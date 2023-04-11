2022/23 Women's U19 EURO round 2 complete

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 2 decided the seven teams who join hosts Belgium in the finals from 18 to 30 July, as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues. Each group was a mini-tournament in one of the competing nations.

League A consisted of 28 teams, including seven promoted from League B in autumn's round 1. Belgium took part although their finals place was assured as hosts. The seven group winners all qualified for the finals, with the draw at Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) headquarters in Tubize at 10:00 CET on 26 April. Teams finishing fourth are relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.

The 24 teams in League B, including those relegated from League A in the autumn, competed for promotion for round 1 of the tournament's 2023/24 edition.

Matches

League A

Group A1

Qualified for finals: Germany

Also stay in League A: Republic of Ireland, Norway*

Transfer to League B: Croatia

Group A2

Qualified for finals: Czechia

Also stay in League A: Serbia, Poland*

Transfer to League B: Switzerland

Group A3

Qualified for finals: France

Also stay in League A: Portugal*, Hungary

Transfer to League B: Romania

Group A4

Qualified for finals: Spain* (holders)

Also stay in League A: England, Belarus

Transfer to League B: Slovenia

Group A5

Qualified for finals: Iceland

Also stay in League A: Denmark*, Sweden

Transfer to League B: Ukraine

Group A6

Qualified for finals: Austria

Also stay in League A: Italy*, Greece

Transfer to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A7

Qualified for finals: Netherlands*

Also stay in League A: Finland, Belgium (finals hosts)

Transfer to League B: Bulgaria

*Group hosts

The seven group winners join hosts Belgium in the finals.

Teams finishing fourth are relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.

Spain beat Norway in the 2022 final to claim their fourth title. France reached the semi-finals while Czechia and Germany have also qualified again.

Four former champions have qualified: Germany (6 titles), France (5), Netherlands (1) and Spain (1).

Czechia have only previously qualified as hosts.

League B

Group B1

Promoted to League A: Israel

Runners-up: North Macedonia*

Also in group: Georgia, Gibraltar

Group B2

Promoted to League A: Türkiye

Runners-up: Lithuania*

Also in group: Moldova, Andorra﻿

Group B3

Promoted to League A: Northern Ireland*

Runners-up: Kosovo

Also in group: ﻿Latvia﻿, Cyprus

Group B4

Promoted to League A: Faroe Islands

Runners-up: Malta

Also in group: Armenia*﻿

Group B5

Promoted to League A: Montenegro

Runners-up: Slovakia*

Also in group: Azerbaijan

Group B6

Promoted to League A: Wales*

Runners-up: Estonia

Also in group: Kazakhstan

Group B7

Promoted to League A: Scotland

Runners-up: Albania*

Also in group: Liechtenstein

*Group hosts

Group winners are promoted to League A for 2023/24 round 1.