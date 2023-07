2023 UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures and results

Spain emerged triumphant in the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship after defeating Germany on penalties in the final at Den Dreef Stadium on Sunday 30 July.

With the two teams still locked at 0-0 after extra time, Spain retained their title – their fifth in this competition overall – by prevailing 3-2 in the penalty shoot-out.

The tournament also acted as UEFA's qualifier for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, with the last four teams securing their tickets to Colombia.

The final as it happened

Final

Sunday 30 July

Spain 0-0 Germany (aet, Spain win 3-2 on pens) (Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

A tight contest in Leuven went all the way after neither side could eke out a breakthrough in 120 minutes of action. Germany duo Alara Sehitler and Mara Alber both threatened in the second half, before Spain's Lucía Corrales hit the woodwork a minute from full time, but ultimately the trophy was settled from the spot, with Sonia Bermúdez's team converting three of their spot kicks to Germany's two.

Semi-finals

Thursday 27 July

Netherlands 0-1 Spain (Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

Defending champions Spain made it to another final after seeing off the Netherlands in a close encounter. They took the lead after 12 minutes when Júlia Bartel pounced on a rebound to tuck home from close range after Fiamma's header had been palmed away. Netherlands were awarded a late penalty, but Txell Font brilliantly saved Rosa van Gool's effort as Spain held on.

France 2-3 Germany (aet) (RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Germany mounted a stirring comeback to overcome France after extra time. French captain Louna Ribadeira scored twice in the space of three minutes in the first half, firing the opener before coolly slotting in a penalty. But defender Jella Veit hit back for Germany in the second period with a powerful strike and a dramatic stoppage-time Paulina Platner equaliser took the game to extra time, where Franziska Kett was the hero with her 115th-minute winner.

Group stage

Matchday 1

Tuesday 18 July

Group A

Germany 6-0 Austria (RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Belgium 0-3 Netherlands (Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

Kathrin Peter's Germany got off to a dream start as they dominated Austria in their tournament opener. Goals from Franziska Kett and Mara Alber, and doubles from Sophie Nachtigall and Alara Sehitler, gave Germany a comfortable 6-0 win at RBFA Academy Stadium in Group A. Elsewhere in the section, Hanna Huizenga, Ziva Henry and Danique Tolhoek struck to secure the Netherlands three points against hosts Belgium.

Group B

Czechia 0-1 France (Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière)

Iceland 0-3 Spain (Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

Anna Bárková's own goal gifted France a victory against Czechia at Tivoli Stadium, before Sonia Bermúdez's free-flowing Spain saw off Iceland, with goals from Érika, Fiamma and Carla Camacho making the difference at Leburton Stadium.

Matchday 2

Friday 21 July

Group A

Belgium 0-2 Germany (Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

Austria 1-0 Netherlands (RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Mara Alber's long-distance strike and Franziska Kett's composed finish secured Germany the win after a feisty encounter with Belgium at Leburton Stadium.

Elsewhere in Group A, an exemplary performance by goalkeeper Mariella El Sherif and Valentina Mädl's header inspired Austria to bounce back from their heavy Matchday 1 defeat to take three points from an action-packed contest against the Netherlands in Tubize.

Group B

Iceland 2-0 Czechia (Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière)

France 2-0 Spain (Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

Vigdís Kristjánsdóttir's header kept Iceland in semi-final contention as they sunk Czechia, while Airine Fontaine and Louna Ribadeira's goals helped France beat Spain to go top of the section.

Matchday 3

Monday 24 July

Group A

Netherlands 3-1 Germany (Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

Austria 3-3 Belgium (Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière)

Roos Kwakkenbos' Dutch side recovered from a goal down to beat Germany 3-1 at Leburton Stadium and claim the Group A summit, as Germany finished runners-up in a competitive section. Austria and Belgium drew a six-goal thriller at Tivoli Stadium, with both sides bowing out of the tournament. 

Group B

France 3-1 Iceland (RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Spain 7-0 Czechia (Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

France saw off a resilient Iceland 3-1 to win Group B, while then competition top scorer Carla Camacho struck twice as Spain dominated Czechia 7-0 to finish second. Iceland and Czechia's campaigns were brought to an end.

