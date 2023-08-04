Louna Ribadeira named 2023 Women's Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament
Friday, August 4, 2023
France forward Louna Ribadeira has been named Player of the Tournament for her performances in the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship in Belgium.
Louna Ribadeira has been named 2023 Women's Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament. The Paris forward was the standout performer for France as they reached the semi-finals in Belgium.
Ribadeira finished as the tournament's top scorer with four goals and was a constant threat to the opposition with her direct running and clinical finishing.
Perhaps the pick of her goals was the first in a 3-2 semi-final defeat by Germany, where she skilfully poked the ball past a defender before rifling a powerful shot beyond the goalkeeper.