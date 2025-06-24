Women's U19 EURO results: Spain beat France in final

The 2025 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship﻿ final tournament in Poland kicked off on 15 June and finished with the final on 27 June.

Holders Spain proved too strong for France in the showpiece in Rzeszow, running out 4-0 winners courtesy of goals from Cris Librán, Daniela Agote, Clara Serrajordi and Noemi.

Spain had made it to their fourth successive final at this level after an exhausting contest with Italy in the semis. The holders dominated, but Italy dug deep and took them to an additional 30 minutes, where an Irune Dorado finish and a last-gasp effort from Agote finally made the pressure pay.

France looked to be in for an easy ride in the other semi-final when Ornella Graziani and Maeline Mendy struck in the first 13 minutes, but Marta Gago’s penalty and substitute Lara Martins' header left it at 2-2 after 90 minutes. Diana Costa cancelled out a splendid Mendy finish in extra time, only for Mélinda Mendy's penalty to give France the final word at 4-3.

In the group stage, France came top of Group A. After kicking off with a 3-0 win against Sweden, they beat hosts Poland 6-0 to seal early qualification, Liana Joseph scoring the first hat-trick of the finals. They then came from behind to beat Italy 2-1 on Matchday 3.

Italy ended up second despite that defeat. Giada Pellegrino Cimò's late equaliser earned them a point against Poland on Matchday 1 and the same player was key again on Matchday 2, getting the only goal in Italy's 1-0 win over Sweden that spelled elimination for their opponents.

Poland finished third in the section, level on four points with Italy, signing off with an emphatic 5-0 victory against Sweden.

Seeking a fourth successive WU19 EURO triumph, Spain made a winning start against Portugal in Group B, but were brought back down to earth as a stunning Zoë Zuidberg finish, and a missed penalty, inflicted a defeat against the Netherlands. However, they made amends on Matchday 3, Librán's added-time finish securing a 1-0 success against England and top spot in the section.

Portugal took second spot, recovering from a slow beginning to register a 2-0 win against Netherlands on Matchday 3. The Dutch had taken the lead but lost to England in their opening match, yet the tables were turned on the Young Lionesses on Matchday 2; England led Portugal 1-0 at the break but buckled in the second half, going down 4-1 in Tarnobrzeg.

Final

Friday 27 June

France 0-4 Spain (Rzeszów)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 24 June

SF1: France 4-3 Portugal (aet) (Stalowa Wola)

SF2: Spain 2-0 Italy (aet) (Mielec)

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 15 June

Group A

Poland 1-1 Italy﻿ (Stalowa Wola)

France 3-0 Sweden (Rzeszów)

Group B

England 2-1 Netherlands (Tarnobrzeg)﻿

Portugal 0-2 Spain (Mielec)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 18 June

Group A

Poland 0-6 France (Mielec)

Sweden 0-1 Italy (Stalowa Wola)﻿

Group B

Portugal 4-1 England (Tarnobrzeg)﻿﻿

Netherlands 1-0 Spain (Rzeszów)

Matchday 3

Saturday 21 June

Group A

Sweden 0-5 Poland (Tarnobrzeg)﻿﻿﻿

Italy 1-2 France (Rzeszów)

Group B

Netherlands 0-2 Portugal (Mielec)﻿

Spain 1-0 England (Stalowa Wola)

