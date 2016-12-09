Scotland and Georgia to host Women's U19 finals

Scotland and Georgia have been picked as hosts of the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final tournaments of 2019 and 2020 respectively at today's UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon.

While Scotland has experience of staging club finals, most recently the 2007 UEFA Cup decider between Espanyol and Sevilla at Hampden Park, it has not organised a UEFA tournament since the 1998 European U16 Championship.

Scotland participated in the Women's U19 EURO finals of 2005, 2008, 2010 and 2014, each time failing to progress beyond the group stage.

Georgia held a UEFA final tournament, the UEFA Futsal Cup, for the first time in 2013 and next July will stage the eight-team men's U19 EURO. They have never advanced beyond the qualifying round of a Women's U19 EURO.

Northern Ireland will host this season's final tournament from 8 to 20 August. The 2017/18 competition concludes in Switzerland.