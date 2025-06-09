2025 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship starts Sunday: All the fixtures
Monday, June 9, 2025
See all the fixtures from 15 to 27 June in Poland.
The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final tournament runs from 15 to 27 June in Poland.
The top two in each group will go through to the semi-finals. The finals act as a qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, also in Poland from 5 to 27 September of that year. Europe has five places, not including Poland who are automatically qualified as hosts. If Poland finish fourth in their group, there will be a play-off between the two third-placed teams to see who joins the semi-finalists in the World Cup (otherwise the top three in each group other than already-qualified Poland earn places).
The groups
Group A: Poland (hosts), Sweden, France, Italy
Group B: Portugal, Netherlands, England, Spain (holders)
Venues
Stadium Rzeszów, Rzeszów
Stadium Mielec, Mielec
Stadium Stalowa Wola, Stalowa Wola
Stadium Tarnobrzeg, Tarnobrzeg
All times CET
Group stage
Matchday 1
Sunday 15 June
Group A
Poland vs Italy (Stalowa Wola, 18:00)
France vs Sweden (Rzeszów, 19:00)
Group B
England vs Netherlands (Tarnobrzeg, 17:00)
Portugal vs Spain (Mielec, 17:00)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 18 June
Group A
Poland vs France (Mielec, 18:00)
Sweden vs Italy (Stalowa Wola, 19:00)
Group B
Portugal vs England (Tarnobrzeg, 17:00)
Netherlands vs Spain (Rzeszów, 17:00)
Matchday 3
Saturday 21 June
Group A
Sweden vs Poland (Tarnobrzeg, 16:00)
Italy vs France (Rzeszów, 16:00)
Group B
Netherlands vs Portugal (Mielec, 19:00)
Spain vs England (Stalowa Wola, 19:00)
World Cup play-off (if needed)
Tuesday 24 June
Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (Tarnobrzeg, 15:00)
(Will be played if Poland finish fourth in their group)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 24 June
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
The semi-finals will be played in Mielec at 17:00 and Stalowa Wola at 20:00. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.
Final
Friday 27 June
Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Rzeszów, 20:00)