Meet the Women's Under-19 EURO final tournament contenders

The UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs from 27 June to 10 July in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the draw at 19:00 CET on Wednesday 22 April at Hotel Hills, Sarajevo.

The teams will be competing in two groups of four; the top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on 7 July, with the decider to follow three days later. We introduce the eight teams competing for the title.

Final tournament contenders Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Germany, Iceland, Poland, Spain (holders), Sweden, Switzerland﻿

Match dates

Group stage: 27/28 June, 30 June/1 July, 3/4 July

Semi-finals: 7 July

Final: 10 July

Graduates of the Women's U19 EURO

Round 1: Group A3 third place (played in Estonia)

0-2 vs Greece, 12-0 vs Estonia, 1-1 vs England

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Scotland)

1-2 vs Scotland, 2-0 vs Austria, 5-0 vs North Macedonia

Top scorers: Grreta Spinn 6

2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous best: Group stage (2016, 2023)

Pipped Norway and Scotland in a three-way head-to-head goal difference tie-breaker.

Round 1: Group B3 third place (played in Bosnia and Herzegovina)

0-2 vs Ukraine, 1-2 vs Romania, 10-0 vs San Marino

Round 2: Group B4 winners (played in Luxembourg), promoted, qualified as finals hosts

5-0 vs Luxembourg, 1-1 vs Belarus,, 3-1 vs Armenia

Top scorer: Ana Jurić 6

2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous best: First final tournament

The second Bosnia and Herzegovina team to play in a UEFA women's final tournament after the nation hosted the 2022 WU17 EURO.

Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (played in Germany)

2-2 vs Belgium, 8-0 vs Faroe Islands, 0-5 vs Spain

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Germany)

3-0 vs Republic of Ireland, 4-2 vs Slovakia, 2-1 vs France

Top scorer: Rosa Rückert 3

2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous best: Winners x 6 (2000, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2007, 2011)

Also runners-up in 2004, 2018, 2019 and 2023, though last year failed to qualify for the first time in 11 seasons and saw their record tally of titles and final appearances overtaken by Spain. Won the only previous final tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the 2022 WU17 EURO.

2022 Women's Under-17 EURO final highlights: Germany 2-2 Spain (3-2 pens)

Round 1: Group A1 third place (played in Portugal)

1-2 vs Denmark, 0-3 vs Portugal, 5-0 vs Kosovo

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Serbia)

1-1 vs Finland, 3-2 vs Denmark, 3-0 vs Serbia

Top scorer: Berglind Hlynsdóttir 3

2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous best: Group stage (2007, 2009, 2023)

Pipped Denmark on goal difference to reach their fourth final tournament.

Round 1: Group A5 winners (played in Bulgaria)

3-0 vs Bulgaria, 3-0 vs Republic of Ireland, 2-0 vs Sweden

Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Poland)

4-0 vs Romania, 0-0 vs Belgium, 3-0 vs Greece

Top scorer: Zuzanna Witek 3

2024/25: Group stage

Previous best: Group stage (2007, 2025)

In their third final tournament, having competed as hosts last year; in September will make their FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup debut, also as host nation. Qualified without conceding a goal, just like Spain last season, who went on to win the title in Poland.

2025 Women's Under-19 EURO final highlights: France 0-4 Spain

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Germany)

8-0 vs Faroe Islands, 5-1 vs Belgium, 5-0 vs Germany

Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Portugal)

3-0 vs Hungary, 3-0 vs Northern Ireland, 0-0 vs Portugal

Top scorer: Celia Segura 5

2024/25: Winners

Previous best: Winners x 7 (2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025)

Last year broke several records long held by Germany (including the predecessor WU18 EURO) by making it seven titles overall, four titles in a row, and 12 finals. Celia Segura among several of the squad last season who had previously won the 2024 WU17 EURO.

Round 1: Group A5 runners-up (played in Bulgaria)

3-1 vs Republic of Ireland, 2-0 vs Bulgaria, 0-2 vs Poland

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Sweden)

2-1 vs Netherlands, 1-0 vs Ukraine, 0-0 vs Italy

Top scorers: Agnes Ekberg, Ella Lundin 2

2024/25: Group stage

Previous best: Winners x 3 (1999, 2012, 2015)

The first time they have qualified in consecutive years since winning their last title in 2015.

Round 1: Group A6 runners-up (played in Italy)

1-0 vs Belarus, 2-1 vs Northern Ireland, 0-0 vs Italy

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Switzerland)

3-0 vs Wales, 2-1 vs Latvia, 2-0 vs England

Top scorer: Manuela Pfister 5

2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous best: Semi-finals (2009, 2011, 2016)

First final tournament appearance since hosting in 2018.

Records include Women's U18 EURO (1997/98 to 2000/01)