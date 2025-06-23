2025 Women's Under-19 EURO semi-final preview: Spain vs Italy, France vs Portugal

Holders Spain will face Italy and France meet Portugal in the semi-finals of the 2025 European Women's Under-19 Championship.

Spain face Italy, while France meet Portugal in the Women's Under-19 EURO semi-finals

The semi-finals will be staged in Mielec and Stalowa Wola on Tuesday 24 June.

Take a look at the teams competing for Friday's final in Rzeszów.

WU19 EURO knockout schedule Semi-finals: Tuesday 24 June Spain vs Italy (Mielec, 17:00)

France vs Portugal (Stalowa Wola, 20:00) Final: Friday 27 June Spain/Italy vs France/Portugal (Rzeszów, 20:00) All kick-off times CET

Reigning champions Spain booked their spot in a tenth consecutive semi-final to keep alive their bid for a record seventh title. The holders left qualification late, captain Cris Librán scoring a last-gasp winner to eliminate England and clinch top spot in Group B on Matchday 3.

Javier Lerga's squad boasts plenty of experience, with 2024 Player of the Tournament Daniela Agote again playing a pivotal role in the group stage. She opened Spain's account at the finals by converting a penalty kick against Portugal, before assisting Librán for the decider against England. The Athletic Club winger also featured in Spain's 3-1 win against the latter in last year's semi-final and is expected to play a crucial part in the 11 to face Italy.

A key decision will be who leads the line for Spain after Marisa – one of two scorers in last year's final against the Netherlands – replaced Alba Cerrato for their group stage decider.

"Our history and legacy are both an inspiration and a responsibility; we're making the exceptional become routine," said Lerga. "Winning the title for a fourth successive time would be historic, and that's what we're here for."

Highlights: Spain 1-0 England

While Spain are no strangers to the knockout stages, Italy have advanced from the group stage for the first time in 13 years.

Gli Azzurrini's journey to the semis presented some challenges, beginning with a hard-fought draw against Poland, before eliminating Sweden in a 1-0 victory, edging out the hosts Poland on goal difference despite a 1-2 Matchday 3 loss to France.

Italy head into this tie with plenty of optimism having been the only team to damage France's perfect clean sheet record. The goal came courtesy of Manuela Sciabica, just two days after her 19th birthday. "I want to go on and score again," said the Napoli forward. "We are thrilled to live out our dream of playing in the semi-finals here and to have secured qualification for the U-20 World Cup next year."

Sciabica's performance against the Group A winners could be rewarded with a start in attack alongside key player Giada Pellegrino Cimò. Coach Nicola Matteucci faces a welcome selection headache with joint-top scorers from qualifying Carolina Tironi and Marta Zamboni also in contention to start.

Key stats:

Spain's squad includes 2024 WU19 EURO champions Aïcha Camara (was in Team of the Tournament), Noemi Bejarano, Cristina Librán, Daniela Arques, Daniela Agote (Player of the Tournament) and final goalscorer Paula Comendador.

The holders are on course to make history by winning a record seventh WU19 title.

Spain scored 32 goals in qualifying and conceded none.

Italy advance from the group stage for the first time since 2011, when they lost 3-2 to Norway in the semi-finals. Their only other appearance at this stage was in 2008, when they went on to lift the trophy.

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Sweden 0-1 Italy

France secured a fourth consecutive semi-final appearance after a perfect record in Group A.

Topping the scoring charts with 11 goals and conceding only one, France made a strong start in their pursuit of a first title since 2019. Liana Joseph hit the tournament's first hat-trick in a 6-0 Matchday 2 win against Poland to become the leading finals scorer with four goals in two games.

Also on the scoresheet, were five other players from France's victorious Under-17 squad that were crowned champions in 2023. Despite rotating nine players for their closing group game, France rallied to earn a 2-1 comeback win against Italy, showcasing the depth of quality at their disposal, giving coach Philippe Joly a welcome selection dilemma for the last four.

Liana Joseph is the leading finals goal scorer (4) UEFA via Getty Images

Portugal are in the semi-finals for the second time in as many final appearances. After conceding a late goal to lose 0-1 to Spain in the 2012 semis, they met again in a Group B opener this time, the Portuguese again earning plaudits for an impressive performance against the holders despite losing 2-0.

Portugal continued to grow in strength, mounting a spectacular 4-1 comeback against England on Matchday 2. Carolina Santiago made the most of her starting opportunity, sparking a late turnaround with two goals. Her impactful performance may warrant a starting role against France.

"We were not viewed as favourties to get this far," said coach Marisa Gomes as she reflected on a remarkable journey. "We have been growing as a team throughout this tournament and it's a proud moment for us to get here."

Portugal will rely on their well-organised defence – building on a clean sheet against 2024 runners-up Netherlands – to halt a ruthless France attack as they aim for a first-ever EURO final.

Key stats:

France are aiming to equal Spain and Germany's record six WU19 titles.

Liana Joseph has equalled France's top scorers in finals – Louna Ribadeira (2022/23) and Melvine Malard (2018/19) – in the group stage alone.

Portugal's run to the 2012 last four was their only previous final tournament appearance.