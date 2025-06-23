2025 Women's Under-19 EURO semi-final preview: France vs Portugal

France meet Portugal in the second semi-final of the 2025 European Women's Under-19 Championship on Tuesday 24 June.

Take a look at the teams competing for Friday's final in Rzeszów.

WU19 EURO knockout schedule Semi-finals: Tuesday 24 June Spain vs Italy (Mielec)

France vs Portugal (Stalowa Wola, 20:00) Final: Friday 27 June Spain/Italy vs France/Portugal (Rzeszów, 20:00) All kick-off times CET

France secured a fourth consecutive semi-final appearance after a perfect record in Group A.

Topping the scoring charts with 11 goals and conceding only one, France made a strong start in their pursuit of a first title since 2019. Liana Joseph hit the tournament's first hat-trick in a 6-0 Matchday 2 win against Poland to become the leading finals scorer with four goals in two games.

Also on the scoresheet, were five other players from France's victorious Under-17 squad that were crowned champions in 2023. Despite rotating nine players for their closing group game, France eased to a 2-1 win against Italy, showcasing the depth of quality at their disposal, giving coach Philippe Joly a welcome selection dilemma for the last four.

Liana Joseph is the leading finals goal scorer (4) UEFA via Getty Images

Portugal are in the semi-finals for the second time in as many final appearances. After conceding a late goal to lose 0-1 to Spain in the 2012 semis, they met again in a Group B opener this time, the Portuguese again earning plaudits for an impressive performance against the holders despite losing 2-0.

Portugal continued to grow in strength, mounting a spectacular 4-1 comeback against England on Matchday 2. Carolina Santiago made the most of her starting opportunity, sparking a late turnaround with two goals. Her impactful performance may warrant a starting role against France.

"We were not viewed as favourties to get this far," said coach Marisa Gomes as she reflected on a remarkable journey. "We have been growing as a team throughout this tournament and it's a proud moment for us to get here."

Portugal will rely on their well-organised defence – building on a clean sheet against 2024 runners-up Netherlands – to halt a ruthless France attack as they aim for a first-ever EURO final.

Key stats:

France are aiming to equal Spain and Germany's record six WU19 titles.

Liana Joseph has equalled France's top scorers in finals – Louna Ribadeira (2022/23) and Melvine Malard (2018/19) – in the group stage alone.

Portugal's run to the 2012 last four was their only previous final tournament appearance.