2024 Women's U19 EURO top scorer: Matejić leads

Serbia's Nina Matejić currently leads the way as top scorer of the 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship after registering five goals during the group stage – one more than Poppy Pritchard and Camille Robillard.

All three of those players, as well as England's Michelle Agyemang, struck hat-tricks against hosts Lithuania. But only Matejić also scored in both her team's other games, against France and England. That took her to 12 for the season including qualifying, one behind the Netherlands' Danique Tolhoek, who has yet to find the net in Lithuania.

With Serbia now eliminated, Matejić ends her Women's U19 EURO career with 22 goals, the joint-fourth best tally of all time, having also notched ten in 2022/23 qualifying. England went out in the semi-finals without Pritchard or Agyemang scoring but Robillard still has the chance to catch Matejić.

If anyone overtakes her, they will become the first to score at least six at a Women's U19 EURO final tournament since Marie-Antoinette Katoto in helping France to victory in 2016.

Matejić hat-trick

2024 Women's U19 EURO final tournament top scorers



Nina Matejić (Serbia) 5

Poppy Pritchard (England) 4

Camille Robillard (France) 4



Michelle Agyemang (England) 3



Pritchard and Agyemang trebles

2023/24 Women's U19 EURO season (including qualifiers) top scorers



Danique Tolhoek (Netherlands) 13

Nina Matejić (Serbia) 12

Darina Hrúziková (Slovakia) 8

Poppy Pritchard (England) 8

Naomi Luyet (Switzerland) 7

Paulina Bartz (Germany) 6

Melina Reuter (Germany) 6

Sydney Schertenleib (Switzerland) 6

Vesa Sela (North Macedonia) 6



Patricia Guijarro at the Women's Under-19 EURO

WU19 EURO/WU18 EURO final tournament top scorers



2022/23: Louna Ribadeira (France) 4

2021/22: Nicole Arcangeli (Italy) 5

2019/20 & 2020/21: cancelled due to COVID2018/19: Melvine Malard (France) 4

2017/18: Olga Carmona (Spain), Dajan Hashemi (Denmark), Paulina Krumbiegel (Germany), Alisha Lehmann (Switzerland), Andrea Norheim (Norway), Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland), Lynn Wilms (Netherlands) 2

2016/17: Patri Guijarro (Spain) 5

2015/16: Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France) 6

2014/15: Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) 6

2013/14: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) 6

2012/13: Pauline Bremer (Germany) 6

2011/12: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 5

2010/11: Melissa Bjånesøy (Norway) 7

2009/10: Lieke Martens (Netherlands), Turid Knaak (Germany) 4

2008/09: Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden) 5

2007/08: Marie Pollmann (Germany) 4

2006/07: Marie-Laure Delie (France), Fanndis Fridriksdóttir (Iceland), Ellen White (England) 3

2005/06: Elena Danilova (Russia) 7

2004/05: Elena Danilova (Russia) 9

2003/04: Anja Mittag (Germany) 6

2002/03: Shelley Thompson (Germany) 4

2001/02: Claire Morel (France), Barbara Müller (Germany) 4

2000/01: Marie Knutsen (Norway), Petra Wimbersky (Germany) 2

1999/2000: Laura del Río (Spain) 7

1998/99: Christina Albertsen (Sweden) 4

1997/98: no final tournament (quarter-finals/semi-finals/final played over 2 legs)

Stina Blackstenius, the top scorer in two separate seasons as well as the 2014/15 finals SPORTSFILE

WU19 EURO/WU18 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

2022/23: Louna Ribadeira (France) 11

2021/22: Maja Jelčić (Bosnia-Herzegovina) 7

2019/20 & 2020/21: cancelled due to COVID

2018/19: Sjoeke Nüsken (Germany) 12

2017/18: Fenna Kalma (Netherlands) 13

2016/17: Lucía García (Spain) 13

2015/16: Sippie Folkertsma (Netherlands) 11

2014/15: Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) 20

2013/14: Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) 12

2012/13: Jovana Damnjanović (Serbia) 14

2011/12: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 13

2010/11: Melissa Bjånesøy (Norway) 13

2009/10: Rebecca Dempster (Scotland) 10

2008/09: Lidija Kuliš (Bosnia-Herzegovina), Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany) 10

2007/08: Kim Kulig (Germany) 12

2006/07: Marie-Laure Delie (France) 12

2005/06: Elena Danilova (Russia) 17

2004/05: Elena Danilova (Russia) 15

2003/04: Anja Mittag (Germany) 12

2002/03: Yulya Korniyevets (Ukraine) 9

2001/02: Nicole Gassmann (Switzerland), Suzanne Grant (Scotland) 8

2000/01: Olga Aniskovtseva (Belarus), Donna James (Scotland), Petra Wimbersky (Germany) 8

1999/2000: Laura del Río (Spain), Jessica Thorn (Finland) 9

1998/99: Helena Hasselberg (Sweden) 11

1997/98: Therese Lundin (Sweden) 11

All-time WU19 EURO/WU18 EURO goals (final tournaments)



Elena Danilova (Russia) 17

Marie-Laure Delie (France) 9

Toni Duggan (England) 9

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) 8

Melissa Bjånesøy (Norway) 7

Laura del Río (Spain) 7

Anja Mittag (Germany) 7



All-time WU19 EURO/WU18 EURO goals (including qualifying)



Elena Danilova (Russia) 33

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) 32

Agnese Ricco (Italy) 23

Isabel Kerschowski (Germany) 22

Nina Matejić (Serbia) 22

Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 21

Elena Terekhova (Russia) 21

(Women's U18 EURO from 1997/98 to 2000/01, Women's U19 EURO since)