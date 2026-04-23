Women's Under-19 EURO fixtures: Final tournament starts 27 June
Thursday, April 23, 2026
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The fixture schedule is set for the finals in Bosnia and Herzegovina from 27 June to 10 July.
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The 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs from 27 June to 10 July in Bosnia and Herzegovina, staging these finals for the first time.
On the opening day the hosts make their WU19 EURO finals debut against Germany at Training Centre FFBH in Zenica, before Sweden play Poland, also in Group A, at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo. A day later Group B commences with holders Spain against Switzerland at Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium in Sarajevo before Austria vs Iceland at Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica
Group A continues on 30 June and 3 July, with Group B games on 1 and 4 July. The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals on 7 July with the decider at Grbavica Stadium three days later.
Final tournament groups
Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Poland, Sweden, Germany
Group B: Austria, Spain (holders), Switzerland, Iceland
Venues
Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo
Training Centre FFBH, Zenica
Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica
Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo
All times CET, local time is one hour ahead
Group stage fixtures
Matchday 1
Saturday 27 June
Group A
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany (17:00, Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)
Sweden vs Poland (20:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)
Sunday 28 June
Group B
Switzerland vs Spain (14:00, Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)
Austria vs Iceland (17:00, Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)
Matchday 2
Tuesday 30 June
Group A
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden (17:00, Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)
Poland vs Germany (20:00, Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)
Wednesday 1 July
Group B
Austria vs Switzerland (14:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)
Spain vs Iceland (17:00, Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)
Matchday 3
Friday 3 July
Group A
Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (17:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)
Germany vs Sweden (17:00, Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)
Saturday 4 July
Group B
Iceland vs Switzerland (17:00, Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)
Spain vs Austria (17:00, Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)
Knockout phase schedule
Semi-finals
Tuesday 7 July
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
Games at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo and Training Centre FFBH, Zenica. Allocation of matches to stadiums and kick-off times to be confirmed upon completion of group stage.
Final
Friday 10 July
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Kick-off time TBC, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)