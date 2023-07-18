2023 UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures

Germany and France won their opening games of the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship in Belgium.

Kathrin Peter's side got off to dream start as they dominated Austria in their tournament opener. Goals from Franziska Kett and ﻿Mara Alber, and doubles from Sophie Nachtigall and Alara Sehitler, gave Germany a comfortable 6-0 win at RBFA Academy Stadium in Group A.

Over in Group B, meanwhile, an Anna Bárková own goal gifted France a victory over Czechia at Tivoli Stadium. Belgium take on the Netherlands and Iceland face Spain on 18 July to complete Matchday 1.

The group stage continues on 21 and 24 July. The top two in each section progress to the semi-finals. The final will be held at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven on 30 July.

The tournament will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia.

WU19 EURO finals groups Group A: Belgium (hosts), Austria, Germany, Netherlands

Group B: Iceland, France, Czechia, Spain (holders)

All kick-off times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Tuesday 18 July

Group A

Germany 6-0 Austria (RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Belgium vs Netherlands (20:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

Group B

Czechia 0-1 France (Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière﻿)

Iceland vs Spain (20:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

2022 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Norway

Matchday 2

Friday 21 July

Group A

Belgium vs Germany (17:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

Austria vs Netherlands (20:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Group B

Iceland vs Czechia (17:30, Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière﻿)

France vs Spain (20:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

2022 group highlights: France 1-1 Spain

Matchday 3

Monday 24 July

Group A

Netherlands vs Germany (17:30, Leburton Stadium, Tubize)

Austria vs Belgium (17:30, Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière﻿)

Group B

France vs Iceland (20:30, RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize)

Spain vs Czechia (20:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven)

Graduates of the Women's U19 EURO

Semi-finals

Thursday 27 July

Leburton Stadium, Tubize

RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize

In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums and confirmation of kick-off times (one game at 17:30 and the other at 20:30) will occur after the group stage.

Meet the contenders

Final

Sunday 30 July

17:30, Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven

Stadiums

Den Dreef Stadium, Leuven

Leburton Stadium, Tubize

RBFA Academy Stadium, Tubize

Tivoli Stadium, La Louvière﻿