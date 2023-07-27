2023 Women's Under-19 EURO semi-final round-up: Netherlands 0-1 Spain, France 2-3 Germany (aet)

Spain edged the Netherlands before Germany squeezed past France in extra time to book their places in the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final – a repeat of the 2000, 2014 and 2018 deciders.

The final will take place at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven and will kick off at 17:30 CET on Sunday 30 July.

Netherlands 0-1 Spain

Júlia Bartel made no mistakes as she latched onto Femke Liefting's misjudged clearance to hammer home her second goal of the tournament and break the deadlock in the 12th minute of an end-to-end opening.

Two contrasting game plans were on show at Leburton Stadium, as Spain zipped the ball around, looking to pass their way out of pressure, while the Netherlands aimed to transition quickly and force their way through the organised Spanish block.

However, Sonia Bermúdez's side soon looked the most dangerous as they combined in a series of well-worked moves deep inside the Netherlands' half.

Spain continued to engineer the better chances, and in the 66th minute Liefting was forced to tip Carla Camacho's effort onto the post.

As the Netherlands scrambled to find the equaliser, Robine Lacroix was brought down in the penalty area in the 87th minute. Up stepped Rosa van Gool in a dramatic ending, but Txell Font guessed the right way to ensure Spain's passage to the final.

France 2-3aet Germany

France's Louna Ribadeira struck twice in three minutes to kick-start a feisty encounter at RBFA Academy Stadium. The captain coolly converted from the penalty spot in the 21st minute, having completed a superb solo run with an expert finish for her first.

Now playing with a strut, France mounted wave after wave of attacks with Tara Elimbi Gilbert twice going close and Ribadeira having her hat-trick opportunity denied by Rebecca Adamczyk just before half-time.

Germany were first out onto the pitch after the break in a clear demonstration of their intent. A lively restart forced several quick chances, before Laura Gloning caught out the France offside trap to find Jella Veit, whose fierce strike from the corner of the box rocketed beyond Ines Marques.

With renewed energy, it was Germany's turn to dictate the game. Mara Alber's snatched opportunity crashed agonisingly off the post, before Marques was needed again to parry Franziska Kett's close-range attempt.

As Kathrin Peter's team turned the screw, a nervy ending ensued and three minutes into injury time, Paulina Platner escaped the attentions of the France back line to pounce and turn in the equaliser, forcing extra time.

As penalties loomed, Kett found a way through to complete Germany's comeback and set up a final with Spain at Den Dreef Stadium on Sunday.

