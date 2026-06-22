2026/27 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 1 starts 28 September

Round 1 of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship starts on 28 September.

This is the first of two qualifying rounds, eventually leading to the 2027 final tournament in Finland. The leagues were set by round 2 of 2025/26 qualifying.

In League A, running from 7 October to 4 December, the 28 teams compete in seven groups of four teams, played as mini-tournaments. Finland are involved although their final tournament place is assured as hosts. The seven fourth-placed teams will be relegated to League B for round 2 in spring.

In League B, played between 28 September and 11 November, the 22 teams take part in four mini-tournament groups of four teams and two groups of three teams. The six group winners and the best runner-up will be promoted to League A for round 2.

In round 2, League A will decide the seven teams joining hosts Finland in the final tournament, which will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2027 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco.

WU17 EURO round 1 League A groups

The seven fourth-placed teams will be relegated to League B for round 2 in spring.

Group A1 (7–13 October): Norway*, Austria, Italy, Northern Ireland

Group A2 (2–8 November): Poland, Croatia*, Slovakia, Bulgaria

Group A3 (9–15 October): Germany* (holders), Czechia, Iceland, Kazakhstan

Group A4 (13–19 November): Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Belgium*

Group A5 (21–27 October): France, Netherlands, Sweden*, Israel

Group A6 (7–13 October): Finland (finals hosts), Scotland*, Romania, Ukraine

Group A7 (28 November–4 December): England, Denmark*, Hungary, Belarus

*Host venue

Germany won the 2025/26 edition in Northern Ireland, beating France in the final for their record ninth title. Norway and Spain reached the semis with England, Finland and Poland also involved along with the hosts.

Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Israel, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland and Ukraine were promoted from League B in 2025/26 round 2. Israel and Kazakhstan are in League A for the first time since this format was introduced in 2021/22.

2026 final highlights: Germany 1-0 France

WU17 EURO round 1 League B groups

The six group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) will be promoted to League A for round 2

Group B1 (28 September–4 October): Republic of Ireland, Kosovo, Albania*, Azerbaijan

Group B2 (26 October–1 November): Türkiye*, Andorra, Montenegro, Armenia

Group B3 (7–13 October): Latvia*, Faroe Islands, Estonia, Lithuania

Group B4 (25–31 October): Wales, North Macedonia, Georgia*, Luxembourg

Group B5 (5–11 November): Greece, Moldova, Slovenia*

Group B6 (29 October–4 November): Serbia, Malta*, Bosnia and Herzegovina

*Host venue

Greece, Kosovo, Latvia, Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Türkiye and Wales were relegated from League A in 2025/26 round 2.