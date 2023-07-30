2023 Women's Under-19 EURO finals: Meet the winners

Spain beat Germany 3-2 on penalties at the Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven, Belgium, to win their fifth UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship title.

We take a look at their pedigree during the 2023 tournament.

All the results

Spain pulling together in Belgium UEFA via Sportsfile

Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Scotland)

W6-0 vs Scotland, W7-0 vs Switzerland, W2-0 vs Finland

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Switzerland)

W8-0 vs Belarus, W6-0 vs Slovenia, W1-0 vs England

Qualifying top scorer: Lucia Moral (6)

Group stage: Group B runners-up

W3-0 vs Iceland, L2-0 vs France, W7-0 vs Czechia

Semi-finals: W1-0 vs Netherlands

Final: D0-0 (aet, won 3-2 on pens) vs Germany

Finals top scorer: Carla Camacho (3)

Final appearances: 10

Best performance: Winners x 5 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023)

Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)