2025/26 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 1 starts 21 October

Qualifying for the 2025/26 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship begins when round 1 kicks off on 21 October.

Round 1 is split into two leagues, with promotion and relegation at stake ahead of round 2 in spring. League A consists of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2024/25 edition. One mini-tournament is played between 22 and 28 October and the rest between 26 November and 2 December.

The 24 teams in League B (including San Marino, making their debut in UEFA women's competition at any level) will compete for promotion to League A. Bosnia and Herzegovina will take part even though their finals place is assured as hosts. One mini-tournament is played between 21 and 27 October and the rest between 25 November and 2 December.

Round 2 is drawn on 11 December and played in spring, with League A of that stage deciding the seven teams joining Bosnia and Herzegovina in the finals. The final tournament is drawn on 22 April and played from 27 June to 10 July.

WU19 EURO round 1 League A groups

The teams finishing fourth in each group will be relegated to League B for round 2.

Group A1 (26 November–2 December): Portugal*, Denmark, Iceland, Kosovo

Group A2 (26 November–2 December): Spain, Germany*, Belgium, Faroe Islands

Group A3 (22–28 October): England, Austria, Greece, Estonia*

Group A4 (26 November–2 December): Netherlands, Norway, Scotland*, Croatia

Group A5 (26 November–2 December): Poland, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria*

Group A6 (26 November–2 December): Italy*, Switzerland, Belarus, Northern Ireland

Group A7 (26 November–2 December): France, Wales*, Finland, Türkiye

*Mini-tournament hosts

Poland, as hosts, are joined by England, France, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden in the 2025 finals from 15 to 27 June.

Estonia will make their League A debut having been promoted from League B in 2024/25 round 2 along with Bulgaria, Croatia, Faroe Islands, Kosovo, Northern Ireland and Türkiye.

WU19 EURO round 1 League B groups

The six group winners and the best runner-up will be promoted to League A for round 2.

Group B1 (26 November–2 December): Serbia*, Montenegro, Cyprus, Armenia

Group B2 (25 November–1 December): Slovakia, Luxembourg, Albania*, Liechtenstein

Group B3 (26 November–2 December): Romania, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina* (finals hosts), San Marino

Group B4 (21–27 October): Czechia*, Hungary, Lithuania, Moldova

Group B5 (25 November–1 December): Slovenia, North Macedonia*, Georgia, Azerbaijan

Group B6 (25 November–1 December): Israel, Latvia, Malta*, Kazakhstan

*Mini-tournament hosts