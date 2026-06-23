2026/27 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 1 groups

Round 1 of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship kicks off the new edition in autumn.

This is the first of two qualifying rounds, eventually leading to the 2027 final tournament in Hungary. The leagues were set by round 2 of 2025/26 qualifying, with the final tournament of the 2025/26 edition running from 27 June to 10 July in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In League A, the 28 teams complete in seven groups of four teams, played as one-venue mini-tournaments. The seven fourth-placed teams will be relegated to League B for round 2 in spring.

In League B, the 24 teams take part in six groups of four teams, played as one-venue mini-tournaments. Hungary are involved although their final tournament place is assured as hosts. The six group winners and the best runner-up will be promoted to League A for round 2.

In round 2, League A will decide the seven teams joining hosts Hungary in the final tournament will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2028 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

WU19 EURO round 1 League A groups

The seven fourth-placed teams will be relegated to League B for round 2 in spring.

Group A1 (28 November–4 December): Austria*, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Belarus

Group A2 (dates tbc): Spain, Wales, Italy, Israel*

Group A3 (27 November–3 December): Poland, Greece, Slovakia*, Kosovo

Group A4 (29 November–5 December): Sweden, Portugal*, Finland, Türkiye

Group A5 (7–13 October): Switzerland, Denmark, England, Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Group A6 (28 November–4 December): Germany, Netherlands*, Norway, Slovenia

Group A7 (28 November–4 December): Iceland, France, Belgium, Croatia*

*Hosts, Group A2 to be played at neutral venue to be determined

Austria, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland join hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2025/26 finals from 27 June to 10 July.

Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Israel, Kosovo, Slovenia and Türkiye were promoted from League B in 2025/26 round 2.

WU19 EURO round 1 League B groups

The six group winners and the best runner-up will be promoted to League A for round 2.

Group B1 (27 November–3 December): Latvia, Albania*, Cyprus, Moldova

Group B2 (7–13 October): Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria*, Georgia, Armenia

Group B3 (26 November–2 December): Serbia*, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Azerbaijan

Group B4 (24–30 November): Ukraine, Faroe Islands*, Lithuania, Andorra

Group B5 (29 November–5 December): Hungary* (finals hosts), Estonia, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein

Group B6 (6–12 October): Romania, Czechia, Malta*, Kazakhstan

*Hosts