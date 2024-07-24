Meet the Women's U19 EURO finalists: Spain vs Netherlands

Holders Spain will play the Netherlands in the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final on Saturday

We introduce the contenders at Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas.

Knockout bracket Semi-finals (Wednesday 24 July) England 1-3 Spain (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė)

Netherlands 2-0 France (Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas) Final (Saturday 27 July) Spain vs Netherlands (17:00, Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas) Kick-off time CET, local time is one hour ahead

Spain vs Netherlands

Previous final tournament meetings

2024 group stage: Netherlands 1-0 Spain

2023 semi-finals: Netherlands 0-1 Spain

2017 semi-finals: Netherlands 2-3 Spain

2016 semi-finals: Spain 4-3 Netherlands

2014 final: Spain 0-1 Netherlands

2011 group stage: Spain 1-1 Netherlands

2010 group stage: Spain 0-2 Netherlands

2003 group stage: Netherlands 2-1 Spain



Round 1: Group A5 winners (played in Sweden)

W4-0 vs Türkiye, W3-0 vs Sweden, W9-1 vs Portugal

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Slovenia)

W5-0 vs Slovenia, W7-0 vs Greece, W2-0 vs Denmark

Group B runners-up

D0-0 vs Republic of Ireland (Marijampolė), L0-1 vs Netherlands (Marijampolė), W2-0 vs Germany (Jonava)

Semi-final: W3-1 vs England (Marijampolė)

Finals top scorers: Pau Comendador 2

Top scorers including qualifying: Jone Amezaga*, Laia Martret* 4

2022/23: Winners

Previous best: Winners x 5 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023)

Final record: W5 L5

*Not in final tournament squad.

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Germany 0-2 Spain

Past finals

2023: W0-0aet, 3-2pens vs Germany

2022: W2-1 vs Norway

2018: W1-0 vs Germany

2017: W3-2 vs France

2016: L1-2 vs France

2015: L1-3 vs Sweden

2014: L0-1 vs Netherlands

2012: L0-1aet vs Sweden

2004: W2-1 vs Germany

2000: L2-4 vs Germany



Spain have not only won the last two WU19 EURO titles (beating Germany on penalties last year) but also claimed the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in 2022, a title they will defend later this year in Colombia; the generation born in 2005 also won the 2022 U-17 Women's World Cup.

Spain will be the first team to play in 11 WU19 EURO finals and aim to equal Germany's records of six titles and three in a row.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Belgium)

W8-0 vs Faroe Islands, W3-1 vs Belgium, W4-0 vs Republic of Ireland

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)

W10-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-0 vs Poland, W2-1 vs Finland

Group B winners

D1-1 vs Germany (Jonava), W1-0 vs Spain (Marijampolė), W2-0 vs Republic of Ireland (Marijampolė)

Semi-final: W2-0 vs France (Kaunas)

Finals top scorer: Karlijn Woons 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Danique Tolhoek 14

2022/23: Semi-finals

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2014)

Final record: W1 L0

Past finals

2014: W1-0 vs Spain

The victorious 2014 final team included future Women's EURO 2017 champions Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen.

Ended a run of four straight semi-final defeats since that 2014 triumph to make this decider.

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Spain

Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01) unless stated. In 1998/99, the U18 title was decided by the four-team group and, in 1999/2000, the top two in a four-team group met in a final.