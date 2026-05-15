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2026 Women's Under-17 EURO final: Germany vs France

Friday, May 15, 2026

Germany and France complete a trilogy 14 years after their last final meeting as they face off on Sunday in Belfast.

2026 Women's Under-17 EURO final: Germany vs France

Germany play France in Sunday's UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final at Belfast's National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

We profile the two contenders as the pair of semi-final shoot-out winners meet for a third time in the final and first since the tournament expanded to eight teams.

WU17 EURO knockout schedule

Semi-finals: Thursday 14 May
France 1-1 Norway (France win 3-1 on pens, Belfast)
Germany 0-0 Spain (Germany win 4-3 on pens, Belfast)

Final: Saturday 17 May
Germany vs France (19:00 CET / 18:00 local, Belfast)

All the matches
  • This is the third final between these nations, Germany winning the inaugural decider 3-0 in 2007/08 then prevailing on penalties four years later, both in Nyon. Germany have won six out of their seven finals meetings either in regulation time or penalties, but France beat them 1-0 in qualifying round 1 this season in Frankfurt.

Germany

Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (played in Germany)
2-1 vs Belgium, 0-1 vs France, 2-0 vs Republic of Ireland
Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Sweden)
2-0 vs Republic of Ireland, 2-1 vs Sweden, 1-1 vs Denmark
Group A winners
3-1 vs Norway (Coleraine), 1-0 vs England (Larne), 0-1 vs Northern Ireland (Larne)
Semi-final
0-0 (4-3 on pens) vs Spain (Belfast)

Finals top scorers: Johanna Putzer, Marie Kleemann, Mia Giesen, Johanna Hebben (1 goal)
Top scorer including qualifying: Marie Kleemann (4 goals)
2024/25: Did not qualify
Previous best: Winners x 8 (2007/08, 2008/09, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2021/22)

Final record: W8 L1

Previous finals

2021/22: 2-2, 3-2pens vs Spain
2018/19: 1-1, 3-2pens vs Netherlands
2017/18: 0-2 vs Spain
2016/17: 0-0, 3-1pens vs Spain
2015/16: 0-0, 3-2pens vs Spain
2013/14: 1-1, 3-1pens vs Spain
2011/12: 1-1, 4-3pens vs France
2008/09: 7-0 vs Spain
2007/08: 3-0 vs France

  • The record eight-time champions have returned to the finals after not qualifying for the last two seasons.
Women's Under-17 highlights: Germany 0-0 Spain (4-3 on pens)

France

Round 1: Group ﻿A2 winners (played in France)
2-0 vs Republic of Ireland, 1-0 vs Germany, 3-1 vs Belgium
Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Serbia)
2-1 vs Iceland, 1-2 vs Serbia, 3-1 vs Austria
Group B winners/runners-up
5-0 vs Poland (Coleraine), 1-0 vs Spain (Coleraine), 4-1 vs Finland (Coleraine)
Semi-final
0-0 vs Norway (3-1 on pens) (Belfast)

Finals top scorer: Rachael Adedini (3 goals)
Top scorers including qualifying: Léa Motyka (5 goals)
2024/25: Semi-finals
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2022/23)

Final record: W1 L3

Previous finals

2022/23: 3-2 vs Spain
2011/12: 1-1, 3-4pens vs Germany
2011/12: 0-1 vs Spain
2007/08: 0-3 vs Germany

  • Rachael Adedini, who began by scoring on Matchday 1 for the third year running , has taken her career WU17 EURO final tournament goals tally to nine, equalling the record held by Germany's Shekiera Martinez.
Women's Under-17 semi-final highlights: France 1-1 Norway (3-1 on pens)

How the groups finished

Women's Under-17 EURO highlights: France 5-0 Poland

2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

UEFA has five places at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 7 November.

The four Women's U17 EURO semi-finalists have qualified, joined by Poland, who won Thursday's play-off in Larne between the two teams that finished third in their groups.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, May 15, 2026

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