2023 UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures

The 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship schedule has been confirmed with two Group A 'derbies' on the opening day as hosts Belgium face the Netherlands after Germany take on Austria.

Games in both groups will be played on 18, 21 and 24 July, with the top two in each progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The final will be at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven on 30 July.

WU19 EURO finals groups Group A: Belgium (hosts), Austria, Germany, Netherlands Group B: Iceland, France, Czechia, Spain (holders)

All kick-off times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Tuesday 18 July

Group A

Germany vs Austria (17:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Belgium vs Netherlands (20:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

Group B

Czechia vs France (17:30, Tivoli Municipal Stadium, La Louvière﻿)

Iceland vs Spain (20:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

2022 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Norway

Matchday 2

Friday 21 July

Group A

Belgium vs Germany (17:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

Austria vs Netherlands (20:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Group B

Iceland vs Czechia (17:30, Tivoli Municipal Stadium, La Louvière﻿)

France vs Spain (20:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

2022 group highlights: France 1-1 Spain

Matchday 3

Monday 24 July

Group A

Netherlands vs Germany (17:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

Austria vs Belgium (17:30, Tivoli Municipal Stadium, La Louvière﻿)

Group B

France vs Iceland (20:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Spain vs Czechia (20:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

Meet the contenders

Semi-finals

Thursday 27 July

Leburton Stadium, Tubize

RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize

In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums and confirmation of kick-off times will occur after the group stage.

A FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifying match may take place at RBFA Academy Stadium in Tubize on Sunday 30 July at 13.00 CET. Confirmation to follow.

Final

Sunday 30 July

17:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven

Stadiums

Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven

Leburton Stadium, Tubize

RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize

Tivoli Municipal Stadium, La Louvière﻿