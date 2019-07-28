Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

France win 2019 #WU19EURO: at a glance

Sunday 28 July 2019 by Paul Saffer from Glasgow

France won their fifth title in their record tenth final, beating Germany 2-1 to lift the trophy in Scotland.

France savour their victory at the 2019 WU19 EURO
France savour their victory at the 2019 WU19 EURO ©Sportsfile

Winners: France
Runners-up: Germany
Semi-finals: Netherlands, Spain

Highlights: How France won the final
  • All four teams qualify for the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Top scorers
4 Melvine Malard (France)
3 Nicole Anyomi (Germany)
3 Vicki Becho (France)
3 Emilie Bragstad (Norway)
3 Melissa Kössler (Germany)

Including qualifying
12 Sjoeke Nüsken (Germany)
10 Paulina Krumbiegel (Germany)
9 Vilja Dahl Pedersen (Denmark)
8 Romée Leuchter (Netherlands)
8 Jenny Olsen (Norway)

Records

  • France, now within one of Germany's six Women's U18/WU19 titles, reached a record tenth final, one ahead of Germany (who were also runners-up in the 1999 four-team round-robin).
  • This was the first time since 2013 that Spain did not reach the final.
  • France's Vicki Becho is the youngest-ever winner, and was the first 15-year-old to score in the WU19 finals since Ada Hegerberg in 2011 (the youngest scorer since Jordan Nobbs in 2008).
  • Including qualifying, Germany scored 56 goals and conceded just six in 11 games: eight wins, two draws and their final defeat.
  • Shekiera Martinez's goal in the semi-finals for Germany added to her nine at the Women's U17 EURO last year make her only the fourth player to reach ten goals in UEFA women's youth final tournaments after Elena Danilova (Russia, 17), Lucía García (Spain, 11) and Kyra Malinowski (Germany, 10).
Watch the top five goals of 2019 Women's U19 EURO
Team of the tournament

Goalkeeper

Justine Lerond (France & Metz)

Defenders

Laura Donhauser (Germany & Bayern München)
Sophia Kleinherne (Germany & FFC Frankfurt)
Laia Aleixandri (Spain & Atlético Madrid)
Maëlle Lakrar (France & Montpellier)

Midfielders

Romée Leuchter (Netherlands & PSV Eindhoven)
Rosa Márquez (Spain & Real Betis)
Marie Müller (Germany & Freiburg)
Sandy Baltimore (France & Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards

Nicole Anyomi (Germany & Essen)
Melvine Malard (France & Lyon)

Substitutes

Cata Coll (Spain & Barcelona)
Lisa Ebert (Germany & FFC Frankfurt)
Julie Dufour (France & LOSC Lille)
Anna Torrodà (Spain & Espanyol)
Leonie Köster (Germany & Bayern München)
Olaug Tvedten (Norway & Avaldsnes)
Paulina Krumbiegel (Germany & Hoffenheim)
Eva Navarro (Spain & Levante)
Jessica Naz (England & Tottenham Hotspur)

Georgia 2020: qualifying round 1–8 October 2019

All the results/highlights

Highlights: France 3-1 Spain (aet)
Group stage

Tuesday 16 July:
Group A
Norway 0-5 Netherlands: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow – highlights
Scotland 1-2 France: Saint Mirren Park, Paisley – highlights 
Group B
Spain 2-0 Belgium: Forthbank, Stirling – highlights
England 1-2 Germany: McDiarmid Park, Perth – highlights

Friday 19 July:
Group A
Netherlands 1-3 France: Saint Mirren Park, Paisley – highlights
Scotland 0-4 Norway: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow – highlights
Group B
England 0-1 Spain: Forthbank, Stirling – highlights
Belgium 0-5 Germany: McDiarmid Park, Perth – highlights

Highlights: Germany 3-1 Netherlands
Monday 22 July:
Group A
Netherlands 4-0 Scotland: Saint Mirren Park, Paisley – highlights
France 3-3 Norway: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow – highlights
Group B
Germany 0-0 Spain: Forthbank, Stirling – highlights
Belgium 0-1 England: McDiarmid Park, Perth – highlights

Knockout phase

Thursday 25 July:
Semi-finals
Germany 3-1 Netherlands: Firhill Stadium, Glasgow – highlights
France 3-1 Spain (aet): Saint Mirren Park, Paisley – highlights

Sunday 28 July:
Final
France 2-1 Germany: Saint Mirren Park, Paisley – highlights

Highlights: France 3-3 Norway
Champions roll of honour

WU19 EURO (hosts)
2019: France (Scotland)
2018: Spain (Switzerland)
2017: Spain (Northern Ireland)
2016: France (Slovakia)
2015: Sweden (Israel)
2014: Netherlands (Norway)
2013: France (Wales)
2012: Sweden (Turkey)
2011: Germany (Italy)
2010: France (FYR Macedonia)
2009: England (Belarus)
2008: Italy (France)
2007: Germany (Iceland)
2006: Germany (Switzerland)
2005: Russia (Hungary)
2004: Spain (Finland)
2003: France (Germany)
2002: Germany (Sweden)
WU18 EURO
2001: Germany (Norway)
2000: Germany (France)
1999: Sweden (Sweden)
1998: Denmark (two-legged final v France)

Titles:
Germany 6
France 5
Spain 3
Sweden 3
Denmark 1
England 1
Italy 1
Netherlands 1
Russia 1

Highlights: Netherlands 1-3 France
Top-two finishes:
France 10
Germany 10
Spain 8
England 4
Norway 4
Sweden 4
Denmark 1
Italy 1
Netherlands 1

Top-four finishes:
Germany 17
France 14
Spain 10
Norway 8
Sweden 8
Denmark 6
England 6
Netherlands 5
Italy 4
Russia 3
Switzerland 3
Finland 2
Portugal 1
Republic of Ireland 1

(bold: inc 2019)

