2026 Women's Under-17 EURO final: Germany vs France

Germany play France in Sunday's UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final at Belfast's National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.

We profile the two contenders as the pair of semi-final shoot-out winners meet for a third time in the final and first since the tournament expanded to eight teams.

WU17 EURO knockout schedule Semi-finals: Thursday 14 May

France 1-1 Norway (France win 3-1 on pens, Belfast)

Germany 0-0 Spain (Germany win 4-3 on pens, Belfast) Final: Saturday 17 May

Germany vs France (19:00 CET / 18:00 local, Belfast)

All the matches

This is the third final between these nations, Germany winning the inaugural decider 3-0 in 2007/08 then prevailing on penalties four years later, both in Nyon. Germany have won six out of their seven finals meetings either in regulation time or penalties, but France beat them 1-0 in qualifying round 1 this season in Frankfurt.

Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (played in Germany)

2-1 vs Belgium, 0-1 vs France, 2-0 vs Republic of Ireland

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Sweden)

2-0 vs Republic of Ireland, 2-1 vs Sweden, 1-1 vs Denmark

Group A winners

3-1 vs Norway (Coleraine), 1-0 vs England (Larne), 0-1 vs Northern Ireland (Larne)

Semi-final

0-0 (4-3 on pens) vs Spain (Belfast)

Finals top scorers: Johanna Putzer, Marie Kleemann, Mia Giesen, Johanna Hebben (1 goal)

Top scorer including qualifying: Marie Kleemann (4 goals)

2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous best: Winners x 8 (2007/08, 2008/09, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2021/22)

Final record: W8 L1

Previous finals



2021/22: 2-2, 3-2pens vs Spain

2018/19: 1-1, 3-2pens vs Netherlands

2017/18: 0-2 vs Spain

2016/17: 0-0, 3-1pens vs Spain

2015/16: 0-0, 3-2pens vs Spain

2013/14: 1-1, 3-1pens vs Spain

2011/12: 1-1, 4-3pens vs France

2008/09: 7-0 vs Spain

2007/08: 3-0 vs France

The record eight-time champions have returned to the finals after not qualifying for the last two seasons.

Women's Under-17 highlights: Germany 0-0 Spain (4-3 on pens)

Round 1: Group ﻿A2 winners (played in France)

2-0 vs Republic of Ireland, 1-0 vs Germany, 3-1 vs Belgium

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Serbia)

2-1 vs Iceland, 1-2 vs Serbia, 3-1 vs Austria

Group B winners/runners-up

5-0 vs Poland (Coleraine), 1-0 vs Spain (Coleraine), 4-1 vs Finland (Coleraine)

Semi-final

0-0 vs Norway (3-1 on pens) (Belfast)

Finals top scorer: Rachael Adedini (3 goals)

Top scorers including qualifying: Léa Motyka (5 goals)

2024/25: Semi-finals

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2022/23)

Final record: W1 L3

Previous finals

2022/23: 3-2 vs Spain

2011/12: 1-1, 3-4pens vs Germany

2011/12: 0-1 vs Spain

2007/08: 0-3 vs Germany

Rachael Adedini, who began by scoring on Matchday 1 for the third year running , has taken her career WU17 EURO final tournament goals tally to nine, equalling the record held by Germany's Shekiera Martinez.

Women's Under-17 semi-final highlights: France 1-1 Norway (3-1 on pens)

How the groups finished

Women's Under-17 EURO highlights: France 5-0 Poland