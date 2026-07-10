Spain supreme for fifth straight year: 2026 Women's Under-19 EURO at a glance
Friday, July 10, 2026
Article summary
Spain clinched victory at the 2026 WU19 EURO in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a fifth title in a row and eighth overall, both records.
Article top media content
Article body
Spain won the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship in Bosnia and Herzegovina, beating Germany 1-0 in the Sarajevo final.
By winning their fifth title in a row and eighth overall, Spain increased records they had taken off Germany with their previous triumph in 2025. Spain winger Rosalía Domínguez, aged 17, was named Player of the Tournament, and also finished joint top scorer with team-mates Alba Cerrato and Ainoa Gómez as well as Switzerland's Emanuela Pfister.
The tournament at a glance
Winners: Spain
Runners-up: Germany
Semi-finalists: Austria, Sweden
Group stage: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Poland, Switzerland
Player of the Tournament: Rosalía Domínguez (Spain)
Top scorers
Finals
3 Alba Cerrato (Spain)
3 Rosalía Domínguez (Spain)
3 Ainoa Gómez (Spain)
3 Emanuela Pfister (Switzerland)
2 Filippa Andersson Widén (Sweden)
2 Weronika Araśniewicz (Poland)
2 Ingibjörg Magnúsdóttir (Iceland)
2 Felicia Strässer (Germany)
2 Lena Świrska (Poland)
2 Tessa Zimmermann (Germany)
Season including qualifying
8 Emanuela Pfister (Switzerland)
8 Goren Tamar (Israel)
8 Adéla Trachtová (Czechia)
7 Victoria Havalec (Slovakia)
7 Greta Spinn (Austria)
Records
- Spain are the first team to win any UEFA youth tournament five years in a row.
- Spain won a record eighth title, two more than Germany.
- Spain played in a record 13th final.
- Laia López, Amaya García, Emma Moreno, Irune Dorado, Celia Segura and Alba Cerrato all also appeared when Spain won the 2024 WU17 EURO and 2025 WU19 EURO finals. They equal the record of appearing in three UEFA youth final tournament fina wins held by Germany's Sarah Günther (2000 WU18, 2001 WU18, 2002 WU19) and Carolin Simon (2008 WU17, 2009 WU17, 2010 WU19).
- Celia Segura also featured in the 2023 WU17 EURO decider and equals the record of four UEFA youth tournament final appearances held by compatriots Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro, Andrea Falcon, Nuria Garrote and Nahikari García.
- Austria reached the semi-finals for the first time in a UEFA women's youth tournament.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina made their WU19 EURO finals debut.
All the results
Knockout phase
Final
Friday 10 July
Germany 0-1 Spain (Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 7 July
Spain 3-0 Sweden (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)
Germany 1-0 Austria (aet, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)
Group stage results
Matchday 3
Saturday 4 July
Group B
Iceland 3-4 Switzerland (Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)
Spain 2-1 Austria (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)
Friday 3 July
Group A
Poland 5-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)
Germany 2-0 Sweden (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 1 July
Group B
Austria 3-1 Switzerland (Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)
Spain 4-0 Iceland (Taining Centre FFBH, Zenica)
Tuesday 30 June
Group A
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-5 Sweden (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)
Poland 1-1 Germany (Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)
Matchday 1
Sunday 28 June
Group B
Switzerland 2-2 Spain (Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)
Austria 3-0 Iceland (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)
Saturday 27 June
Group A
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-5 Germany (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)
Sweden 1-0 Poland (Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)
WU19 EURO roll of honour
2026: Spain (hosts: Bosnia and Herzegovina)
2025: Spain (Poland)
2024: Spain (Lithuania)
2023: Spain (Belgium)
2022: Spain (Czechia)
2021: Cancelled
2020: Cancelled
2019: France (Scotland)
2018: Spain (Switzerland)
2017: Spain (Northern Ireland)
2016: France (Slovakia)
2015: Sweden (Israel)
2014: Netherlands (Norway)
2013: France (Wales)
2012: Sweden (Türkiye)
2011: Germany (Italy)
2010: France (North Macedonia)
2009: England (Belarus)
2008: Italy (France)
2007: Germany (Iceland)
2006: Germany (Switzerland)
2005: Russia (Hungary)
2004: Spain (Finland)
2003: France (Germany)
2002: Germany (Sweden)
WU18 EURO
2001: Germany (Norway)
2000: Germany (France)
1999: Sweden (Sweden)
1998: Denmark (two-legged final vs France)
Titles
Spain 8
Germany 6
France 5
Sweden 3
Denmark 1
England 1
Italy 1
Netherlands 1
Russia 1
Top-two finishes
Spain 13
Germany 12*
France 11
Germany 11
Norway 5
England 4
Sweden 4*
Netherlands 2
Denmark 1
Italy 1
Russia 1
*includes four-team round-robin final tournament of 1998/99
Top-four finishes
Germany 19*
France 18*
Spain 15
Sweden 10*
Norway 9*
England 7
Netherlands 7
Denmark 6
Italy 5*
Russia 3
Switzerland 3
Portugal 2
Finland 2
Austria 1
Republic of Ireland 1
*includes four-team round-robin final tournaments of 1998/99 and 1999/2000
(bold: inc 2026)