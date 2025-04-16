UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2025 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship: All the fixtures

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

See all the fixtures from 15 to 27 June in Poland.

Poland will open their tournament at Stadium Stalowa Wola
Poland will open their tournament at Stadium Stalowa Wola Ruh Lviv

The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship﻿ final tournament runs from 15 to 27 June in Poland.

The top two in each group will go through to the semi-finals. The finals act as a qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, also in Poland from 5 to 27 September of that year. Europe has five places, not including Poland who are automatically qualified as hosts. If Poland finish fourth in their group, there will be a play-off between the two third-placed teams to see who joins the semi-finalists in the World Cup (otherwise the top three in each group other than already-qualified Poland earn places).

The groups

Group A: Poland (hosts), Sweden, France, Italy

Group B: Portugal, Netherlands, England, Spain (holders)

Venues

Stadium Rzeszów, Rzeszów
Stadium Mielec, Mielec
Stadium Stalowa Wola, Stalowa Wola
Stadium Tarnobrzeg, Tarnobrzeg

All times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 15 June

Group A
Poland vs Italy (Stalowa Wola, 18:00)﻿
France vs Sweden (Rzeszów, 19:00)

Group B
England vs Netherlands (Tarnobrzeg, 17:00)﻿
Portugal vs Spain (Mielec, 17:00)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 18 June

Group A
Sweden vs Italy (Stalowa Wola, 19:00)﻿
Poland vs France (Mielec, 18:00)

Group B
Portugal vs England (Tarnobrzeg, 17:00)﻿﻿
Netherlands vs Spain (Rzeszów, 17:00)

Matchday 3

Saturday 21 June

Group A
Sweden vs Poland (Tarnobrzeg, 16:00)﻿﻿﻿
Italy vs France (Rzeszów, 16:00)

Group B
Netherlands vs Portugal (Mielec, 19:00)﻿
Spain vs England (Stalowa Wola, 19:00)

World Cup play-off (if needed)

Tuesday 24 June

Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (Tarnobrzeg, 15:00)﻿﻿﻿

(Will be played if Poland finish fourth in their group)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 24 June

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

The semi-finals will be played in Mielec at 17:00 and Stalowa Wola at 20:00. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Final

Friday 27 June

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Rzeszów, 20:00)

