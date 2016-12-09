Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Scotland and Georgia to host Women's U19 finals

Friday 9 December 2016

Scotland and Georgia have been selected as hosts of the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final tournaments of 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Scotland celebrate a qualifying victory in September 2015
Scotland celebrate a qualifying victory in September 2015 ©Boris Pruntsch

Scotland and Georgia have been picked as hosts of the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final tournaments of 2019 and 2020 respectively at today's UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon.

While Scotland has experience of staging club finals, most recently the 2007 UEFA Cup decider between Espanyol and Sevilla at Hampden Park, it has not organised a UEFA tournament since the 1998 European U16 Championship.

Watch highlights of every final from 2005 to 2014
Watch highlights of every final from 2005 to 2014

Scotland participated in the Women's U19 EURO finals of 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2014, each time failing to progress beyond the group stage.

Georgia held a UEFA final tournament, the UEFA Futsal Cup, for the first time in 2013 and next July will stage the eight-team men's U19 EURO. They have never advanced beyond the qualifying round of a Women's U19 EURO.

Northern Ireland will host this season's final tournament from 8 to 20 August. The 2017/18 competition concludes in Switzerland.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 10 January 2017

Related Items

WU19 EURO elite round draw: France face Netherlands
11/11/2016

LiveWU19 EURO elite round draw: France face Netherlands

Holders France will hope to repeat their 2016 finals group stage success against the Netherlands after the teams were drawn together in this season's elite round.
2017/18 WU19 EURO qualifying round draw
11/11/2016

Live2017/18 WU19 EURO qualifying round draw

Debutants Kosovo have been drawn with record six-time winners Germany as the groups for the 2017/18 qualifying round draw were set, with a record 48 sides involved.
WU19 EURO elite round draw: France face Netherlands
11/11/2016

LiveWU19 EURO elite round draw: France face Netherlands

Holders France will hope to repeat their 2016 finals group stage success against the Netherlands after the teams were drawn together in this season's elite round.
Top