Women's U19 EURO round 2 latest

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 2 is in progress with finals places in Poland and promotion and relegation between the leagues at stake.

The teams are split into two leagues as set by round 1. League A, played from 2 to 8 April, will decide the seven teams who join hosts Poland in the finals from 15 to 27 June. Poland will take part in League A although their finals place is assured as hosts. The final tournament will act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, also in Poland.

Promotion and relegation between the two leagues ahead of 2025/26 round 1 is also at stake, with one League B group running until Monday and the rest between 1 and 8 April.

Latest scores

The seven League A group winners will qualify for the final tournament in Poland from 15 to 27 June, joining the hosts in the draw on 15 April. If Poland finish first in their group, the best runner-up will also qualify.

The seven teams placed fourth in their group in League A will be relegated to League B for round 1 of the next edition.

Group A1 (2–8 April): Netherlands*, Denmark, Greece, Romania

Group A2 (2–8 April): Norway, Portugal*, Iceland, Slovenia

Group A3 (2–8 April): Austria, Belgium, England*, Ukraine

Group A4 (2–8 April): Italy*, Sweden, Slovakia, Belarus

Group A5 (2–8 April): Spain (holders), Czechia, Scotland*, Switzerland

Group A6 (2–8 April): France, Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Wales*

Group A7 (2–8 April): Germany, Poland* (finals hosts), Finland, Israel

*Mini-tournament hosts

Team guide

Spain won their record-equalling sixth title, and third in a row, by beating the Netherlands in the 2024 final in Lithuania.

Beaten semi-finalists England and France are aiming to qualify again, as are Germany, the Republic of Ireland and Serbia.

Germany (6 titles), France (5), Sweden (3), Denmark (1), England (1), Italy (1) and Netherlands (1) are past WU19 (or WU18) champions looking to win again this season.

Belarus, Israel, Romania, Slovenia, Switzerland, Ukraine and Wales were promoted from League B in round 1.

Greece and Slovenia are aiming to reach their first final tournament while Belarus, Israel, Slovakia and Wales have only previously qualified as hosts.

2024 final highlights: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (aet)

The six group winners and the best runner-up from League B (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) will be promoted to League A for round 1 of the next edition.

Group B1 (2–8 April): Bulgaria*, Georgia, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein

Group B2 (1–7 April): Faroe Islands, Estonia, Cyprus, Moldova*

Group B3 (1–7 April): Kosovo, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Malta*

Group B4 (18–24 February): Northern Ireland, Albania*, Montenegro, Azerbaijan

Group B5 (1–7 April): North Macedonia, Croatia*, Armenia, Lithuania

Group B6 (2–8 April): Hungary*, Türkiye, Bosnia and Herzegovina

*Mini-tournament hosts

Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland and Türkiye were relegated from League A in round 1.

The League B groups UEFA via Getty Images



