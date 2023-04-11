2022/23 Women's U19 EURO round 2 complete
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Netherlands, Spain, France and Germany are among the sides to join hosts Belgium in the eight-team finals.
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 2 decided the seven teams who join hosts Belgium in the finals from 18 to 30 July, as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues. Each group was a mini-tournament in one of the competing nations.
League A consisted of 28 teams, including seven promoted from League B in autumn's round 1. Belgium took part although their finals place was assured as hosts. The seven group winners all qualified for the finals, with the draw at Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) headquarters in Tubize at 10:00 CET on 26 April. Teams finishing fourth are relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.
The 24 teams in League B, including those relegated from League A in the autumn, competed for promotion for round 1 of the tournament's 2023/24 edition.
Round 2 groups
League A
Group A1
Qualified for finals: Germany
Also stay in League A: Republic of Ireland, Norway*
Transfer to League B: Croatia
Group A2
Qualified for finals: Czechia
Also stay in League A: Serbia, Poland*
Transfer to League B: Switzerland
Group A3
Qualified for finals: France
Also stay in League A: Portugal*, Hungary
Transfer to League B: Romania
Group A4
Qualified for finals: Spain* (holders)
Also stay in League A: England, Belarus
Transfer to League B: Slovenia
Group A5
Qualified for finals: Iceland
Also stay in League A: Denmark*, Sweden
Transfer to League B: Ukraine
Group A6
Qualified for finals: Austria
Also stay in League A: Italy*, Greece
Transfer to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A7
Qualified for finals: Netherlands*
Also stay in League A: Finland, Belgium (finals hosts)
Transfer to League B: Bulgaria
*Group hosts
- The seven group winners join hosts Belgium in the finals.
- Teams finishing fourth are relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.
- Spain beat Norway in the 2022 final to claim their fourth title. France reached the semi-finals while Czechia and Germany have also qualified again.
- Four former champions have qualified: Germany (6 titles), France (5), Netherlands (1) and Spain (1).
- Czechia have only previously qualified as hosts.
League B
Group B1
Promoted to League A: Israel
Runners-up: North Macedonia*
Also in group: Georgia, Gibraltar
Group B2
Promoted to League A: Türkiye
Runners-up: Lithuania*
Also in group: Moldova, Andorra
Group B3
Promoted to League A: Northern Ireland*
Runners-up: Kosovo
Also in group: Latvia, Cyprus
Group B4
Promoted to League A: Faroe Islands
Runners-up: Malta
Also in group: Armenia*
Group B5
Promoted to League A: Montenegro
Runners-up: Slovakia*
Also in group: Azerbaijan
Group B6
Promoted to League A: Wales*
Runners-up: Estonia
Also in group: Kazakhstan
Group B7
Promoted to League A: Scotland
Runners-up: Albania*
Also in group: Liechtenstein
*Group hosts
- Group winners are promoted to League A for 2023/24 round 1.
League A
Round 1 group winners: Spain (holders, Group A1), Netherlands (A2), Serbia (A3), Denmark (A4), France (A5), Austria (A6), Norway (A7)
Round 1 group runners-up: Finland (A1), Sweden (A2), Italy (A3), England (A4), Poland (A5), Germany (A6), Portugal (A7)
Round 1 group third place: Switzerland (A1), Greece (A2), Hungary (A3), Slovenia (A4), Republic of Ireland (A5), Ukraine (A6), Belgium (finals hosts, A7)
Promoted from League B: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Iceland, Romania
League B
Relegated from League A: Israel, Malta, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Slovakia, Türkiye, Wales
Round 1 group runners-up: Montenegro (B1), Albania (B2), Faroe Islands (B3), Moldova (B4), Kosovo (B5), North Macedonia (B6), Kazakhstan (B7)
Round 1 group third place: Cyprus (B1), Latvia (B2), Lithuania (B3), Estonia (B4), Gibraltar (B5), Georgia (B6), Andorra (B7)
Round 1 group fourth place: Azerbaijan (B1), Faroe Islands (B2), Liechtenstein (B3)