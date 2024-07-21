Meet the Women's U19 EURO semi-finalists: England vs Spain, Netherlands vs France
Sunday, July 21, 2024
Four teams will compete on Wednesday for places in Saturday's Kaunas final.
England will play Spain in Marijampolė and the Netherlands will meet France in Kaunas in the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals on Wednesday.
All four came through the group stage in Lithuania over the last week, with England and France finishing ahead of Serbia and Lithuania, and the Netherlands and holders Spain knocking out Germany and the Republic of Ireland.
We introduce the teams aiming for Saturday's final at Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas.
Knockout bracket
Semi-finals (Wednesday 24 July)
England vs Spain (13:00, Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė)
Netherlands vs France (17:00, Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)
Final (Saturday 27 July)
England / Spain vs Netherlands / France (17:00, Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)
All times CET, local time is one hour ahead
England vs Spain
Previous final tournament meetings
2019 group stage: England 0-1 Spain
2015 group stage: England 1-3 Spain
2014 group stage: Spain 2-0 England
2012 group stage: Spain 4-0 England
2007 group stage England 1-0 Spain
England
Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Wales)
W2-0 vs Greece, W6-1 vs Wales, W1-0 vs Czechia
Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Portugal)
W2-0 vs Switzerland, W1-0 vs Portugal, W4-1 vs Italy
Group A winners
W10-0 vs Lithuania (Kaunas), D1-1 vs Serbia (Marijampolė), W1-0 vs France (Jonava)
Finals top scorer: Poppy Pritchard 4
Top scorer including qualifying: Poppy Pritchard 8
2022/23: Did not qualify
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2009)
Semi-final record (WU19 only): W4 L2
Past semi-finals
2013: W4-0 vs Finland
2010: W0-0aet, 5-4pens vs Netherlands
2009: W3-0 vs Switzerland
2007: W3-0 vs Norway
2003: L0-2 vs France
2002: L0-1 vs Germany
- As well as winning in 2009, England have been runners-up three times. Before this year, however, they had not got past the group stage since last reaching the final in 2013.
- England have won their last four semi-finals without conceding a goal.
Spain (holders)
Round 1: Group A5 winners (played in Sweden)
W4-0 vs Türkiye, W3-0 vs Sweden, W9-1 vs Portugal
Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Slovenia)
W5-0 vs Slovenia, W7-0 vs Greece, W2-0 vs Denmark
Group B runners-up
D0-0 vs Republic of Ireland (Marijampolė), L0-1 vs Netherlands (Marijampolė), W2-0 vs Germany (Jonava)
Finals top scorers: Paula Comendador, Noemí Bejarano 1
Top scorers including qualifying: Jone Amezaga, Laia Martret 4
2022/23: Winners
Previous best: Winners x 5 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023)
Semi-final record (WU19 only): W9 L1
Past semi-finals
2023: W1-0 vs Netherlands
2022: W1-0 vs Sweden
2019: L1-3aet vs France
2018: W1-0 vs Denmark
2017: W3-2 vs Netherlands
2016: W4-3 vs Netherlands
2015: W1-1aet, 5-4pens vs France
2014: W2-0 vs Norway
2012: W1-0 vs Portugal
2004: W1-0 vs Italy
2001: L0-2 vs Germany
2000: Second in four-team final group (L0-2 vs Germany, W3-1 vs Sweden, W4-2 vs France)
- Spain have not only won the last two WU19 EURO titles (beating Germany on penalties last year) but also claimed the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in 2022, a title they will defend later this year in Colombia; the generation born in 2005 won the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup.
- Spain had 50 attempts on goal and only ten against in the group stage.
Netherlands vs France
Previous final tournament meetings
2019 group stage: Netherlands 1-3 France
2017 group stage: France 0-2 Netherlands
2016 group stage: Netherlands 1-2 France
2010 group stage: Netherlands 2-0 France
2006 group stage: Netherlands 0-1 France
2003 group stage: France 2-1 Netherlands
Netherlands
Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Belgium)
W8-0 vs Faroe Islands, W3-1 vs Belgium, W4-0 vs Republic of Ireland
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)
W10-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-0 vs Poland, W2-1 vs Finland
Group B winners
D1-1 vs Germany (Jonava), W1-0 vs Spain (Marijampolė), W2-0 vs Republic of Ireland (Marijampolė)
Finals top scorers: Hanna Huizenga, Lotte Keukelaar, Mirte van Koppen, Karlijn Woons 1
Top scorer including qualifying: Danique Tolhoek 13
2022/23: Semi-finals
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2014)
Semi-final record (WU19 only): W1 L5
Past semi-finals
2023: L0-1 vs Spain
2019: L1-3 vs Germany
2017: L2-3 vs Spain
2016: L3-4 vs Spain
2014: W4-0 vs Republic of Ireland
2010: L0-0aet, 4-5pens vs England
- The victorious 2014 squad (that beat Ireland 4-0 in the semis and Spain 1-0 in the final) included future Women's EURO 2017 champions Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen.
- The Netherlands reached their sixth semi-final last year, also finishing ahead of Germany in the group stage.
France
Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in France)
W4-0 vs Northern Ireland, W1-0 vs Hungary, W2-0 vs Italy
Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Czechia)
W2-0 vs Ukraine, W1-0 vs Norway, W5-0 vs Czechia
Group A runners-up
W3-1 vs Serbia (Jonava), W6-0 vs Lithuania (Kaunas), L0-1 vs England (Jonava)
Finals top scorer: Camille Robillard 4
Top scorer including qualifying: Camille Robillard 5
2022/23: Semi-finals
Previous best: Winners x 5 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019)
Semi-final record (WU19 only): W9 L5
Past semi-finals
2023: L2-3aet vs Germany
2022: L0-1 vs Norway
2019: W3-1aet vs Spain
2017: W2-1 vs Germany
2016: W3-1 vs Switzerland
2015: L1-1aet, 4-5pens vs Spain
2013: W2-1 vs Germany
2010: W1-1aet, 5-3pens vs Germany
2009: L2-5aet vs Sweden
2007: L2-4aet vs Germany
2006: W1-0 vs Denmark
2005: W1-0 vs Finland
2003: W2-0 vs England
2002: W1-0 vs Denmark
2000: Fourth in four-team final group (L1-2 vs Sweden, L1-3 vs Germany, L2-4 vs Spain)
1998: W2-2agg, 5-3pens vs Sweden (W2-0h, L0-2a)
- France won all six of their qualifiers without conceding a goal, just as Spain did last year before going on to lift the trophy.
- Their squad includes 12 of the 20 players who won last year's WU17 EURO in Estonia.
Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01) unless stated. In 1998/99, the U18 title was decided by the four-team group and, in 1999/2000, the top two in a four-team group met in a final.