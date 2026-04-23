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Women's Under-19 EURO fixtures: Final tournament starts 27 June

Thursday, April 23, 2026

The fixture schedule is set for the finals in Bosnia and Herzegovina from 27 June to 10 July.

Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo will stage five matches including the final, four years on from the WU17 EURO being decided at the same venue
Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo will stage five matches including the final, four years on from the WU17 EURO being decided at the same venue UEFA via Sportsfile

The 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs from 27 June to 10 July in Bosnia and Herzegovina, staging these finals for the first time.

On the opening day the hosts make their WU19 EURO finals debut against Germany at Training Centre FFBH in Zenica, before Sweden play Poland, also in Group A, at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo. A day later Group B commences with holders Spain against Switzerland at Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium in Sarajevo before Austria vs Iceland at Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica

Group A continues on 30 June and 3 July, with Group B games on 1 and 4 July. The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals on 7 July with the decider at Grbavica Stadium three days later.

Final tournament groups

Group A: Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Poland, Sweden, Germany

Group B: Austria, Spain (holders), Switzerland, Iceland

Download the full match schedule

Venues

Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo
Training Centre FFBH, Zenica
Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica
Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo

All times CET, local time is one hour ahead

All the matches

Group stage fixtures

Matchday 1

Saturday 27 June

Group A
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany (17:00, Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)
Sweden vs Poland (20:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo) ﻿

Sunday 28 June

Group B
Switzerland vs Spain (14:00, Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)﻿
Austria vs Iceland (17:00, Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)

2025 group highlights: Sweden 0-5 Poland

Matchday 2

Tuesday 30 June

Group A
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden (17:00, Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)﻿
Poland vs Germany (20:00, Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)﻿

Wednesday 1 July

Group B
Austria vs Switzerland (14:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo) ﻿
Spain vs Iceland (17:00, Training Centre FFBH, Zenica) ﻿

Matchday 3

Friday 3 July

Group A
Poland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (17:00, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)
Germany vs Sweden (17:00, Training Centre FFBH, Zenica) ﻿

Saturday 4 July

Group B
Iceland vs Switzerland (17:00, Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)﻿
Spain vs Austria (17:00, Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)

2025 Women's Under-19 EURO top five goals

Knockout phase schedule

Semi-finals

Tuesday 7 July

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Games at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo and Training Centre FFBH, Zenica. Allocation of matches to stadiums and kick-off times to be confirmed upon completion of group stage.

Final

Friday 10 July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Kick-off time TBC, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)

2025 Women's Under-19 EURO final highlights: France 0-4 Spain

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, April 23, 2026

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