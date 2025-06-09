2025 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship starts Sunday: All the fixtures

The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship﻿ final tournament runs from 15 to 27 June in Poland.

The top two in each group will go through to the semi-finals. The finals act as a qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, also in Poland from 5 to 27 September of that year. Europe has five places, not including Poland who are automatically qualified as hosts. If Poland finish fourth in their group, there will be a play-off between the two third-placed teams to see who joins the semi-finalists in the World Cup (otherwise the top three in each group other than already-qualified Poland earn places).

The groups Group A: Poland (hosts), Sweden, France, Italy Group B: Portugal, Netherlands, England, Spain (holders)

Venues

Stadium Rzeszów, Rzeszów

Stadium Mielec, Mielec

Stadium Stalowa Wola, Stalowa Wola

Stadium Tarnobrzeg, Tarnobrzeg

All times CET

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 15 June

Group A

Poland vs Italy (Stalowa Wola, 18:00)﻿

France vs Sweden (Rzeszów, 19:00)

Group B

England vs Netherlands (Tarnobrzeg, 17:00)﻿

Portugal vs Spain (Mielec, 17:00)

2024 group highlights: Netherlands 1-0 Spain

Matchday 2

Wednesday 18 June

Group A

Poland vs France (Mielec, 18:00)

Sweden vs Italy (Stalowa Wola, 19:00)﻿

Group B

Portugal vs England (Tarnobrzeg, 17:00)﻿﻿

Netherlands vs Spain (Rzeszów, 17:00)

Matchday 3

Saturday 21 June

Group A

Sweden vs Poland (Tarnobrzeg, 16:00)﻿﻿﻿

Italy vs France (Rzeszów, 16:00)

Group B

Netherlands vs Portugal (Mielec, 19:00)﻿

Spain vs England (Stalowa Wola, 19:00)

2024 semi-final highlights: England 1-3 Spain

World Cup play-off (if needed)

Tuesday 24 June

Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (Tarnobrzeg, 15:00)﻿﻿﻿

(Will be played if Poland finish fourth in their group)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 24 June

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

The semi-finals will be played in Mielec at 17:00 and Stalowa Wola at 20:00. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Final

Friday 27 June

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Rzeszów, 20:00)