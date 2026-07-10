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Spain supreme for fifth straight year: 2026 Women's Under-19 EURO at a glance

Friday, July 10, 2026

Spain clinched victory at the 2026 WU19 EURO in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a fifth title in a row and eighth overall, both records.

Alba Cerrato and Natalia Escot of Spain celebrate victory over Germany in the Women's Under-19 EURO final
Alba Cerrato and Natalia Escot of Spain celebrate victory over Germany in the Women's Under-19 EURO final UEFA via Getty Images

Spain won the 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship in Bosnia and Herzegovina, beating Germany 1-0 in the Sarajevo final.

By winning their fifth title in a row and eighth overall, Spain increased records they had taken off Germany with their previous triumph in 2025. Spain winger Rosalía Domínguez, aged 17, was named Player of the Tournament, and also finished joint top scorer with team-mates Alba Cerrato and Ainoa Gómez as well as Switzerland's Emanuela Pfister.

The tournament at a glance

Winners: ﻿Spain
Runners-up: ﻿Germany
Semi-finalists: Austria, Sweden
Group stage: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Poland, Switzerland

Player of the Tournament: Rosalía Domínguez (Spain)

Top scorers

Finals

3 Alba Cerrato (Spain)
3 Rosalía Domínguez (Spain)
3 Ainoa Gómez (Spain)
3 Emanuela Pfister (Switzerland)

2 Filippa Andersson Widén (Sweden)
2 Weronika Araśniewicz (Poland)
2 Ingibjörg Magnúsdóttir (Iceland)
2 Felicia Strässer﻿ (Germany)
2 Lena Świrska (Poland)
2 Tessa Zimmermann (Germany)

Season including qualifying

8 Emanuela Pfister (Switzerland)﻿
8 Goren Tamar (Israel)
8 Adéla Trachtová (Czechia)

7 Victoria Havalec (Slovakia)﻿
7 Greta Spinn﻿ (Austria)

Records

  • Spain are the first team to win any UEFA youth tournament five years in a row.
  • Spain won a record eighth title, two more than Germany.
  • Spain played in a record 13th final.
  • Laia López, Amaya García, Emma Moreno, Irune Dorado, Celia Segura and Alba Cerrato all also appeared when Spain won the 2024 WU17 EURO and 2025 WU19 EURO finals. They equal the record of appearing in three UEFA youth final tournament fina wins held by Germany's Sarah Günther (2000 WU18, 2001 WU18, 2002 WU19) and Carolin Simon (2008 WU17, 2009 WU17, 2010 WU19).
  • Celia Segura also featured in the 2023 WU17 EURO decider and equals the record of four UEFA youth tournament final appearances held by compatriots Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro, Andrea Falcon, Nuria Garrote and Nahikari García.
  • Austria reached the semi-finals for the first time in a UEFA women's youth tournament.
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina made their WU19 EURO finals debut.

All the results

Knockout phase

Final

Friday 10 July

Germany 0-1 Spain (Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)

Women's Under-19 EURO semi-final highlights: Germany 1-0 Austria (aet)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 7 July

Spain 3-0 Sweden (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)
Germany 1-0 Austria (aet, Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)

Women's Under-19 EURO semi-final highlights: Spain 3-0 Sweden

Group stage results

Matchday 3

Saturday 4 July

Group B
Iceland 3-4 Switzerland (Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)﻿
Spain 2-1 Austria (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Spain 2-1 Austria

Friday 3 July

Group A
Poland 5-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo)
Germany 2-0 Sweden (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica) ﻿

Matchday 2

Wednesday 1 July

Group B
Austria 3-1 Switzerland (Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo) ﻿
Spain 4-0 Iceland (Taining Centre FFBH, Zenica) ﻿

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Austria 3-1 Switzerland

Tuesday 30 June

Group A
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-5 Sweden (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)﻿
Poland 1-1 Germany (Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)

Matchday 1

Sunday 28 June

Group B
Switzerland 2-2 Spain (Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium, Sarajevo)﻿
Austria 3-0 Iceland (Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica)

Women's Under-19 EURO highlights: Sweden 1-0 Poland

Saturday 27 June

Group A
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-5 Germany (Training Centre FFBH, Zenica)
Sweden 1-0 Poland (Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo) ﻿

Final group standings

WU19 EURO roll of honour

2026: Spain (hosts: Bosnia and Herzegovina)
2025: Spain (Poland)
2024: Spain (Lithuania)
2023: Spain (Belgium)
2022: Spain (Czechia)
2021: Cancelled
2020: Cancelled
2019: France (Scotland)
2018: Spain (Switzerland)
2017: Spain (Northern Ireland)
2016: France (Slovakia)
2015: Sweden (Israel)
2014: Netherlands (Norway)
2013: France (Wales)
2012: Sweden (Türkiye)
2011: Germany (Italy)
2010: France (North Macedonia)
2009: England (Belarus)
2008: Italy (France)
2007: Germany (Iceland)
2006: Germany (Switzerland)
2005: Russia (Hungary)
2004: Spain (Finland)
2003: France (Germany)
2002: Germany (Sweden)
WU18 EURO
2001: Germany (Norway)
2000: Germany (France)
1999: Sweden (Sweden)
1998: Denmark (two-legged final vs France)

Titles

Spain 8
Germany 6
France 5
Sweden 3
Denmark 1
England 1
Italy 1
Netherlands 1
Russia 1

Top-two finishes

Spain 13
Germany 12*
France 11
Germany 11
Norway 5
England 4
Sweden 4*
Netherlands 2
Denmark 1
Italy 1
Russia 1

*includes four-team round-robin final tournament of 1998/99

Top-four finishes


Germany 19*
France 18*
Spain 15
Sweden 10*
Norway 9*
England 7
Netherlands 7
Denmark 6
Italy 5*
Russia 3
Switzerland 3
Portugal 2
Finland 2
Austria 1
Republic of Ireland 1

*includes four-team round-robin final tournaments of 1998/99 and 1999/2000

(bold: inc 2026)

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, July 10, 2026

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