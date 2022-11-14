2022/23 Women's Under-19 EURO round 1 report

The 2022/23 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship season has begun with round 1 deciding promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B ahead of round 2 in spring.

Promotion and relegation Promotion from League B to A (League B group winners): Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Iceland, Romania Relegation from League A to B (Fourth place in League A groups): Israel, Malta, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Slovakia, Türkiye, Wales

League A consisted of 28 teams, including the eight promoted from League B after 2021/22 round 2. The teams competed in seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the teams finishing fourth are relegated to League B for 2022/23 round 2, with the other positions deciding seeding for League A in that round. Belgium took part (and will do in round 2), although their finals place is assured as hosts.



The teams in League B – including sides relegated from League A in 2021/22 round 2, as well as the first Gibraltar team to enter any UEFA women's national team football competition – competed for promotion to League A in seven groups with the sides topping the sections going up.

The seven teams joining Belgium in the 2023 finals from 18 to 30 July will be decided by round 2 League A. The round 2 draw will be on 7 December.

Results

League A

Group A1

Stay in League A for round 2: Spain (holders), Finland, Switzerland

Transfer to League B: Scotland*

Group A2

Stay in League A for round 2: Netherlands, Sweden, Greece*

Transfer to League B: Türkiye

Group A3

Stay in League A for round 2: Serbia, Italy*, Hungary

Transfer to League B: Wales

Group A4

Stay in League A for round 2: Denmark, England, Slovenia

Transfer to League B: Slovakia*

Group A5

Stay in League A for round 2: France, Poland*, Republic of Ireland

Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland

Group A6

Stay in League A for round 2: Austria, Germany, Ukraine,

Transfer to League B: Israel*

Group A7

Stay in League A for round 2: Norway, Portugal*, Belgium (finals hosts)

Transfer to League B: Malta

League B

Group B1

Promoted to League A for round 2: Croatia*

Stay in League B: Montenegro, Cyprus, Azerbaijan

Group B2

Promoted to League A for round 2: Romania

Stay in League B: Albania*, Latvia, Armenia

Group B3

Promoted to League A for round 2: Iceland

Also in group: Faroe Islands, Lithuania*, Liechtenstein

Group B4

Promoted to League A for round 2: Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Stay in League B: Moldova, Estonia

Group B5

Promoted to League A for round 2: Bulgaria

Stay in League B: Kosovo*, Gibraltar

Group B6

Promoted to League A for round 2: Belarus

Stay in League B: North Macedonia, Georgia*

Group B7

Promoted to League A for round 2: Czechia

Stay in League B: Kazakhstan*, Andorra

*Mini-tournament hosts