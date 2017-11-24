Women's Under-19 EURO elite round draw
Friday 24 November 2017
Article summary
Holders Spain will face Austria, the Republic of Ireland and Turkey after the elite round draw was made for the seven groups that will decide who joins Switzerland in July's finals.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship holders Spain will face Austria, the Republic of Ireland and Turkey after the elite round draw was made by Emma McMaster, who captained Northern Ireland in last season's finals and was in Nyon to receive the Respect Fair Play trophy on behalf of her squad.
Elite round draw
Group 1 (5–11 June): Norway, Poland*, Iceland, Greece
Group 2 (3–9 April): England, Germany, Slovakia*, Israel
Group 3 (4–10 April): France, Belgium, Finland*, Azerbaijan
Group 4 (2–8 April): Spain (holders), Austria, Republic of Ireland*, Turkey
Group 5 (4–10 April): Netherlands, Hungary*, Sweden, Slovenia
Group 6 (2–8 April): Denmark, Serbia, Portugal*, Wales
Group 7 (2–8 April): Czech Republic, Italy, Russia, Scotland*
*Hosts
Bye to finals: Switzerland (hosts)
• The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Switzerland in the finals from 18 to 30 July.