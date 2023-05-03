2023 UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures
See all the fixtures in Belgium from 18 to 30 July.
The 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship schedule has been confirmed with two Group A 'derbies' on the opening day as hosts Belgium face the Netherlands after Germany take on Austria.
Games in both groups will be played on 18, 21 and 24 July, with the top two in each progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The final will be at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven on 30 July.
WU19 EURO finals groups
Group A: Belgium (hosts), Austria, Germany, Netherlands
Group B: Iceland, France, Czechia, Spain (holders)
All kick-off times CET
Group stage
Matchday 1
Tuesday 18 July
Group A
Germany vs Austria (17:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)
Belgium vs Netherlands (20:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)
Group B
Czechia vs France (17:30, Tivoli Municipal Stadium, La Louvière)
Iceland vs Spain (20:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)
Matchday 2
Friday 21 July
Group A
Belgium vs Germany (17:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)
Austria vs Netherlands (20:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)
Group B
Iceland vs Czechia (17:30, Tivoli Municipal Stadium, La Louvière)
France vs Spain (20:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)
Matchday 3
Monday 24 July
Group A
Netherlands vs Germany (17:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)
Austria vs Belgium (17:30, Tivoli Municipal Stadium, La Louvière)
Group B
France vs Iceland (20:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)
Spain vs Czechia (20:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)
Semi-finals
Thursday 27 July
Leburton Stadium, Tubize
RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize
In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums and confirmation of kick-off times will occur after the group stage.
A FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifying match may take place at RBFA Academy Stadium in Tubize on Sunday 30 July at 13.00 CET. Confirmation to follow.
Final
Sunday 30 July
17:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven
Stadiums
Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven
Leburton Stadium, Tubize
RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize
Tivoli Municipal Stadium, La Louvière