Meet the Women's U19 EURO semi-finalists: England vs Spain, Netherlands vs France

England will play Spain in Marijampolė and the Netherlands will meet France in Kaunas in the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals on Wednesday.

All four came through the group stage in Lithuania over the last week, with England and France finishing ahead of Serbia and Lithuania, and the Netherlands and holders Spain knocking out Germany and the Republic of Ireland.

We introduce the teams aiming for Saturday's final at Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas.

Knockout bracket Semi-finals (Wednesday 24 July) England vs Spain (13:00, Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė)

Netherlands vs France (17:00, Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas) Final (Saturday 27 July) England / Spain vs Netherlands / France (17:00, Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas) All times CET, local time is one hour ahead

England vs Spain

Previous final tournament meetings

2019 group stage: England 0-1 Spain

2015 group stage: England 1-3 Spain

2014 group stage: Spain 2-0 England

2012 group stage: Spain 4-0 England

2007 group stage England 1-0 Spain

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Wales)

W2-0 vs Greece, W6-1 vs Wales, W1-0 vs Czechia

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Portugal)

W2-0 vs Switzerland, W1-0 vs Portugal, W4-1 vs Italy

Group A winners

W10-0 vs Lithuania (Kaunas), D1-1 vs Serbia (Marijampolė), W1-0 vs France (Jonava)

Finals top scorer: Poppy Pritchard 4

Top scorer including qualifying: Poppy Pritchard 8

2022/23: Did not qualify

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2009)

Semi-final record (WU19 only): W4 L2

Past semi-finals

2013: W4-0 vs Finland

2010: W0-0aet, 5-4pens vs Netherlands

2009: W3-0 vs Switzerland

2007: W3-0 vs Norway

2003: L0-2 vs France

2002: L0-1 vs Germany

As well as winning in 2009, England have been runners-up three times. Before this year, however, they had not got past the group stage since last reaching the final in 2013.

England have won their last four semi-finals without conceding a goal.

Round 1: Group A5 winners (played in Sweden)

W4-0 vs Türkiye, W3-0 vs Sweden, W9-1 vs Portugal

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Slovenia)

W5-0 vs Slovenia, W7-0 vs Greece, W2-0 vs Denmark

Group B runners-up

D0-0 vs Republic of Ireland (Marijampolė), L0-1 vs Netherlands (Marijampolė), W2-0 vs Germany (Jonava)

Finals top scorers: Paula Comendador, Noemí Bejarano 1

Top scorers including qualifying: Jone Amezaga, Laia Martret 4

2022/23: Winners

Previous best: Winners x 5 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023)

Semi-final record (WU19 only): W9 L1

Past semi-finals

2023: W1-0 vs Netherlands

2022: W1-0 vs Sweden

2019: L1-3aet vs France

2018: W1-0 vs Denmark

2017: W3-2 vs Netherlands

2016: W4-3 vs Netherlands

2015: W1-1aet, 5-4pens vs France

2014: W2-0 vs Norway

2012: W1-0 vs Portugal

2004: W1-0 vs Italy

2001: L0-2 vs Germany

2000: Second in four-team final group (L0-2 vs Germany, W3-1 vs Sweden, W4-2 vs France)



Spain have not only won the last two WU19 EURO titles (beating Germany on penalties last year) but also claimed the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in 2022, a title they will defend later this year in Colombia; the generation born in 2005 won the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup.

Spain had 50 attempts on goal and only ten against in the group stage.

Netherlands vs France

Previous final tournament meetings

2019 group stage: Netherlands 1-3 France

2017 group stage: France 0-2 Netherlands

2016 group stage: Netherlands 1-2 France

2010 group stage: Netherlands 2-0 France

2006 group stage: Netherlands 0-1 France

2003 group stage: France 2-1 Netherlands

Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Belgium)

W8-0 vs Faroe Islands, W3-1 vs Belgium, W4-0 vs Republic of Ireland

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)

W10-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-0 vs Poland, W2-1 vs Finland

Group B winners

D1-1 vs Germany (Jonava), W1-0 vs Spain (Marijampolė), W2-0 vs Republic of Ireland (Marijampolė)

Finals top scorers: Hanna Huizenga, Lotte Keukelaar, Mirte van Koppen, Karlijn Woons 1

Top scorer including qualifying: Danique Tolhoek 13

2022/23: Semi-finals

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2014)

Semi-final record (WU19 only): W1 L5

Past semi-finals

2023: L0-1 vs Spain

2019: L1-3 vs Germany

2017: L2-3 vs Spain

2016: L3-4 vs Spain

2014: W4-0 vs Republic of Ireland

2010: L0-0aet, 4-5pens vs England

The victorious 2014 squad (that beat Ireland 4-0 in the semis and Spain 1-0 in the final) included future Women's EURO 2017 champions Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen.

The Netherlands reached their sixth semi-final last year, also finishing ahead of Germany in the group stage.

Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in France)

W4-0 vs Northern Ireland, W1-0 vs Hungary, W2-0 vs Italy

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Czechia)

W2-0 vs Ukraine, W1-0 vs Norway, W5-0 vs Czechia

Group A runners-up

W3-1 vs Serbia (Jonava), W6-0 vs Lithuania (Kaunas), L0-1 vs England (Jonava)

Finals top scorer: Camille Robillard 4

Top scorer including qualifying: Camille Robillard 5

2022/23: Semi-finals

Previous best: Winners x 5 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019)

Semi-final record (WU19 only): W9 L5

Past semi-finals

2023: L2-3aet vs Germany

2022: L0-1 vs Norway

2019: W3-1aet vs Spain

2017: W2-1 vs Germany

2016: W3-1 vs Switzerland

2015: L1-1aet, 4-5pens vs Spain

2013: W2-1 vs Germany

2010: W1-1aet, 5-3pens vs Germany

2009: L2-5aet vs Sweden

2007: L2-4aet vs Germany

2006: W1-0 vs Denmark

2005: W1-0 vs Finland

2003: W2-0 vs England

2002: W1-0 vs Denmark

2000: Fourth in four-team final group (L1-2 vs Sweden, L1-3 vs Germany, L2-4 vs Spain)

1998: W2-2agg, 5-3pens vs Sweden (W2-0h, L0-2a)



France won all six of their qualifiers without conceding a goal, just as Spain did last year before going on to lift the trophy.

Their squad includes 12 of the 20 players who won last year's WU17 EURO in Estonia.

Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01) unless stated. In 1998/99, the U18 title was decided by the four-team group and, in 1999/2000, the top two in a four-team group met in a final.