Women's U19 EURO round 2: England, France, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden join Poland

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 2 has decided the teams joining hosts Poland with promotion and relegation between the leagues also at stake.

Qualified for final tournament England, France, Italy, Netherlands, Poland (hosts), Portugal, Spain (holders), Sweden

The teams were split into two leagues as set by round 1. League A, ending on Tuesday, has decided the seven teams who join hosts Poland in the finals from 15 to 27 June, with the draw at Hotel Bristol, Rzeszów from 12:00 CET on Tuesday 15 April.

Holders Spain, 2024 runners-up the Netherlands and beaten semi-finalists England and France are all back again after topping their groups. Italy and Portugal also ended in first place along with Poland, whose comeback victory against Germany to win their section in a three-way tie-breaker meant a slot opened up for the best runners-up, Sweden, to also qualify.

Poland took part in League A although their finals place was assured as hosts. The final tournament will act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, also in Poland from 5 to 27 September of that year.

Promotion and relegation between the two leagues ahead of 2025/26 round 1 was also at stake in both leagues.

Results

The seven League A group winners qualify for the final tournament in Poland from 15 to 27 June, joining the hosts in the draw on 15 April. As Poland finished first in their group, the best runner-up (Sweden) also qualify.

The seven teams placed fourth in their group in League A are relegated to League B for round 1 of the next edition.

Group A1

Qualified for final tournament: Netherlands*

Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round: Denmark, Greece

Transfer to League B: Romania

Group A2

Qualified for final tournament: Portugal*

Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round: Norway, Iceland

Transfer to League B: Slovenia

Group A3

Qualified for final tournament: England*

Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Austria, Belgium

Transfer to League B: Ukraine

Group A4

Qualified for final tournament: Italy*, Sweden (best runners-up)

Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Belarus

Transfer to League B: Slovakia

Group A5

Qualified for final tournament: Spain (holders)

Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Switzerland, Scotland*

Transfer to League B: Czechia

Group A6

Qualified for final tournament: France

Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Wales*, Republic of Ireland

Transfer to League B: Serbia

Group A7

Qualified for final tournament: Poland* (finals host)

Also remain in League A for 2025/26 round 1: Germany, Finland

Transfer to League B: Israel

*Mini-tournament hosts

Team guide

Spain won their record-equalling sixth title, and third in a row, by beating the Netherlands in the 2024 final in Lithuania.

Beaten semi-finalists England and France were aiming to qualify again, as were Germany, the Republic of Ireland and Serbia.

Germany (6 titles), France (5), Sweden (3), Denmark (1), England (1), Italy (1) and Netherlands (1) were past WU19 (or WU18) champions looking to win again this season.

Belarus, Israel, Romania, Slovenia, Switzerland, Ukraine and Wales were promoted from League B in round 1.

Greece and Slovenia were aiming to reach their first final tournament while Belarus, Israel, Slovakia and Wales have only previously qualified as hosts.

2024 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (aet)

The six group winners and the best runner-up from League B (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) are promoted to League A for round 1 of the next edition.

Group B1

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Bulgaria*

Also in group: Luxembourg, Georgia, Liechtenstein

Group B2

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Faroe Islands, Estonia (best runners-up)

Also in group: Cyprus, Moldova*

Group B3

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Kosovo

Also in group: Latvia, Malta*, Kazakhstan

Group B4

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Northern Ireland

Also in group: Montenegro, Albania*, Azerbaijan

Group B5

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Croatia*

Also in group: North Macedonia, Lithuania, Armenia

Group B6

Promoted to League A for 2025/26 round 1: Türkiye

Also in group: Hungary*, Bosnia and Herzegovina

*Mini-tournament hosts

Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland and Türkiye were relegated from League A in round 1.



