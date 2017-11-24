Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Women's Under-19 EURO elite round draw

Friday 24 November 2017

Holders Spain will face Austria, the Republic of Ireland and Turkey after the elite round draw was made for the seven groups that will decide who joins Switzerland in July's finals.

Can Spain retain the trophy?
Can Spain retain the trophy? ©Sportsfile

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship holders Spain will face Austria, the Republic of Ireland and Turkey after the elite round draw was made by Emma McMaster, who captained Northern Ireland in last season's finals and was in Nyon to receive the Respect Fair Play trophy on behalf of her squad.

Elite round draw
Group 1 (5–11 June): Norway, Poland*, Iceland, Greece

Group 2 (3–9 April): England, Germany, Slovakia*, Israel

Group 3 (4–10 April): France, Belgium, Finland*, Azerbaijan

Group 4 (2–8 April): Spain (holders), Austria, Republic of Ireland*, Turkey

Group 5 (4–10 April): Netherlands, Hungary*, Sweden, Slovenia

Group 6 (2–8 April): Denmark, Serbia, Portugal*, Wales

Group 7 (2–8 April): Czech Republic, Italy, Russia, Scotland*

*Hosts

Bye to finals: Switzerland (hosts)

• The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Switzerland in the finals from 18 to 30 July.

