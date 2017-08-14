Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

WU19 EURO semi-finals on Thursday

Monday 14 August 2017

Thursday's WU19 EURO semi-finals have been confirmed, with the Netherlands facing Spain at 16:00CET and Germany up against holders France at 20:00CET.

Spain were the last team to secure their place in the semi-finals
Spain were the last team to secure their place in the semi-finals ©Sportsfile

The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-final line-up has been confirmed following the conclusion of the group stage on Monday.

WU19 EURO semi-finals (to be played on Thursday at Windsor Park, Belfast)
Netherlands v Spain (16:00CET, 15:00 local) – live on Eurosport 1
Germany v France (20:00CET, 19:00 local) – live on Eurosport 1

2016 semi-final highlights: Spain 4-3 Netherlands
FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup play-off (Thursday at Mourneview Park, Lurgan)
Scotland v England (20:00CET, 19:00 local)

Holders France recovered for the second year running from an opening-day defeat to reach the semi-finals, Monday's victory against England securing their spot. They will take on record six-time winners Germany, who topped Group A with a match to spare but have not lifted the trophy since 2011.

In the other semi-final, Group B winners the Netherlands continue their bid to emulate their seniors' triumph at UEFA Women's EURO 2017. They will play Spain, who have finished runners-up for the last three seasons; Spain beat the Netherlands 4-3 at this stage in Slovakia in 2016.

If either of Thursday's semi-finals is level after extra time, any penalty shoot-out will take place under the experimental 'ABBA' format. Teams are also permitted a fourth substitute in extra time.

The last three games of the tournament are at Windsor Park
The WU19 EURO final, which will be held in Belfast at 20:30CET (19:30 local) on Sunday, will also be broadcast live on Eurosport.

The four semi-finalists also qualify for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France. However, since France are automatically qualified as hosts, a play-off will be held in Lurgan on Thursday between the two third-placed teams – Scotland and England – to decide Europe's remaining berth. The tournament is played from 7–26 August 2018.

Follow the rest of the tournament with @UEFAWomensEURO on Twitter and on Facebook using #WU19EURO.

