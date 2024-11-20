UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 1 starts Tuesday
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
The groups running until 2 and 3 December set the leagues for round 2.
The 2024/25 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship begins with round 1 running from 26 November to 3 December.
League A consists of 28 teams, including holders Spain and the seven sides promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2023/24 edition. Poland will take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.
The teams compete in seven groups, played as single-venue mini-tournaments; sides finishing fourth are relegated to League B for round 2, with the other positions deciding League A seeding for that round.
The 23 teams in League B include sides relegated from League A in 2023/24 round 2. They compete for promotion to League A in six groups, five of four sides and the other with three. The group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section are promoted.
The seven teams joining Poland in the 2025 finals from 15 to 27 June will be decided by round 2, drawn on 6 December and played between either 17 and 26 February or 31 March and 8 April.
League A
- The teams finishing fourth are relegated to League A for round 2.
Group A1 (27 November–3 December): Germany*, Denmark, Greece, Kosovo
Group A2 (27 November–3 December): France, Portugal*, Slovakia, North Macedonia
Group A3 (27 November–3 December): Republic of Ireland, Norway, Finland, Bulgaria*
Group A4 (27 November–3 December): England, Poland* (finals hosts), Italy, Türkiye
Group A5 (27 November–3 December): Serbia*, Austria, Czechia, Faroe Islands
Group A6 (27 November–3 December): Spain* (holders), Belgium, Iceland, Northern Ireland
Group A7 (27 November–3 December): Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary*, Scotland
League B
- The group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group are promoted to League A for round 2.
Group B1 (27 November–3 December): Belarus, Albania*, Montenegro, Moldova
Group B2 (27 November–3 December): Romania*, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein
Group B3 (26 November–2 December): Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Wales, Lithuania, Georgia
Group B4 (27 November–3 December): Slovenia, Croatia*, Luxembourg, Malta
Group B5 (26 November–2 December): Switzerland, Estonia, Cyprus*, Azerbaijan
Group B6 (26 November–2 December): Ukraine, Israel, Armenia*
*Mini-tournament hosts
- Spain retained the trophy in Lithuania in July, equalling the record three straight WU19/WU18 titles won by Germany in 1999/2000, 2000/01 and 2001/02.
- That was Spain's sixth title, also matching a record held by Germany. Other former champions involved are France (five titles), Sweden (three), Denmark, England, Italy and the Netherlands (one apiece).
- The Netherlands were 2023/24 runners-up with England and France losing in the semi-finals and Germany, hosts Lithuania, the Republic of Ireland and Serbia also in the group stage.
- Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Türkiye were promoted from League B in 2023/24 round 2.
- Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Romania, Slovenia, Switzerland and Ukraine were relegated from League A in 2023/24 round 2.