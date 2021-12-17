2021/22 Women's U19 round 2 begins 5 April
Friday 17 December 2021
Article summary
Round 2 will decide the seven teams joining hosts Czech Republic in the finals as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.
Article top media content
Article body
Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship, between 5 and 12 April, will decide the seven teams joining hosts Czech Republic in the finals, as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.
League A consists of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B during round 1 in the autumn. Czech Republic will take part in round 2, though they are assured of a finals place as hosts. The seven eventual group winners (plus the best runners-up if the Czech Republic top Group A7) will qualify for the finals from 27 June to 9 July 2022. The teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2022/23 round 1.
The 24 teams in League B, including those relegated from League A in the autumn, will compete for promotion for round 1 of the tournament's 2022/23 edition. The six group winners and the best runners-up will go up to League A.
League A
- France won the last completed edition in 2018/19.
- Germany, Spain, Sweden, England, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands and Russia are also past champions.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece and Ukraine are aiming to join the Czech Republic in making finals debuts.
Group A1 (6–12 April): Denmark, Sweden*, Poland, Croatia
Group A2 (6–12 April): Germany*, Finland, Russia, Belarus
Group A3 (6–12 April): England*, Belgium, Iceland, Wales
Group A4 (7–13 April): Austria*, Norway, Ukraine, Bulgaria
Group A5 (6–12 April): Italy*, Switzerland, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A6 (6–12 April): Spain, Netherlands, Portugal*, Romania
Group A (6–12 April): France, Czech Republic* (finals hosts), Republic of Ireland, Greece
*Hosts
League B
Group B1 (6–12 April): Northern Ireland*, Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands, Malta
Group B2 (6–12 April): Slovenia*, North Macedonia, Liechtenstein, Moldova
Group B3 (6–12 April): Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania, Latvia*
Group B4 (6–12 April): Scotland*, Kosovo, Estonia, Kazakhstan
Group B5 (5–11 April): Slovakia, Georgia, Andorra*, Armenia
Group B6 (5–11 April): Turkey*, Albania, Israel, Cyprus
*Hosts
How the leagues were formed by round 1
League A
Round 1 group winners: Austria (Group A1), France (holders, A2), Germany (A3), Denmark (A4), England (A5), Spain (A6), Italy (A7)
Round 1 group runners-up: Netherlands (A1), Sweden (A2), Belgium (A3), Finland (A4), Switzerland (A5), Czech Republic (finals hosts, A6), Norway (A7)
Round 1 group third place: Ukraine (A1), Iceland (A2), Russia (A3), Hungary (A4), Republic of Ireland (A5), Portugal (A6), Poland (A7)
Promoted from League B: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece (best runners-up), Romania, Wales
League B
Relegated from League A: Azerbaijan, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey
Round 2 group runners-up: North Macedonia (B1), Albania (B3), Georgia (B4), Kosovo (B5), Montenegro (B6)
Round 2 group third place: Faroe Islands (B1), Lithuania (B2), Andorra (B3), Israel (B4), Liechtenstein (B5), Estonia (B6)
Round 2 group fourth place: Cyprus (B1), Kazakhstan (B2), Moldova (B3), Malta (B4), Latvia (B5), Armenia (B6)