UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 1 starts Tuesday

The 2024/25 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship begins with round 1 running from 26 November to 3 December.

League A consists of 28 teams, including holders Spain and the seven sides promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2023/24 edition. Poland will take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

The teams compete in seven groups, played as single-venue mini-tournaments; sides finishing fourth are relegated to League B for round 2, with the other positions deciding League A seeding for that round.

The 23 teams in League B include sides relegated from League A in 2023/24 round 2. They compete for promotion to League A in six groups, five of four sides and the other with three. The group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section are promoted.

The seven teams joining Poland in the 2025 finals from 15 to 27 June will be decided by round 2, drawn on 6 December and played between either 17 and 26 February or 31 March and 8 April.

2024 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (aet)

Matches

Group A1 (27 November–3 December): Germany*, Denmark, Greece, Kosovo

Group A2 (27 November–3 December): France, Portugal*, Slovakia, North Macedonia

Group A3 (27 November–3 December): Republic of Ireland, Norway, Finland, Bulgaria*

Group A4 (27 November–3 December): England, Poland* (finals hosts), Italy, Türkiye

Group A5 (27 November–3 December): Serbia*, Austria, Czechia, Faroe Islands

Group A6 (27 November–3 December): Spain* (holders), Belgium, Iceland, Northern Ireland

Group A7 (27 November–3 December): Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary*, Scotland

The group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group are promoted to League A for round 2.

Group B1 (27 November–3 December)﻿: Belarus, Albania*, Montenegro, Moldova

Group B2 (27 November–3 December): Romania*, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein

Group B3 (26 November–2 December): Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Wales, Lithuania, Georgia

Group B4 (27 November–3 December): Slovenia, Croatia*, Luxembourg, Malta

Group B5 (26 November–2 December): Switzerland, Estonia, Cyprus*, Azerbaijan

Group B6 (26 November–2 December): Ukraine, Israel, Armenia*

*Mini-tournament hosts