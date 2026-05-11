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Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament: Fixtures, results

Monday, May 11, 2026

France meet Norway and Germany play Spain in Thursday's semi-finals.

Johanna Putzer celebrates scoring for Germany against Norway
Johanna Putzer celebrates scoring for Germany against Norway UEFA via Getty Images

Germany, France, Norway and Spain have reached Thursday. semi-finals at the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, which runs until Sunday and is being staged in Northern Ireland for the first time.

Germany returned for the first time in three editions by beating Norway in Group A in Coleraine on the opening day, winning after the hosts had made their Women's U17 EURO finals debut with a defeat to England in Larne.

The following day, Group B began with France cruising past Poland in Coleraine and Spain also winning comfortably against Finland in Larne.

Group A continued on 7 May with Germany edging past England in Larne, followed by Norway securing their first points with victory over the host nation in Coleraine in a result ensuring Germany would finish top.

France then stayed perfect in Group B by beating Spain in Coleraine a day later, winning the section when Poland subsequently moved off the mark at Finland's expense in Larne.

Norway sealed second spot and ensured England finished third with a draw in Coleraine and Northern Ireland signed off by beating Germany in Larne in the concluding matches in Group A on 10 May, a day before France beat Finland in Coleraine and Spain won their decider against Poland in Larne.

The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals in Belfast on Thursday, with Sunday's decider, also staged at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park. The four semi-finalists have qualified for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 7 November, along with the winners of a play-off between the two third-placed group finishers England and Poland on Thursday in Larne.

Download the match schedule

Venues

Belfast: National Football Stadium at Windsor Park (2 x semi-finals, final)
Coleraine: The Showgrounds (6 x group games)
Larne: Inver Park (6 x group games, World Cup play-off)

All times CET, local time is one hour behind

Knockout phase fixtures and results

Semi-finals

Thursday 14 May

France vs Norway (15:00, Belfast)
Germany vs Spain (19:00, Belfast)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off

Thursday 14 May

England vs Poland (17:00, Larne)

Final

Sunday 17 May

Germany/Spain vs France/Norway (19:00, Belfast)

Group stage results

Matchday 1

Monday 4 May

Group A
Northern Ireland 0-2 England (Larne)
Norway 1-3 Germany (Coleraine) ﻿

Tuesday 5 May

Group B
France 5-0 Poland (Coleraine)
Spain 4-0 Finland (Larne)

Women's Under-17 EURO highlights: France 5-0 Poland

Matchday 2

Thursday 7 May

Group A
Germany 1-0 England (Larne)
Northern Ireland 0-3 Norway (Coleraine)

Friday 8 May

Group B
France 1-0 Spain (Coleraine) ﻿
Finland 0-1 Poland (Larne)

Women's Under-17 EURO highlights: Germany 1-0 England

Matchday 3

Sunday 10 May

Group A
England 1-1 Norway (Coleraine) ﻿
Germany 0-1 Northern Ireland (Larne)

Monday 11 May

Group B
Finland 1-4 France (Coleraine)
Poland 1-4 Spain (Larne)

Women's Under-17 EURO highlights: Poland 1-4 Spain

Is there extra time in the WU17 EURO knockout phase?

As per the regulations, if there is no winner at the end of normal time in a semi-final, the final or the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off match, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out with no extra time.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

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