UEFA Women's Under-19 EURO final report: France 0-4 Spain

Captain Cris Librán's stunning strike set Spain on their way to clinching the 2025 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship with victory against France.

Key moments 16' Joseph tests Laia after strong run

23' Librán hits stunner from distance

35' Agote prods home after incisive Serrajordi pass

69' Spain No16 applies final touch to Dufour clearance

87' Crisp Noemi effort arrows into far corner

Match in brief: Slick Spain make history

Holders Spain drafted in four players compared with the semi-final success against Italy, with goalscorers Irune Dorado and Daniela Agote restored to the starting line-up, along with captain Cris Librán, and it was the Spanish skipper who almost carved out a chance in the opening five minutes, but Pau Comendador was unable to apply the finishing touch to the curling delivery.

Unsurprisingly, France's first opportunity of the contest came from a moment of inspiration from the leading scorer in the 2025 finals, Liana Joseph. The lively forward almost capped a fine solo run that began from just inside the Spain half, but the No9's clipped strike flew straight into the arms of goalkeeper Laia López.

Barely 60 seconds after Clara Serrajordi had gone close with a dipping effort from range, the reigning champions were ahead via a piece of Librán brilliance. Collecting a pass midway inside the France half, the Spain No10 turned swiftly before surging forward and unleashing a delicious swerving shot that nestled just inside Alyssa Fernandes's right-hand post with the goalkeeper beaten.

Javier Lerga's team maintained their intensity and doubled their advantage ten minutes before half-time. Serrajordi capitalised on a turnover just over the halfway line before racing through the middle and threading an intelligent through ball into the France area for the run of the 2024 Player of the Tournament, Agote, who slid a cool finish past the onrushing Fernandes and into the bottom corner.

Daniela Agote prods in Spain's second UEFA via Getty Images

France, who had emerged victorious in all ten of their matches in the 2025 campaign to reach this showpiece, reshuffled their front line at the interval with the introduction of Naolia Traoré and Justine Rouquet, but could not fashion a clear-cut chance in the early stages after the interval.

Spain probed for a third goal in a dominant second half, and Serrajordi twice fired straight at Fernandes before the midfielder eventually got on the scoresheet with 21 minutes remaining – steering home after the France defence failed to clear the Spain No16's initial header.

Clara Serrajordi had a hand in three of Spain's four goals UEFA via Getty Images

Goalkeeper Laia had to be alert to narrow the angle to prevent Joseph from capitalising on a through pass from Maeline Mendy, before Noemi added the gloss to this Spanish showing when picking her spot with an eye-catching precise hit into the bottom corner.

Key stats

This was the third meeting between these nations in an Under-19 final, with Spain also triumphing in 2017 following France's victory a year earlier.

Spain became the first side to win seven UEFA Under-17 EURO titles, overtaking Germany's tally of six championships.

Spain also became the first nation to lift the trophy in four successive editions, with Germany having secured the honour for three years running (2000-02).

Spain extended their record of appearing in 12 finals, reaching the showpiece for the ninth time in ten editions.

France were the only nation to have won all of their fixtures at the 2025 Under-19 EURO coming into this final.

France's Joseph ended as the finals top scorer on four goals.

Line-ups

France: Fernandes; Delcroix (Delaby 70), Bizet, Sangaré, Dufour; Mélinda Mendy (Chabod 70), Swierot, Maeline Mendy (Lushimba Bilombi 90+2); Graziani (Rouquet 46), Joseph, Effa Effa (Traoré 46).

Spain: Laia; Noemi, Camara, Amaya, Agirrezabala; Serrajordi (Arques 90+2), Irune Dorado, Librán (Gálvez 90+2); Agote (Segura 90+3), Marisa (Cerrato 70), Pau (Moreno 83).