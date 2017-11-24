Women's Under-19 EURO elite round draw

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship holders Spain will face Austria, the Republic of Ireland and Turkey after the elite round draw was made by Emma McMaster, who captained Northern Ireland in last season's finals and was in Nyon to receive the Respect Fair Play trophy on behalf of her squad.

Elite round draw

Group 1 (5–11 June): Norway, Poland*, Iceland, Greece

Group 2 (3–9 April): England, Germany, Slovakia*, Israel

Group 3 (4–10 April): France, Belgium, Finland*, Azerbaijan

Group 4 (2–8 April): Spain (holders), Austria, Republic of Ireland*, Turkey

Group 5 (4–10 April): Netherlands, Hungary*, Sweden, Slovenia

Group 6 (2–8 April): Denmark, Serbia, Portugal*, Wales

Group 7 (2–8 April): Czech Republic, Italy, Russia, Scotland*

*Hosts

Bye to finals: Switzerland (hosts)



• The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Switzerland in the finals from 18 to 30 July.