2018/19 Women's U19 EURO qualifying round draw
Friday 24 November 2017
The 2018/19 qualifying round draw has been made in Nyon involving 48 of the record entry of 51, with Liechtenstein making their debut in a women's football competition.
The 2018/19 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship qualifying round draw has been made set in Nyon. The round involves 48 of the record entry of 51 including finals hosts Scotland.
The draw was made by Emma McMaster, who captained Northern Ireland in last season's finals and received the Respect Fair Play award on behalf of her team. Liechtenstein are entering their first competitive women's national-team tournament.
Qualifying round draw
Group 1 (1–7 October): England. Slovakia, Croatia*, Malta
Group 2 (3–9 October): Switzerland, Turkey*, Azerbaijan, Cyprus
Group 3 (3–9 October): Sweden*, Slovenia, Israel, Kazakhstan
Group 4 (2–8 October): Norway, Czech Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Georgia
Group 5 (3–9 October): Finland, Hungary*, Moldova, FYR Macedonia
Group 6 (28 August–3 September): Denmark, Serbia, Greece, Liechtenstein*
Group 7 (2–8 October): Russia, Austria*, Montenegro, Latvia
Group 8 (2–8 October): Republic of Ireland, Ukraine, Faroe Islands, Lithuania*
Group 9 (2–8 October): Germany, Northern Ireland*, Estonia, Kosovo
Group 10 (3–9 October): Netherlands*, Poland, Belarus, Albania,
Group 11 (1–7 October): Italy, Portugal, Romania, Bulgaria*
Group 12 (2–8 October): Belgium, Iceland, Wales, Armenia*
*Hosts
Bye to elite round: Spain, France
Bye to final tournament: Scotland (hosts)
Road to Scotland
• The top two sides in every group plus the two third-placed teams with the best record against the top two in their section join Spain and France in the elite round draw on 23 November 2018, with the games in from 1 to 9 April and 10 to 18 June 2019.
• Seven teams will eventually qualify for the finals to join Scotland in the finals from 16 to 28 July 2019.
• The finals will act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.