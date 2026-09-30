2026/27 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship round 1 starts Tuesday

Round 1 of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship kicks off the new edition on Tuesday.

This is the first of two qualifying rounds, eventually leading to the 2027 final tournament in Hungary from 5 to 18 June. The leagues were set by round 2 of 2025/26 qualifying.

In League A, the 28 teams including holders Spain (who have won the last five editions) complete in seven groups of four teams, played as one-venue mini-tournaments. The seven fourth-placed teams will be relegated to League B for round 2 in spring.

In League B, the 24 teams take part in six groups of four teams, played as one-venue mini-tournaments. Hungary are involved although their final tournament place is assured as hosts. The six group winners and the best runner-up will be promoted to League A for round 2.

In round 2, League A will decide the seven teams joining hosts Hungary in the final tournament will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2028 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

WU19 EURO round 1 matches

The seven fourth-placed teams will be relegated to League B for round 2 in spring.

Group A1 (28 November–4 December): Austria*, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Belarus

Group A2 (dates tbc): Spain (holders), Wales, Italy, Israel*

Group A3 (27 November–3 December): Poland, Greece, Slovakia*, Kosovo

Group A4 (29 November–5 December): Sweden, Portugal*, Finland, Türkiye

Group A5 (7–13 October): Switzerland, Denmark, England, Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Group A6 (28 November–4 December): Germany, Netherlands*, Norway, Slovenia

Group A7 (28 November–4 December): Iceland, France, Belgium, Croatia*

*Hosts, Group A2 to be played at neutral venue to be determined

Spain won the 2025/26 edition, making it five titles in a row. Germany were runners-up, Austria, and Sweden reached the semi-finals whole also involved were hosts Bosnia and Herzergovina, Iceland, Poland and Switzerland.

Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Israel, Kosovo, Slovenia and Türkiye were promoted from League B in 2025/26 round 2.

2026 final highlights: Germany 0-1 Spain

The six group winners and the best runner-up will be promoted to League A for round 2.

Group B1 (27 November–3 December): Latvia, Albania*, Cyprus, Moldova

Group B2 (7–13 October): Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria*, Georgia, Armenia

Group B3 (26 November–2 December): Serbia*, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Azerbaijan

Group B4 (24–30 November): Ukraine, Faroe Islands*, Lithuania, Andorra

Group B5 (29 November–5 December): Hungary* (finals hosts), Estonia, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein

Group B6 (6–12 October): Romania, Czechia, Malta*, Kazakhstan

*Hosts