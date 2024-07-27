Women's Under-19 EURO 2024: All the results

Spain beat the Netherlands 2-1 after extra time in Saturday's UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final in Kaunas.

Marísa García put Spain ahead early on but Danique Tolhoek levelled just before the hour to force extra time. Just when it seemed penalties would be needed, substitute Intza Eguiguren hit a 118th-minute winner for Spain.

In the semi-finals, holders Spain led England 2-0 at the break through Daniela Agote and Pau Comendador and although Mia Enderby pulled one back, her fellow substitute Daniela Arques added a third for Spain to seal victory. The Netherlands beat France 2-0 in Kaunas thanks to first-half goals from Karlijn Woons and Danique Tolhoek.

In Group A, France qualified with a game to spare after coming from behind to beat Serbia 3-1 and then defeating Lithuania 6-0. As for England, they posted a competition-record 10-0 victory against the hosts but needed a 90th-minute penalty from substitute Mia Enderby to draw 1-1 with Serbia, leaving them still requiring a point on Saturday.

That was duly achieved thanks to a 1-0 defeat of France through a goal from substitute Poppy Pritchard with 12 minutes to go, meaning England pipped France to first place.

It also meant Serbia's 4-1 win against Lithuania was in vain despite a hat-trick from Nina Matejić, who added to her strikes versus France and England to end the group stage as top scorer on five goals, one ahead of Pritchard and Camille Robillard. For their part, Lithuania did manage a first-ever goal in a UEFA women's final tournament, an outrageous long-range free-kick from Karolina Jasaitytė.

Both openers in Group B were drawn, with holders Spain held to a 0-0 stalemate by the Republic of Ireland despite leading the shot count 29-0, while the Netherlands made it 1-1 in the 90th minute against Germany.

Ireland, with their first shot of the finals, led Germany at half-time on Matchday 2 through Lia O'Leary, but they were to lose 2-1 following goals from substitutes Leonie Schetter (on her 18th birthday) and Laila Portella.﻿ Then, in the late game, it seemed a third group draw was on the cards until Lotte Keukelaar gave the Netherlands a 1-0 victory against Spain with three minutes left.

That left Spain needing a win against Germany to keep their title defence alive, and goals from Noe Bejarano and Pau duly delivered it in a dominant 2-0 victory. Meanwhile, the Netherlands took first place as Karlijn Woons and Mirte van Koppen scored to secure a 2-0 win against Ireland.

KNOCKOUT PHASE

Saturday 27 July

Spain 2-1 Netherlands (aet, Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Wednesday 24 July

England 1-3 Spain (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė)

Netherlands 2-0 France (Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

GROUP STAGE

Sunday 14 July: Group A

France 3-1 Serbia (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Lithuania 0-10 England (Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Monday 15 July: Group B

Spain 0-0 Republic of Ireland (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė)

Netherlands 1-1 Germany (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Wednesday 17 July: Group A

Serbia 1-1 England (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė)

Lithuania 0-6 France (Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Thursday 18 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland 1-2 Germany (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Netherlands 1-0 Spain (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė﻿)

Saturday 20 July: Group A

Serbia 4-1 Lithuania (Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

England 1-0 France (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)

Sunday 21 July: Group B

Republic of Ireland 0-2 Netherlands (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė﻿)

Germany 0-2 Spain (Jonava Stadium, Jonava)