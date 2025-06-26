2025 Women's U19 EURO final preview: France vs Spain

France and Spain will go head-to-head in Friday's UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship final in Rzeszów, Poland, as holders Spain set eyes on making history by winning a record-breaking seventh title.

WU19 EURO final at a glance When: Friday 27 June (20:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadium Rzeszów, Poland

What: UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship final

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch: Watch live on UEFA.tv in most territories

Journey to the final

France and Spain were forced to dig deep in their semi-finals, with both taken into extra time. Group B winners Spain dominated in Mielec, but Italy nullified their attacking threat throughout the 90 minutes. The six-time champions then ramped things up, substitute Irune Dorado breaking the deadlock three minutes after the restart before Daniela Agote, the 2024 Player of the Tournament, sealed the win to send Spain into their fourth consecutive final.

Semi-final highlights: Spain 2-0 Italy

France extended a flawless run from qualifying, their 4-3 triumph against Portugal a tenth consecutive win at the tournament. Topping the charts with 15 goals at the finals, the Group A winners faced their toughest challenge in the semi-finals, where Portugal erased a 2-0 deficit to force extra time and battled back again to make it 3-3 only for Mélinda Mendy's 113th-minute penalty to send France into a first final in six years.

Semi-final highlights: France 4-3 Portugal

Tournament highlights

The finalists have taken vastly different routes to the decider. France dominated Group A, including a 6-0 defeat of hosts Poland that matched their highest-scoring finals victory and showed their formidable attacking firepower.

Goals have been scarce for reigning champions Spain, who scored just three in the group stage, only two from open play. Their defining moment came with a 96th-minute Matchday 3 strike by captain Cris Librán against England that sealed first place and a spot in the semi-finals.

Now all eyes are set eyes on lifting the prestigious trophy on Friday. Spain are chasing an unprecedented seventh title in their 12th final, while France set eyes on a first trophy since beating Germany in 2019.

Meet the finalists

Familiar opponents

France and Spain have met in this final twice before, each claiming one victory. France emerged victorious in 2016, triumphing 2-1, while the following year Spain edged to a 3-2 triumph in Belfast.

Spain celebrate winning the WU19 EURO final against France in 2017 Getty Images

This year's final will also be a rematch of the 2023 Under-17 Women's EURO final, where France eventually prevailed 3-2 to lift the trophy for the first time thanks to two goals from Liana Joseph and a Mendy penalty, although they had to endure a tense finale after Spain's Vicky López had scored two spectacular goals.

France players celebrate winning the WU17 EURO against Spain UEFA via Getty Images

Two years later, that same generation of players are now wiser and more experienced. Mendy captained France that night, finishing level with Joseph as the tournament's joint-top scorer on five goals. Player of the Tournament Vicky López is preparing for Women's EURO 2025, testament to the incredible progression from youth to senior level.

Joseph has four goals at this tournament, all in the group stage including a stunning hat-trick against Poland on Matchday 2. The finals' top scorer is one goal ahead of team-mates Ornella Graziani and Maeline Mendy while Daniela Agote is Spain's top scorer on two goals.

2025 WU19 EURO top scorers 4 Liana Joseph (France) 3 Maeline Mendy (France)

3 Ornella Graziani (France)

3 Marta Gago (Portugal)

3 Weronika Araśniewicz (Poland)

Liana Joseph is the finals' top scorer on four goals UEFA via Getty Images

Views from the camps

Javier Lerga, Spain coach: "Our history and legacy are both an inspiration and a responsibility. We try to ensure medium and long-term processes to guarantee a line of succession. We're making the exceptional routine."

Daniela Agote, Spain forward: "I'm really happy and really proud of the team. It was a tough [semi-final] and we showed that we keep fighting and tried until the very end. The sense of euphoria was incredible."

Philippe Joly, France coach: "We've already gathered a lot of information about Spain. We know how they play, and we know that they're the strongest team at the tournament. We'll prepare for this final the best we can."

Ornella Graziani, France forward: "I have positive memories from our U17 EURO victory. We came into this year's tournament with the objective of repeating the feat we achieved back then. We're now through to the final and we're going to do everything we can to win it."

2023 WU17 EURO final: Spain 2-3 France

Key stats

Spain will make history should they win the 2025 final, adding a record seventh title to make them the most successful team in this competition.

Spain and France have met in a final twice before, winning one apiece (France 2016, Spain, 2017).

France brought 14 players from their 2023 WU17 triumph to Poland this year. Six have already scored at the finals: Liana Joseph, Ornella Graziani, Chancelle Effa Effa, Mélinda Mendy, Landryna Lushimba Bilombi and Julie Swierot.

Joseph has equalled France's top scorers in WU19 finals – Louna Ribadeira (2022/23) and Melvine Malard (2018/19) – with four goals.

France are aiming to equal Spain and Germany's record six titles.