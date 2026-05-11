Meet the 2026 Women's Under-17 EURO semi-finalists: France, Norway, Germany, Spain

The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals take place on Thursday at Belfast's National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

France face Norway before Germany meet Spain for places in Sunday's decider at the same venue. We profile the four contenders.

WU17 EURO knockout schedule Semi-finals: Thursday 14 May

France vs Norway (15:00)

Germany vs Spain (19:00) Final: Saturday 17 May

Germany / Spain vs France / Norway (19:00) All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour behind

All the matches

France vs Norway

France have won all four past finals meetings with Norway, beating them 8-0 in the 2023/24 group stage, 1-0 in 2021/22, 2-0 in 2014/15 and 3-1 for bronze in 2008/09.

Round 1: Group ﻿A2 winners (played in France)

2-0 vs Republic of Ireland, 1-0 vs Germany, 3-1 vs Belgium

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Serbia)

2-1 vs Iceland, 1-2 vs Serbia, 3-1 vs Austria

Group B winners/runners-up

5-0 vs Poland (Coleraine), 1-0 vs Spain (Coleraine), 4-1 vs Finland (Coleraine)

Finals top scorer: Rachael Adedini (3 goals)



2024/25: Semi-finals

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2022/23)

Semi-final record: W4 L5

Previous semi-finals

2024/25: 1-1 (3-4 pens) vs Netherlands

2023/24: 1-6 vs Spain

2022/23: 10-2 vs Switzerland

2021/22: 0-1 vs Germany

2014/15: 1-1 (3-4 pens) vs Spain

2011/12: 5-1 vs Switzerland

2010/11: 2-2 (aet, 6-5 pens) vs Germany

2008/09: 1-4 vs Germany

2007/08: 3-1 (aet) vs England

France were beaten on penalties in last year's semi-finals by eventual champions Netherlands. They have reached four finals (victorious in 2023) and also won the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup (getting to the last eight in 2025).

WU17 EURO highlights: France 5-0 Poland

Round 1: Group A7 runners-up (played in Serbia)

5-0 vs Belarus, 2-2 vs Serbia, 0-3 vs Denmark

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Norway)

3-1 vs Scotland, 5-0 vs Greece, 2-1 vs Switzerland

Group A runners-up

1-3 vs Germany (Coleraine), 3-0 vs Northern Ireland (Coleraine), 1-1 vs England (Coleraine)

Finals top scorer: Stine Ariell Solemdal (2 goals)



2024/25: Runners-up

Previous best: Runners-up (2024/25)

Semi-final record: W1 L3

Previous semi-finals

2024/25: 3-1 vs Italy

2016/17: 1-1 (2-3 pens) vs Germany

2015/16: 0-4 vs Spain

2008/09: 0-2 vs Spain

Norway won a semi-final at the fourth attempt last year in the Faroe Islands, beating Italy before losing the decider to the Netherlands. Of that squad, Mie Hoem and Isa Lund have featured at the finals this time around.

WU17 EURO highlights: Northern Ireland 0-3 Norway

Germany vs Spain

This is the first semi-final between Germany and Spain but their 11 past finals meetings have included six deciders. Germany won in 2021/22 (on penalties), 2016/17 (on penalties), 2015/16 (on penalties), 2013/14 (on penalties) and 2008/09 (7-0). Spain won 2-0 in 2017/18 and lead three victories to one in five group encounters.

Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (played in Germany)

2-1 vs Belgium, 0-1 vs France, 2-0 vs Republic of Ireland

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Sweden)

2-0 vs Republic of Ireland, 2-1 vs Sweden, 1-1 vs Denmark

Group A winners

3-1 vs Norway (Coleraine), 1-0 vs England (Larne), 0-1 vs Northern Ireland (Larne)

Finals top scorers: Johanna Putzer, Marie Kleemann, Mia Giesen, Johanna Hebben (1 goal)



2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous best: Winners x 8 (2007/08, 2008/09, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2021/22)

Semi-final record: W9 L3

Previous semi-finals



2021/22: 1-0 vs France

2018/19: 2-0 vs Portugal

2017/18: 8-0 vs England

2016/17: 1-1 (3-2 pens) vs Norway

2015/16: 4-3 vs England

2014/15: 0-1 vs Switzerland

2013/14: 1-0 vs Italy

2011/12: 2-0 vs Denmark

2010/11: 2-2aet (5-6 pens) vs France

2009/10: 0-1 vs Republic of Ireland

2008/09: 4-1 vs France

2007/08:1-0 vs Denmark

The record eight-time champions have returned to the finals after not qualifying for the last two seasons.

WU17 EURO highlights: Germany 1-0 England

Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Portugal)

6-1 vs Bulgaria, 2-0 vs Hungary, 2-0 vs Portugal

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Portugal)

8-0 vs Kosovo, 7-1 vs Hungary, 0-0 vs Portugal

Group B runners-up

4-0 vs Finland (Larne), 0-1 vs France (Coleraine), 4-1 vs Poland (Larne)

Finals top scorers: Rocío Elaine, María Aymerich, Ángela Gálvez, Carolina Ferrera, Laia Cabetas, Maialen Valladares, Iraia Fernández, Carlota Chacón (1 goal)



2024/25: Group stage

Previous best: Winners x 5 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18, 2023/24)

Semi-final record: W11 L2

Previous semi-finals

2023/24: 6-1 vs France

2022/23: 3-1 vs England

2021/22: 3-0 vs Netherlands

2018/19: 1-3 vs Netherlands

2017/18: 1-0 vs Finland

2016/17: 2-0 vs Netherlands

2015/16: 4-0 vs Norway

2014/15: 1-1 (4-3pens) vs France

2013/14: 3-0 vs England

2012/13: 2-2 (4-5 pens) vs Sweden

2010/11: 2-2, (6-5 pens) vs Germany

2009/10: 3-1 vs England

2008/09: 2-0 vs Norway

Spain went out in the group stage for the first time last season in the ten seasons since the round was introduced, having reached the final a record 11 times from 13 semi-finals. They still won a play-off to qualify for the World Cup but the winners of that competition in 2018 and 2022 were not able to made a fourth straight final, losing on penalties to France in the round of 16.

Women's Under-17 EURO highlights: Spain 4-0 Finland