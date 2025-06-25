Meet the Women's U19 EURO finalists: France vs Spain

France will take on holders Spain in Friday's UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final in Rzeszów, Poland. Kick-off is at 20:00 CET.

Latest final build-up

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Portugal)

W4-0 vs North Macedonia, W8-0 vs Slovakia, W4-0 vs Portugal

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Wales)

W1-0 vs Wales, W4-3 vs Serbia, W2-1 vs Republic of Ireland

Group stage: Group A winners

W3-0 vs Sweden (Rzeszów), W6-0 vs Poland (Mielec), W2-1 vs Italy (Rzeszów)

Semi-final: W4-3 vs Portugal (Stalowa Wola)

Finals top scorer: Liana Joseph (4)

2023/24: Semi-finals (L0-2 vs Netherlands)

Previous best: Winners x 5 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019)

Final record (WU19 only): W5 L4

Semi-final highlights: France 4-3 Portugal

Past finals

2019: W2-1 vs Germany

2017: L3-2 vs Spain

2016: W2-1 vs Spain

2013: W2-0 (aet) vs England

2010: W2-1 vs England

2006: L3-0 vs Germany

2005: L2-2, 6-5p vs Russia

2003: W2-0 vs Norway

2002: L3-1 to Germany

2019 WU19 EURO final highlights: France 2-1 Germany

Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Spain)

W6-0 vs Northern Ireland, W3-0 vs Iceland, W6-0 vs Belgium

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Scotland)

W3-0 vs Switzerland, W4-0 vs Scotland, W10-0 vs Czechia

Group stage: Group B winners

W2-0 vs Portugal (Mielec), L1-0 vs Netherlands (Stalowa Wola), W1-0 vs England (Stalowa Wola)

Semi-final: W2-0 vs Italy (Mielec)

Finals top scorer: Daniela Agote (2)

2023/24: Winners (2-1 vs Netherlands)

Previous best: Winners x 6 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023, 2024)

Final record (WU19 only): W6 L4

Semi-final highlights: Spain 2-0 Italy

Past finals

2024: W2-1 (aet) vs Netherlands

2023: W0-0, 3-2p vs Germany

2022: W2-1 vs Norway

2018: W1-0 vs Germany

2017: W3-2 vs France

2016: L2-1 vs France

2015: L3-1 vs Sweden

2014: L1-0 vs Netherlands

2012: L1-0 (aet) vs Sweden

2004: W2-1 vs Germany



Spain's six Women's U19 EURO trophy lifts