Meet the Women's U19 EURO finalists: France vs Spain
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
France will take on Spain in Friday's UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final in Rzeszów.
France will take on holders Spain in Friday's UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final in Rzeszów, Poland. Kick-off is at 20:00 CET.
France
Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Portugal)
W4-0 vs North Macedonia, W8-0 vs Slovakia, W4-0 vs Portugal
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Wales)
W1-0 vs Wales, W4-3 vs Serbia, W2-1 vs Republic of Ireland
Group stage: Group A winners
W3-0 vs Sweden (Rzeszów), W6-0 vs Poland (Mielec), W2-1 vs Italy (Rzeszów)
Semi-final: W4-3 vs Portugal (Stalowa Wola)
Finals top scorer: Liana Joseph (4)
2023/24: Semi-finals (L0-2 vs Netherlands)
Previous best: Winners x 5 (2003, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019)
Final record (WU19 only): W5 L4
Past finals
2019: W2-1 vs Germany
2017: L3-2 vs Spain
2016: W2-1 vs Spain
2013: W2-0 (aet) vs England
2010: W2-1 vs England
2006: L3-0 vs Germany
2005: L2-2, 6-5p vs Russia
2003: W2-0 vs Norway
2002: L3-1 to Germany
Spain
Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Spain)
W6-0 vs Northern Ireland, W3-0 vs Iceland, W6-0 vs Belgium
Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Scotland)
W3-0 vs Switzerland, W4-0 vs Scotland, W10-0 vs Czechia
Group stage: Group B winners
W2-0 vs Portugal (Mielec), L1-0 vs Netherlands (Stalowa Wola), W1-0 vs England (Stalowa Wola)
Semi-final: W2-0 vs Italy (Mielec)
Finals top scorer: Daniela Agote (2)
2023/24: Winners (2-1 vs Netherlands)
Previous best: Winners x 6 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023, 2024)
Final record (WU19 only): W6 L4
Past finals
2024: W2-1 (aet) vs Netherlands
2023: W0-0, 3-2p vs Germany
2022: W2-1 vs Norway
2018: W1-0 vs Germany
2017: W3-2 vs France
2016: L2-1 vs France
2015: L3-1 vs Sweden
2014: L1-0 vs Netherlands
2012: L1-0 (aet) vs Sweden
2004: W2-1 vs Germany
2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
The finals acted as UEFA's qualifier for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, in Poland from 5 to 27 September of that year, with the hosts joined by five other European teams. Semi-finalists Italy, France, Spain and Portugal take four of the slots along with England, who finished third in Group B.