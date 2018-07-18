Where to watch the Women's Under-19 EURO final
Wednesday 18 July 2018
Article summary
The final will be televised throughout the world from the finals in Switzerland.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2017/18 Women's U19 EURO final will be played out on television sets not just in Europe but throughout the world courtesy of UEFA's broadcast partners. There will be highlights of all televised games on UEFA.com & UEFA.tv (YouTube).
Broadcast partners
- Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia: Sportklub
- China: Shankai/Super Sports (www.ssports.com)
- France: L'Equipe
- Germany: Sport1
- Israel: Charlton
- Latin America: ESPN Play
- Middle East & North Africa: beIn Sports
- Portugal: Sport TV
- Spain: Gol TV
- Switzerland: SRG (SRF zwei, RTS Deux, RSI la 2)
- USA: ESPN/Univision
Streaming on UEFA.com/UEFA.tv (YouTube)
- All territories APART from those listed below:
Algeria, American Samoa, Andorra, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chad, China, Cuba, Curaçao, Djibouti, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guam, Guyana, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jamaica, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Martinique, Mauritania, Mayotte, Monaco, Montserrat, Morocco, New Caledonia, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Réunion, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, São Tomé and Príncipe, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Spain, Sudan, Suriname, Switzerland, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands, United Arab Emirates, United States, Wallis and Futuna, Yemen