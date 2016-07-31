France close on Spain in all-time rankings

A busy summer of national-team final tournaments has concluded with France adding the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship to the men's equivalent. Spain, though, despite losing three straight finals, remain supreme.

UEFA organises eight national-team competitions, five of which were decided this summer and another, the UEFA Futsal EURO, which was won for the seventh time by Spain in February. Other than France's U19 double, the other 2016 winners were Portugal (UEFA EURO and U17) and Germany (Women's U17). Spain lost in both U17 deciders on penalties as well as 2-1 to France for the WU19 title.

Other tournaments include the UEFA Women's EURO and men's U21s, both of which are next decided in 2017. Additionally there are two defunct tournaments – the UEFA Amateur Cup which ran in the 1960s and 70s, and the one-off 2008 UEFA European Under-21 Futsal Tournament, won by Russia.

So which nations have compiled the most trophies, and which are closest to a grand slam of all eight? We find out ...

Key facts

• Spain have landed the most UEFA national-team titles for football and futsal with 35, and need only the UEFA Women's EURO to complete the set of all current championships (they have qualified for the 2017 women's finals).

• Germany have 30 football titles to Spain's 28, and are due to enter their first UEFA Futsal EURO in 2018 qualifying.

Most overall trophies: EURO, U21, U19, U17, WEURO, WU19, WU17, FEURO, FU21, AMA



Spain's 35th title: UEFA Futsal EURO 2016

1 Spain 35 (3, 4, 8, 8, 0, 1, 3, 7, 0, 1)

2 Germany 30* (3, 1, 3, 3, 8, 6, 5, 0, 0, 1**)

3 France 16 (2, 1, 7, 2, 0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0)

4 Russia 12**** (1, 3, 2, 3, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0)

5 Italy 11 (1, 5, 1***, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0)

6 Portugal 9 (1, 0, 2, 6, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

7= England 6 (0, 2, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

7= Netherlands 6 (1, 2, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

*inc West Germany

**1974 UEFA Amateur Cup shared with Yugoslavia, who also won in 1978

***Italy's tally does not include annulled 1987 U16 title

****inc Soviet Union

Record tallies for each competition in bold

Have won all men's and women's senior and youth titles

Germany (30)

Have won all men's senior and youth titles

Spain (23)

France (11)

Germany (10)

Russia (9)

Italy (8)

Have won all men's U21/youth titles

Spain (20)

France (8)

Russia (8)

Germany (7)

Italy (7)

England (5)

Have won all women's senior and youth titles

Germany (19)

Have won all women's youth titles

Spain's latest women's title: 2015 Women's U19s

Germany (11)

Spain (4)

Have won men's football and futsal senior titles

Spain (10)

Italy (3)

Russia (2)

Key: EURO=UEFA European Championship, U21=U23+21, U19=U18+U19, U17=U16+U17, WEURO=UEFA Women's EURO, WU19/WU17=Women's U19+U18/U17, FEURO=UEFA Futsal EURO, FU21=U21 Futsal Tournament, AMA=UEFA Amateur Cup, Italics=Defunct

• The U21 Championship was a U23 competition in 1972, 1974 and 1976.

• The men's and women's U19 events were U18 competitions up to and including 2001, likewise the men's U17 Championship was a U16 tournament.

Years running

EURO: since 1960, every four years (15 editions)

U21: since 1972, every two years (23 editions)

U19: since 1981, every year (32 editions)

U17: since 1982, currently every year (34 editions)

WEURO: since 1984, currently every four years (11 editions)

WU19: since 1998, every year (19 editions)

WU17: since 2008, every year (9 editions)

FEURO: since 1996, every two years (10 editions)

FU21: 2008 only

AMA: 1967, 1970, 1974 and 1978 only