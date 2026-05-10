Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament: Semi-finalists confirmed

Germany, France, Norway and Spain have reached the semi-finals at the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, which runs from 4 to 17 May and is being staged in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Germany returned for the first time in three editions by beating Norway in Group A in Coleraine on the opening day, winning after the hosts had made their Women's U17 EURO finals debut with a defeat to England in Larne.

The following day, Group B began with France cruising past Poland in Coleraine and Spain also winning comfortably against Finland in Larne.

Group A continued on 7 May with Germany edging past England in Larne, followed by Norway securing their first points with victory over the host nation in Coleraine in a result ensuring Germany would finish top.

France then stayed perfect in Group B by beating Spain in Coleraine a day later, winning the section when Poland subsequently moved off the mark at Finland's expense in Larne.

Norway sealed second spot and ensured England finished third with a draw in Coleraine and Northern Ireland signed off by beating Germany in Larne in the concluding matches in Group A on 10 May, a day before France beat Finland in Coleraine and Spain won their decider against Poland in Larne.

The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals in Belfast on 14 May, with the decider, also staged at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, three days later. The four semi-finalists will qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 7 November, along with the winners of a play-off between the two third-placed group finishers on 14 May in Larne.

2026 WU17 EURO groups Group A: Northern Ireland (hosts), Germany, Norway, England Group B: France, Finland, Spain, Poland

Download the match schedule

Venues

Belfast: National Football Stadium at Windsor Park (2 x semi-finals, final)

Coleraine: The Showgrounds (6 x group games)

Larne: Inver Park (6 x group games, World Cup play-off)

All times CET, local time is one hour behind

Group stage fixtures

Monday 4 May

Group A

Northern Ireland 0-2 England (Larne)

Norway 1-3 Germany (Coleraine) ﻿

Tuesday 5 May

Group B

France 5-0 Poland (Coleraine)

Spain 4-0 Finland (Larne)

2025 highlights: France 3-1 Poland

Thursday 7 May

Group A

Germany 1-0 England (Larne)

Northern Ireland 0-3 Norway (Coleraine)

Friday 8 May

Group B

France 1-0 Spain (Coleraine) ﻿

Finland 0-1 Poland (Larne)

2025 highlights: Spain 1-1 France

Sunday 10 May

Group A

England 1-1 Norway (Coleraine) ﻿

Germany 0-1 Northern Ireland (Larne)

Monday 11 May

Group B

Finland 1-4 France (Coleraine)

Poland 1-4 Spain (Larne)

2025 highlights: Spain 3-1 Poland

Knockout phase schedule

Semi-finals

Thursday 14 May

SF1: Germany vs Spain (Belfast)

SF2: France vs Norway (Belfast)

Games kick-off at 15:00 and 19:00, order of matches to be confirmed upon completion of group stage.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off

Thursday 14 May

England vs Poland (17:00, Larne)

Final

Sunday 17 May

Germany/Spain vs France/Norway (19:00, Belfast)