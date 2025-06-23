UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2025 Women's Under-19 EURO semi-final preview: France vs Portugal

Monday, June 23, 2025

France play Portugal with a place in Friday's final on the line.

Portugal celebrate reaching the semi-finals
France meet Portugal in the second semi-final of the 2025 European Women's Under-19 Championship on Tuesday 24 June.

Take a look at the teams competing for Friday's final in Rzeszów.

WU19 EURO knockout schedule

Semi-finals: Tuesday 24 June

Spain vs Italy (Mielec)
France vs Portugal (Stalowa Wola, 20:00)

Final: Friday 27 June

Spain/Italy vs France/Portugal (Rzeszów, 20:00)

All kick-off times CET

Meet the semi-finalists

France vs Portugal

France secured a fourth consecutive semi-final appearance after a perfect record in Group A.

Topping the scoring charts with 11 goals and conceding only one, France made a strong start in their pursuit of a first title since 2019. Liana Joseph hit the tournament's first hat-trick in a 6-0 Matchday 2 win against Poland to become the leading finals scorer with four goals in two games.

Also on the scoresheet, were five other players from France's victorious Under-17 squad that were crowned champions in 2023. Despite rotating nine players for their closing group game, France eased to a 2-1 win against Italy, showcasing the depth of quality at their disposal, giving coach Philippe Joly a welcome selection dilemma for the last four.

Liana Joseph is the leading finals goal scorer (4)
Liana Joseph is the leading finals goal scorer (4)UEFA via Getty Images

Portugal are in the semi-finals for the second time in as many final appearances. After conceding a late goal to lose 0-1 to Spain in the 2012 semis, they met again in a Group B opener this time, the Portuguese again earning plaudits for an impressive performance against the holders despite losing 2-0.

Portugal continued to grow in strength, mounting a spectacular 4-1 comeback against England on Matchday 2. Carolina Santiago made the most of her starting opportunity, sparking a late turnaround with two goals. Her impactful performance may warrant a starting role against France.

"We were not viewed as favourties to get this far," said coach Marisa Gomes as she reflected on a remarkable journey. "We have been growing as a team throughout this tournament and it's a proud moment for us to get here."

Portugal will rely on their well-organised defence – building on a clean sheet against 2024 runners-up Netherlands – to halt a ruthless France attack as they aim for a first-ever EURO final.

Key stats:

  • France are aiming to equal Spain and Germany's record six WU19 titles.
  • Liana Joseph has equalled France's top scorers in finals – Louna Ribadeira (2022/23) and Melvine Malard (2018/19) – in the group stage alone.
  • Portugal's run to the 2012 last four was their only previous final tournament appearance.
Highlights: Netherlands 0-2 Portugal

