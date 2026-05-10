Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament: Semi-finalists confirmed
Sunday, May 10, 2026
Article summary
The finals in Northern Ireland run from 4 to 17 May.
Article top media content
Article body
Germany, France, Norway and Spain have reached the semi-finals at the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, which runs from 4 to 17 May and is being staged in Northern Ireland for the first time.
Germany returned for the first time in three editions by beating Norway in Group A in Coleraine on the opening day, winning after the hosts had made their Women's U17 EURO finals debut with a defeat to England in Larne.
The following day, Group B began with France cruising past Poland in Coleraine and Spain also winning comfortably against Finland in Larne.
Group A continued on 7 May with Germany edging past England in Larne, followed by Norway securing their first points with victory over the host nation in Coleraine in a result ensuring Germany would finish top.
France then stayed perfect in Group B by beating Spain in Coleraine a day later, winning the section when Poland subsequently moved off the mark at Finland's expense in Larne.
Norway sealed second spot and ensured England finished third with a draw in Coleraine and Northern Ireland signed off by beating Germany in Larne in the concluding matches in Group A on 10 May, a day before France beat Finland in Coleraine and Spain won their decider against Poland in Larne.
The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals in Belfast on 14 May, with the decider, also staged at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, three days later. The four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 7 November, along with the winners of a play-off between the two third-placed group finishers on 14 May in Larne.
2026 WU17 EURO groups
Group A: Northern Ireland (hosts), Germany, Norway, England
Group B: France, Finland, Spain, Poland
Venues
Belfast: National Football Stadium at Windsor Park (2 x semi-finals, final)
Coleraine: The Showgrounds (6 x group games)
Larne: Inver Park (6 x group games, World Cup play-off)
All times CET, local time is one hour behind
Group stage fixtures
Matchday 1
Monday 4 May
Group A
Northern Ireland 0-2 England (Larne)
Norway 1-3 Germany (Coleraine)
Tuesday 5 May
Group B
France 5-0 Poland (Coleraine)
Spain 4-0 Finland (Larne)
Matchday 2
Thursday 7 May
Group A
Germany 1-0 England (Larne)
Northern Ireland 0-3 Norway (Coleraine)
Friday 8 May
Group B
France 1-0 Spain (Coleraine)
Finland 0-1 Poland (Larne)
Matchday 3
Sunday 10 May
Group A
England 1-1 Norway (Coleraine)
Germany 0-1 Northern Ireland (Larne)
Monday 11 May
Group B
Finland 1-4 France (Coleraine)
Poland 1-4 Spain (Larne)
Knockout phase schedule
Semi-finals
Thursday 14 May
SF1: Germany vs Spain (Belfast)
SF2: France vs Norway (Belfast)
Games kick-off at 15:00 and 19:00, order of matches to be confirmed upon completion of group stage.
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off
Thursday 14 May
England vs Poland (17:00, Larne)
Final
Sunday 17 May
Germany/Spain vs France/Norway (19:00, Belfast)
Is there extra time in the WU17 EURO knockout phase?
As per the regulations, if there is no winner at the end of normal time in a semi-final, the final or the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off match, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out with no extra time.