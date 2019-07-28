#WU19EURO: all the results and highlights
Sunday 28 July 2019
France beat Germany 2-1 in Paisley to win the trophy: see all the results from Scotland.
Group stage
Tuesday 16 July:
Group A
Norway 0-5 Netherlands: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow – highlights
Scotland 1-2 France: Saint Mirren Park, Paisley – highlights
Group B
Spain 2-0 Belgium: Forthbank, Stirling – highlights
England 1-2 Germany: McDiarmid Park, Perth – highlights
Friday 19 July:
Group A
Netherlands 1-3 France: Saint Mirren Park, Paisley – highlights
Scotland 0-4 Norway: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow – highlights
Group B
England 0-1 Spain: Forthbank, Stirling – highlights
Belgium 0-5 Germany: McDiarmid Park, Perth – highlights
Monday 22 July:
Group A
Netherlands 4-0 Scotland: Saint Mirren Park, Paisley – highlights
France 3-3 Norway: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow – highlights
Group B
Germany 0-0 Spain: Forthbank, Stirling – highlights
Belgium 0-1 England: McDiarmid Park, Perth – highlights
Knockout phase
Thursday 25 July:
Semi-finals
Germany 3-1 Netherlands: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow – highlights
France 3-1 Spain (aet): Saint Mirren Park, Paisley – highlights
Sunday 28 July:
Final
France 2-1 Germany: Saint Mirren Park, Paisley – highlights