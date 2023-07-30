UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the winners

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Get the lowdown on Spain's record in the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

Spain lifted the trophy again after defeating Germany in the final
Spain lifted the trophy again after defeating Germany in the final UEFA via Getty Images

Spain beat Germany 3-2 on penalties at the Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven, Belgium, to win their fifth UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship title.

We take a look at their pedigree during the 2023 tournament.

All the results

      Spain

      Spain pulling together in Belgium
      Spain pulling together in BelgiumUEFA via Sportsfile

      Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Scotland)
      W6-0 vs Scotland, W7-0 vs Switzerland, W2-0 vs Finland
      Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Switzerland)
      W8-0 vs Belarus, W6-0 vs Slovenia, W1-0 vs England
      Qualifying top scorer: Lucia Moral (6)
      Group stage: Group B runners-up
      W3-0 vs Iceland, L2-0 vs France, W7-0 vs Czechia
      Semi-finals      : W1-0 vs Netherlands
      Final: D0-0 (aet, won 3-2 on pens) vs Germany
      Finals top scorer: Carla Camacho (3)
      Final appearances      : 10
      Best performance: Winners x 5 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023)

        Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)

        WU19 EURO finals groups

        Group A: Belgium (hosts), Austria, Germany, Netherlands
        Group B        : Iceland, France, Czechia, Spain (holders)

