Meet the Women's Under-19 EURO final tournament contenders
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Article summary
We introduce the eight teams going for glory in Bosnia ahd Herzegovina.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs from 27 June to 10 July in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the draw at 19:00 CET on Wednesday 22 April at Hotel Hills, Sarajevo.
The teams will be competing in two groups of four; the top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on 7 July, with the decider to follow three days later. We introduce the eight teams competing for the title.
Final tournament contenders
Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Germany, Iceland, Poland, Spain (holders), Sweden, Switzerland
Match dates
Group stage: 27/28 June, 30 June/1 July, 3/4 July
Semi-finals: 7 July
Final: 10 July
Austria
Round 1: Group A3 third place (played in Estonia)
0-2 vs Greece, 12-0 vs Estonia, 1-1 vs England
Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Scotland)
1-2 vs Scotland, 2-0 vs Austria, 5-0 vs North Macedonia
Top scorers: Grreta Spinn 6
2024/25: Did not qualify
Previous best: Group stage (2016, 2023)
- Pipped Norway and Scotland in a three-way head-to-head goal difference tie-breaker.
Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts)
Round 1: Group B3 third place (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)
0-2 vs Ukraine, 1-2 vs Romania, 10-0 vs San Marino
Round 2: Group B4 winners (played in Luxembourg), promoted, qualified as finals hosts
5-0 vs Luxembourg, 1-1 vs Belarus,, 3-1 vs Armenia
Top scorer: Ana Jurić 6
2024/25: Did not qualify
Previous best: First final tournament
- The second Bosnia and Herzegovina team to play in a UEFA women's final tournament after the nation hosted the 2022 WU17 EURO.
Germany
Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (played in Germany)
2-2 vs Belgium, 8-0 vs Faroe Islands, 0-5 vs Spain
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Germany)
3-0 vs Republic of Ireland, 4-2 vs Slovakia, 2-1 vs France
Top scorer: Rosa Rückert 3
2024/25: Did not qualify
Previous best: Winners x 6 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011)
- Also runners-up in 2004, 2018, 2019 and 2023, though last year failed to qualify for the first time in 11 seasons and saw their record tally of titles and final appearances overtaken by Spain. Won the only previous final tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the 2022 WU17 EURO.
Iceland
Round 1: Group A1 third place (played in Portugal)
1-2 vs Denmark, 0-3 vs Portugal, 5-0 vs Kosovo
Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Serbia)
1-1 vs Finland, 3-2 vs Denmark, 3-0 vs Serbia
Top scorer: Berglind Hlynsdóttir 3
2024/25: Did not qualify
Previous best: Group stage (2007, 2009, 2023)
- Pipped Denmark on goal difference to reach their fourth final tournament.
Poland
Round 1: Group A5 winners (played in Bulgaria)
3-0 vs Bulgaria, 3-0 vs Republic of Ireland, 2-0 vs Sweden
Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Poland)
4-0 vs Romania, 0-0 vs Belgium, 3-0 vs Greece
Top scorer: Zuzanna Witek 3
2024/25: Group stage
Previous best: Group stage (2007, 2025)
- In their third final tournament, having competed as hosts last year; in September will make their FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup debut, also as host nation. Qualified without conceding a goal, just like Spain last season, who went on to win the title in Poland.
Spain (holders)
Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Germany)
8-0 vs Faroe Islands, 5-1 vs Belgium, 5-0 vs Germany
Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Portugal)
3-0 vs Hungary, 3-0 vs Northern Ireland, 0-0 vs Portugal
Top scorer: Celia Segura 5
2024/25: Winners
Previous best: Winners x 7 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025)
- Last year broke several records long held by Germany (including the predecessor WU18 EURO) by making it seven titles overall, four titles in a row, and 12 finals. Celia Segura among several of the squad last season who had previously won the 2024 WU17 EURO.
Sweden
Round 1: Group A5 runners-up (played in Bulgaria)
3-1 vs Republic of Ireland, 2-0 vs Bulgaria, 0-2 vs Poland
Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Sweden)
2-1 vs Netherlands, 1-0 vs Ukraine, 0-0 vs Italy
Top scorers: Agnes Ekberg, Ella Lundin 2
2024/25: Group stage
Previous best: Winners x 3 (1999, 2012, 2015)
- The first time they have qualified in consecutive years since winning their last title in 2015.
Switzerland
Round 1: Group A6 runners-up (played in Italy)
1-0 vs Belarus, 2-1 vs Northern Ireland, 0-0 vs Italy
Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Switzerland)
3-0 vs Wales, 2-1 vs Latvia, 2-0 vs England
Top scorer: Manuela Pfister 5
2024/25: Did not qualify
Previous best: Semi-finals (2009, 2011, 2016)
- First final tournament appearance since hosting in 2018.
Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)