2021/22 Women's Under-19 round 2: Germany, England France, Italy, Spain, Sweden join finals hosts Czech Republic
Tuesday 12 April 2022
So far Germany, England, holders France, Italy, Spain and Sweden have joined hosts Czech Republic in the finals.
Round 2 of the new UEFA Nations League-style UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship is deciding the seven teams joining hosts Czech Republic in the finals, as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.
Qualified for final tournament so far
Czech Republic (hosts)
England (Group A3 winners)
France (holders, Group A7 winners)
Germany (Group A2 winners)
Italy (Group A5 winners)
Spain (Group A6 winners)
Sweden (Group A1 winners)
League A consists of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B during round 1 in the autumn. Czech Republic are taking part in round 2, though they are assured of a finals place as hosts. The seven eventual group winners will qualify for the finals from 27 June to 9 July, drawn on 18 May in Ostrava. All groups are complete except Group A4, which runs from 9 to 15 May.
Promotions and relegations between Leagues A and B before round 1 of the 2022/23 edition will be confirmed ahead of the draw on 31 May.
League A
- France won the last completed edition in 2018/19.
- Record six-time champions Germany beat Finland on penalties to top Group A2.
- Other former winners to qualify are England, Italy, Spain and Sweden.
- Bulgaria and Ukraine, two of the four contenders in Group A4, are aiming to join the Czech Republic in making finals debuts.
Group A1 (complete)
Qualified: Sweden*
Also in group: Denmark, Poland, Croatia
Group A2 (complete)
Qualified: Germany*
Also in group: Finland
Did not play: Russia, Belarus
Russia suspended until further notice
Group A3 (complete)
Qualified: England*
Also in group: Belgium, Wales, Iceland
Group A4 (9–15 May)
Contenders: Austria*, Norway, Ukraine, Bulgaria
Group A5 (complete)
Qualified: Italy*,
Also in group: Hungary, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A6 (complete)
Qualified: Spain
Also in group: Netherlands, Portugal*, Romania
Group A (complete)
Qualified: France
Also in group: Republic of Ireland, Greece, Czech Republic* (finals hosts),
*Hosts
League B
Group B1 (complete)
Group winners: Northern Ireland*,
Runners-up: Malta
Also in group: Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands
Group B2 (complete)
Group winners: Slovenia*
Runners-up: North Macedonia,
Also in group: Moldova, Liechtenstein
Group B3 (complete)
Group winners: Serbia
Runners-up: Lithuania
Also in group: Latvia*, Montenegro,
Group B4 (complete)
Group winners: Scotland*
Runners-up: Kosovo
Also in group: Kazakhstan, Estonia
Group B5 (complete)
Group winners: Slovakia
Runners-up: Andorra*
Also in group: Georgia, Armenia
Group B6 (complete)
Group winners: Israel
Runners-up: Turkey*
Also in group: Albania, Cyprus
*Hosts
How the leagues were formed by round 1
League A
Round 1 group winners: Austria (Group A1), France (holders, A2), Germany (A3), Denmark (A4), England (A5), Spain (A6), Italy (A7)
Round 1 group runners-up: Netherlands (A1), Sweden (A2), Belgium (A3), Finland (A4), Switzerland (A5), Czech Republic (finals hosts, A6), Norway (A7)
Round 1 group third place: Ukraine (A1), Iceland (A2), Russia (A3), Hungary (A4), Republic of Ireland (A5), Portugal (A6), Poland (A7)
Promoted from League B: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece (best runners-up), Romania, Wales
League B
Relegated from League A: Azerbaijan, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey
Round 1 group runners-up: North Macedonia (B1), Albania (B3), Georgia (B4), Kosovo (B5), Montenegro (B6)
Round 1 group third place: Faroe Islands (B1), Lithuania (B2), Andorra (B3), Israel (B4), Liechtenstein (B5), Estonia (B6)
Round 1 group fourth place: Cyprus (B1), Kazakhstan (B2), Moldova (B3), Malta (B4), Latvia (B5), Armenia (B6)