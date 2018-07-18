Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Where to watch the Women's Under-19 EURO final

Wednesday 18 July 2018

The final will be televised throughout the world from the finals in Switzerland.

Where to watch the Women's Under-19 EURO final
Where to watch the Women's Under-19 EURO final ©Getty Images

The 2017/18 Women's U19 EURO final will be played out on television sets not just in Europe but throughout the world courtesy of UEFA's broadcast partners. There will be highlights of all televised games on UEFA.com & UEFA.tv (YouTube).

Broadcast partners

  • Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia: Sportklub
  • China: Shankai/Super Sports (www.ssports.com)
  • France: L'Equipe
  • Germany: Sport1
  • Israel: Charlton
  • Latin America: ESPN Play
  • Middle East & North Africa: beIn Sports
  • Portugal: Sport TV

  • Spain: Gol TV

  • Switzerland: SRG (SRF zwei, RTS Deux, RSI la 2)
  • USA: ESPN/Univision

Streaming on UEFA.com/UEFA.tv (YouTube)

  • All territories APART from those listed below:

Algeria, American Samoa, Andorra, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chad, China, Cuba, Curaçao, Djibouti, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guyana, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jamaica, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Martinique, Mauritania, Mayotte, Monaco, Montserrat, Morocco, New Caledonia, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Réunion, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, São Tomé and Príncipe, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Spain, Sudan, Suriname, Switzerland, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands, United Arab Emirates, United States, Wallis and Futuna, Yemen

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 30 July 2018

Related Items

Spain retain #WU19EURO crown: all the results/highlights
30/07/2018

LiveSpain retain #WU19EURO crown: all the results/highlights

All the results and highights from Switzerland as Spain won the Women's U19 title for the second year in a row.
Spain retain #WU19EURO crown: all the results/highlights
30/07/2018

LiveSpain retain #WU19EURO crown: all the results/highlights

All the results and highights from Switzerland as Spain won the Women's U19 title for the second year in a row.
Top