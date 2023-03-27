2022/23 Women's U19 EURO round 2 starts Saturday
Monday, March 27, 2023
The groups will decide Belgium's seven finals opponents as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 2 from 1 to 11 April will decide the seven teams who join hosts Belgium in the finals from 18 to 30 July, as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues. Each group will be a mini-tournament in one of the competing nations.
League A consists of 28 teams, including seven promoted from League B in autumn's round 1. Belgium will take part although their finals place is assured as hosts. The seven group winners (plus the best runners-up if Belgium win their group) all qualify for the finals. Teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.
The 24 teams in League B, including those relegated from League A in the autumn, will compete for promotion for round 1 of the tournament's 2023/24 edition.
Round 2 groups
League A
Group A1 (5–11 April): Norway*, Germany, Republic of Ireland, Croatia
Group A2 (5–11 April): Serbia, Poland*, Switzerland, Czechia
Group A3 (5–11 April): France, Portugal*, Hungary, Romania
Group A4 (5–11 April): Spain* (holders), England, Slovenia, Belarus
Group A5 (5–11 April): Denmark*, Sweden, Ukraine, Iceland
Group A6 (5–11 April): Austria, Italy*, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A7 (5–11 April): Netherlands*, Finland, Belgium (finals hosts), Bulgaria
*Group hosts
- The seven group winners join hosts Belgium in the finals. If Belgium top their group, the best runners-up also qualify.
- Teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.
- Spain beat Norway in the 2022 final to claim their fourth title. France and Sweden reached the semi-finals while Czechia, England, Germany and Italy are also looking to qualify again. Norway beat Germany 2-1 in the group stage.
- There are eight former champions involved: Germany (6 titles), France (5), Sweden (3), Denmark (1), England (1), Italy (1), Netherlands (1) and Spain (1).
- England beat Slovenia 5-0 in round 1.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Slovenia and Ukraine are hoping to earn finals debuts. Belarus, Czechia and Hungary have only previously qualified as hosts.
League B
Group B1 (4–10 April): Israel, North Macedonia*, Georgia, Gibraltar
Group B2 (1–7 April): Türkiye, Moldova, Lithuania*, Andorra
Group B3 (4–10 April): Northern Ireland*, Kosovo, Cyprus, Latvia
Group B4 (4–10 April): Malta, Faroe Islands, Armenia*
Group B5 (5–11 April): Slovakia*, Montenegro, Azerbaijan
Group B6 (4–10 April): Wales*, Kazakhstan, Estonia
Group B7 (5–11 April): Scotland, Albania*, Liechtenstein
*Group hosts
- Group winners will be promoted to League A for 2023/24 round 1.
League A
Round 1 group winners: Spain (holders, Group A1), Netherlands (A2), Serbia (A3), Denmark (A4), France (A5), Austria (A6), Norway (A7)
Round 1 group runners-up: Finland (A1), Sweden (A2), Italy (A3), England (A4), Poland (A5), Germany (A6), Portugal (A7)
Round 1 group third place: Switzerland (A1), Greece (A2), Hungary (A3), Slovenia (A4), Republic of Ireland (A5), Ukraine (A6), Belgium (finals hosts, A7)
Promoted from League B: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Iceland, Romania
League B
Relegated from League A: Israel, Malta, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Slovakia, Türkiye, Wales
Round 1 group runners-up: Montenegro (B1), Albania (B2), Faroe Islands (B3), Moldova (B4), Kosovo (B5), North Macedonia (B6), Kazakhstan (B7)
Round 1 group third place: Cyprus (B1), Latvia (B2), Lithuania (B3), Estonia (B4), Gibraltar (B5), Georgia (B6), Andorra (B7)
Round 1 group fourth place: Azerbaijan (B1), Faroe Islands (B2), Liechtenstein (B3)