2018/19 Women's U19 EURO qualifying round draw

The 2018/19 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship qualifying round draw has been made set in Nyon. The round involves 48 of the record entry of 51 including finals hosts Scotland.

The draw was made by Emma McMaster, who captained Northern Ireland in last season's finals and received the Respect Fair Play award on behalf of her team. Liechtenstein are entering their first competitive women's national-team tournament.

Qualifying round draw

Group 1 (1–7 October): England. Slovakia, Croatia*, Malta

Group 2 (3–9 October): Switzerland, Turkey*, Azerbaijan, Cyprus

Group 3 (3–9 October): Sweden*, Slovenia, Israel, Kazakhstan

Group 4 (2–8 October): Norway, Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Georgia

Group 5 (3–9 October): Finland, Hungary*, Moldova, FYR Macedonia

Emma McMaster receives the Respect Fair Play award from UEFA Women's Football Committee chairwoman Anne Rei ©UEFA.com

Group 6 (28 August–3 September): Denmark, Serbia, Greece, Liechtenstein*

Group 7 (2–8 October): Russia, Austria*, Montenegro, Latvia

Group 8 (2–8 October): Republic of Ireland, Ukraine, Faroe Islands, Lithuania*

Group 9 (2–8 October): Germany, Northern Ireland*, Estonia, Kosovo

Group 10 (3–9 October): Netherlands*, Poland, Belarus, Albania,

Group 11 (1–7 October): Italy, Portugal, Romania, Bulgaria*

Group 12 (2–8 October): Belgium, Iceland, Wales, Armenia*

*Hosts

Bye to elite round: Spain, France

Bye to final tournament: Scotland (hosts)

Road to Scotland

• The top two sides in every group plus the two third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section join Spain and France in the elite round draw on 23 November 2018, with the games in from 1 to 9 April and 10 to 18 June 2019.

• Seven teams will eventually qualify for the finals to join Scotland in the finals from 16 to 28 July 2019.

• The finals will act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.