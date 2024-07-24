Meet the Women's U19 EURO finalists: Spain vs Netherlands
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Holders Spain will play 2014 winners the Netherlands in Saturday's Kaunas decider.
Holders Spain will play the Netherlands in the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final on Saturday
We introduce the contenders at Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas.
Knockout bracket
Semi-finals (Wednesday 24 July)
England 1-3 Spain (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė)
Netherlands 2-0 France (Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)
Final (Saturday 27 July)
Spain vs Netherlands (17:00, Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)
Kick-off time CET, local time is one hour ahead
Spain vs Netherlands
Previous final tournament meetings
2024 group stage: Netherlands 1-0 Spain
2023 semi-finals: Netherlands 0-1 Spain
2017 semi-finals: Netherlands 2-3 Spain
2016 semi-finals: Spain 4-3 Netherlands
2014 final: Spain 0-1 Netherlands
2011 group stage: Spain 1-1 Netherlands
2010 group stage: Spain 0-2 Netherlands
2003 group stage: Netherlands 2-1 Spain
Spain (holders)
Round 1: Group A5 winners (played in Sweden)
W4-0 vs Türkiye, W3-0 vs Sweden, W9-1 vs Portugal
Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Slovenia)
W5-0 vs Slovenia, W7-0 vs Greece, W2-0 vs Denmark
Group B runners-up
D0-0 vs Republic of Ireland (Marijampolė), L0-1 vs Netherlands (Marijampolė), W2-0 vs Germany (Jonava)
Semi-final: W3-1 vs England (Marijampolė)
Finals top scorers: Pau Comendador 2
Top scorers including qualifying: Jone Amezaga*, Laia Martret* 4
2022/23: Winners
Previous best: Winners x 5 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023)
Final record: W5 L5
*Not in final tournament squad.
Past finals
2023: W0-0aet, 3-2pens vs Germany
2022: W2-1 vs Norway
2018: W1-0 vs Germany
2017: W3-2 vs France
2016: L1-2 vs France
2015: L1-3 vs Sweden
2014: L0-1 vs Netherlands
2012: L0-1aet vs Sweden
2004: W2-1 vs Germany
2000: L2-4 vs Germany
- Spain have not only won the last two WU19 EURO titles (beating Germany on penalties last year) but also claimed the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in 2022, a title they will defend later this year in Colombia; the generation born in 2005 also won the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup.
- Spain will be the first team to play in 11 WU19 EURO finals and aim to equal Germany's records of six titles and three in a row.
Netherlands
Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Belgium)
W8-0 vs Faroe Islands, W3-1 vs Belgium, W4-0 vs Republic of Ireland
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)
W10-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-0 vs Poland, W2-1 vs Finland
Group B winners
D1-1 vs Germany (Jonava), W1-0 vs Spain (Marijampolė), W2-0 vs Republic of Ireland (Marijampolė)
Semi-final: W2-0 vs France (Kaunas)
Finals top scorer: Karlijn Woons 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Danique Tolhoek 14
2022/23: Semi-finals
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2014)
Final record: W1 L0
Past finals
2014: W1-0 vs Spain
- The victorious 2014 final team included future Women's EURO 2017 champions Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen.
- Ended a run of four straight semi-final defeats since that 2014 triumph to make this decider.
Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01) unless stated. In 1998/99, the U18 title was decided by the four-team group and, in 1999/2000, the top two in a four-team group met in a final.