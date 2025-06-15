2025 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship starts Sunday: Round-up, fixtures and results
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Follow all the latest from the 2025 WU19 EURO from 15 to 27 June in Poland.
The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final tournament kicked off on 15 June and runs to 27 June in Poland.
Spain, seeking a fourth successive WU19 EURO triumph, got off to a winning start against Portugal on Sunday while, elsewhere in Group B, England came from behind to see off the Netherlands.
France are the early pace-setters in Group A after easing to a 3-0 win against Sweden. Hosts Poland were denied an opening-day victory of their own by Giada Pellegrino Cimò's late equaliser for Italy.
The top two in each group advance to the semi-finals.
All times CET
Group stage
Matchday 1
Sunday 15 June
Group A
Poland 1-1 Italy (Stalowa Wola)
France 3-0 Sweden (Rzeszów)
Group B
England 2-1 Netherlands (Tarnobrzeg)
Portugal 0-2 Spain (Mielec)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 18 June
Group A
Poland vs France (Mielec, 18:00)
Sweden vs Italy (Stalowa Wola, 19:00)
Group B
Portugal vs England (Tarnobrzeg, 17:00)
Netherlands vs Spain (Rzeszów, 17:00)
Matchday 3
Saturday 21 June
Group A
Sweden vs Poland (Tarnobrzeg, 16:00)
Italy vs France (Rzeszów, 16:00)
Group B
Netherlands vs Portugal (Mielec, 19:00)
Spain vs England (Stalowa Wola, 19:00)
World Cup play-off?
The finals act as a qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, also in Poland from 5 to 27 September of that year. Europe has five places, not including Poland who are automatically qualified as hosts. If Poland finish fourth in their group, there will be a play-off between the two third-placed teams to see who joins the semi-finalists in the World Cup (otherwise the top three in each group other than already-qualified Poland earn places).
World Cup play-off (if needed)
Tuesday 24 June
Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (Tarnobrzeg, 15:00)
(Will be played if Poland finish fourth in their group)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 24 June
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
The semi-finals will be played in Mielec at 17:00 and Stalowa Wola at 20:00. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.
Final
Friday 27 June
Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Rzeszów, 20:00)
Venues
Stadium Rzeszów, Rzeszów
Stadium Mielec, Mielec
Stadium Stalowa Wola, Stalowa Wola
Stadium Tarnobrzeg, Tarnobrzeg