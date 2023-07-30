2023 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the winners
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Get the lowdown on Spain's record in the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.
Spain beat Germany 3-2 on penalties at the Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven, Belgium, to win their fifth UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship title.
We take a look at their pedigree during the 2023 tournament.
Spain
Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Scotland)
W6-0 vs Scotland, W7-0 vs Switzerland, W2-0 vs Finland
Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Switzerland)
W8-0 vs Belarus, W6-0 vs Slovenia, W1-0 vs England
Qualifying top scorer: Lucia Moral (6)
Group stage: Group B runners-up
W3-0 vs Iceland, L2-0 vs France, W7-0 vs Czechia
Semi-finals: W1-0 vs Netherlands
Final: D0-0 (aet, won 3-2 on pens) vs Germany
Finals top scorer: Carla Camacho (3)
Final appearances: 10
Best performance: Winners x 5 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023)
Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)
WU19 EURO finals groups
Group A: Belgium (hosts), Austria, Germany, Netherlands
Group B: Iceland, France, Czechia, Spain (holders)