Spain 0-0 Germany (aet, Spain win 3-2 on pens): Holders clinch fifth title

Sonia Bermúdez’s Spain sunk a resolute Germany side in a penalty shoot-out to retain the UEFA European Under-19 Championship trophy in a gripping final in Leuven.

The holders clinched their fifth Women’s Under-19 EURO title overall to add to their triumphs in 2004, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Match in brief: Spot-on Spain sink Germany

Joy unrestrained for Spain's victorious players UEFA via Getty Images

As Sonia Bermúdez's Spain set out to control the final from the opening minute, Germany were made to chase. Kathrin Peter's determined side attempted to hound their opponents' every twist and turn, but any sniff of a chance to break was swiftly thwarted by Spain's rigid four-player back line guarded by the staunch efforts of Maite Zubieta.

Both teams managed no more than half-chances in the first period, with the best of those transpiring from goalkeeping errors. First, Mara Alber pressured Txell Font into a mis-hit clearance, before Laia Martret lashed into the side netting from Rebecca Adamczyk's wayward punt at the opposite end.

After the restart, Sophie Natchigall's defence-splitting through ball was nearly turned in by Alara Sehitler, setting the tone for the second period as Germany upped their intensity. Pressing high, another chance soon fell for Kett, whose thumping strike spun off the gloves of the Spain keeper.

The two teams were pushed all the way in Leuven UEFA via Getty Images

A wildly open contest ensued at Den Dreef Stadium and, a minute from time, Lucía Corrales looked composed as she broke away from the backtracking white shirts, only for her final touch to crash agonisingly off the post.

Germany were faced with extra time for the second time in the tournament – having required 30 additional minutes to overcome France in the semi-finals. Still goalless as penalties loomed, both sides threw forward everything they had, but the contest was destined to go the distance.

Olaya bravely stepped up to lash in the first penalty, before Jella Veit and Silvia Lloris converted theirs. Vanessa Diehms' effort then crashed off the post, allowing Érika to give Spain the advantage.

Miriam Hils kept Germany in it, and their hopes were raised when Corrales missed. However, the pressure got the best of Paulina Bartz, Sandra Villafañe, and ultimately, Pauline Deutsch, whose missed kick guaranteed Spain their fifth Women's U19 EURO title.

Jubilation for the holders after the penalty shoot-out UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

Spain have now won the title five times: 2004, 2017, 2018, 2022 and 2023.

With three goals apiece, Spain's Carla Camacho and Germany's Franziska Kett finished one goal shy of tournament top scorer France's Louna Ribadeira.

Germany and Spain have met four times in the final, with Germany winning once (2000) and Spain victorious three times (2004, 2018 and 2023).

Reaction

Lloris 'thrilled' after Spain triumph

Sonia Bermúdez, Spain coach: "We've overcome a lot of obstacles. Since the game against France, we knew that even if you lose one game, it doesn't mean you can't win the tournament. We believed in ourselves but we also suffered a lot. We had to play with ten players for about ten minutes. Then there were penalties in order to win, so we're very happy to lift the trophy."

Silvia Lloris, Spain captain: "I'm thrilled to be a two-time U19 European champion! I am happy for my team-mates who came from the U17 and had a tough game against Germany; this time we won it and we're so happy. All the work was worthwhile, and I'm thrilled."

Line-ups

Spain: Txell Font; Ortega (Estela 102), Martina, Lloris, Medina; Bartel, Zubieta (Marina 81), Fiamma (Villafañe 73); Martret (Olaya 62), Camacho (Wifi 73, Érika 91), Corrales

Germany: Adamczyk; Gloning, Diehm, Veit, D. Acikgöz; I. Acikgöz (Axtmann 91), Platner (Bartz 73), Sehitler (Janzen 73, Deutsch 106); Natchigall (Pucks 106), Alber (Hils 120), Kett