Women's U19 EURO round 2 starts Tuesday
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Article summary
The teams in League A are aiming for the finals in Poland while promotion and relegation is also at stake.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 2 kicks off on Tuesday with finals places in Poland and promotion and relegation between the leagues at stake.
The teams are split into two leagues as set by round 1. League A, played from 2 to 8 April, will decide the seven teams who join hosts Poland in the finals from 15 to 27 June. Poland will take part in League A although their finals place is assured as hosts. The final tournament will act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, also in Poland.
Promotion and relegation between the two leagues ahead of 2025/26 round 1 is also at stake, with one League B group running from Tuesday and the rest between 1 and 8 April.
WU19 EURO round 2 League A groups
- The seven League A group winners will qualify for the final tournament in Poland from 15 to 27 June, joining the hosts in the draw on 15 April. If Poland finish first in their group, the best runner-up will also qualify.
- The seven teams placed fourth in their group in League A will be relegated to League B for round 1 of the next edition.
Group A1 (2–8 April): Netherlands*, Denmark, Greece, Romania
Group A2 (2–8 April): Norway, Portugal*, Iceland, Slovenia
Group A3 (2–8 April): Austria, Belgium, England*, Ukraine
Group A4 (2–8 April): Italy*, Sweden, Slovakia, Belarus
Group A5 (2–8 April): Spain (holders), Czechia, Scotland*, Switzerland
Group A6 (2–8 April): France, Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Wales*
Group A7 (2–8 April): Germany, Poland* (finals hosts), Finland, Israel
*Mini-tournament hosts
Team guide
- Spain won their record-equalling sixth title, and third in a row, by beating the Netherlands in the 2024 final in Lithuania.
- Beaten semi-finalists England and France are aiming to qualify again, as are Germany, the Republic of Ireland and Serbia.
- Germany (6 titles), France (5), Sweden (3), Denmark (1), England (1), Italy (1) and Netherlands (1) are past WU19 (or WU18) champions looking to win again this season.
- Belarus, Israel, Romania, Slovenia, Switzerland, Ukraine and Wales were promoted from League B in round 1.
- Greece and Slovenia are aiming to reach their first final tournament while Belarus, Israel, Slovakia and Wales have only previously qualified as hosts.
WU19 EURO round 2 League B groups
- The six group winners and the best runner-up from League B (not counting results against fourth-placed teams) will be promoted to League A for round 1 of the next edition.
Group B1 (2–8 April): Bulgaria*, Georgia, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein
Group B2 (1–7 April): Faroe Islands, Estonia, Cyprus, Moldova*
Group B3 (1–7 April): Kosovo, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Malta*
Group B4 (18–24 February): Northern Ireland, Albania*, Montenegro, Azerbaijan
Group B5 (1–7 April): North Macedonia, Croatia*, Armenia, Lithuania
Group B6 (2–8 April): Hungary*, Türkiye, Bosnia and Herzegovina
*Mini-tournament hosts
- Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Northern Ireland and Türkiye were relegated from League A in round 1.