#WU19EURO: all the results and highlights

Sunday 28 July 2019

France beat Germany 2-1 in Paisley to win the trophy: see all the results from Scotland.

France quartet Carla Polito, Chloé Philippe, Manon Revelli and Mary Innebeer bask in their triumph
France quartet Carla Polito, Chloé Philippe, Manon Revelli and Mary Innebeer bask in their triumph ©Sportsfile

Group stage

Tuesday 16 July:
Group A
Norway 0-5 Netherlands: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow – highlights
Scotland 1-2 France: Saint Mirren Park, Paisley – highlights 
Group B
Spain 2-0 Belgium: Forthbank, Stirling – highlights
England 1-2 Germany: McDiarmid Park, Perth – highlights

Highlights: France win the final

Friday 19 July:
Group A
Netherlands 1-3 France: Saint Mirren Park, Paisley – highlights
Scotland 0-4 Norway: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow – highlights
Group B
England 0-1 Spain: Forthbank, Stirling – highlights
Belgium 0-5 Germany: McDiarmid Park, Perth – highlights

Monday 22 July:
Group A
Netherlands 4-0 Scotland: Saint Mirren Park, Paisley – highlights
France 3-3 Norway: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow – highlights
Group B
Germany 0-0 Spain: Forthbank, Stirling – highlights
Belgium 0-1 England: McDiarmid Park, Perth – highlights

Highlights: Belgium 0-5 Germany

Knockout phase

Thursday 25 July:
Semi-finals
Germany 3-1 Netherlands: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow – highlights
France 3-1 Spain (aet): Saint Mirren Park, Paisley – highlights

Sunday 28 July:
Final
France 2-1 Germany: Saint Mirren Park, Paisley – highlights

