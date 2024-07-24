UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2024 Women's Under-19 EURO semi-final report: England 1-3 Spain, Netherlands 2-0 France

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Spain and the Netherlands won Wednesday's semi-finals to set up a Saturday Kaunas decider.

Spain celebrate beating England
Spain celebrate beating England UEFAUEFA via Sportsfile

Spain beat England 3-1 and the Netherlands defeated France 2-0 in the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship semi-finals in Lithuania on Wednesday.

The holders will now face the side that beat them in the 2014 final in Saturday's Kaunas decider.

Knockout bracket

Semi-finals (Wednesday 24 July)

England 1-3 Spain (Marijampolė Stadium, Marijampolė)
Netherlands - France (Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Final (Saturday 27 July)

Spain vs Netherlands (17:00 CET, Darius & Girenas Stadium, Kaunas)

Local time is one hour ahead of CET

England 1-3 Spain

Watch highlights

Despite outshooting their three Group B opponents 50-10, Spain did not score until the Matchday 3 defeat of Germany, as the defending champions got into gear with a 2-0 victory that took them through. And against the Group A winners, Spain picked up where they left off on Sunday as they dominated from the start.

They took the lead midway through the first half when Daniela Agote ran on to a long ball and, after a kind deflection, rounded Katie Cox and slid the ball in from a tight angle. It was 2-0 just before the break. Following a corner, Pau Comendador pounced to poke home a rebound when her initial effort was blocked.

Pau Comendador celebrates making it 2-0
Pau Comendador celebrates making it 2-0UEFA via Sportsfile

England changed shape with two half-time substitutions and within a couple of minutes had one back as Lucy Newell's free-kick was flicked on by Michelle Agyemang and one of the replacements, Mia Enderby, finished. However with 21 minutes to go, Spain effectively wrapped up the match with a beautiful finish from the left of the box by substitute Daniela Arques, who was played through by Ainhoa Alguacil.

Key stat: Spain are into a record 11th final (though Germany have 11 top-two finishes including in the four-team round robin of 1998/99) and will now attempt to equal Germany's marks of six titles and three in a row.

Pau Comendador, Spain goalscorer: "We are delighted and very proud of the team because all of our work and effort has been extensive and now it has paid off by making it to a European final: it’s huge. I'm very happy to have scored the goal, thanks to the team of course. It was an important moment.

"It did remind me of England in the semi-finals [of the 2023 WU17 EURO, when Pau also scored in a 3-1 Spain win]. To get rid of that anger of having lost [that final to France] and now getting to the final this year, I just thank the team."

Sonia Bermúdez. Spain coach: "What an achievement! The fact is we’ve got stronger throughout the tournament. In the group stage, we had a draw and a defeat. They thought we were dead but this team gave their best against Germany, there is another round to go and so now we go into a final where we’ll want to have the same rhythm, and have a lot of possession.

"You have to enjoy the moment because there might be other moments where it is more difficult to get to a final or even qualify. This is not normal, so we shouldn’t normalise it. We must work hard, look after ourselves and make sacrifices, which is what these players are doing."

John Griffiths, England manager: "Congratulations to Spain, they’ve done really well and qualified for the final. We’re obviously very disappointed, we have a talented group and they'll learn from that without a shadow of a doubt as they progress not only in their international careers, domestic careers as well.

"The players can have no regrets for how they’ve done here, they've done everything we asked. In terms of a nation we understand what it takes us to deliver this level and I thought they really tried. to execute everything we’ve done over the last 16, 17 days together."

