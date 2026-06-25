Chance of a lifetime for women's Under-19 players

Milena Nikolić

I am excited that Bosnia and Herzegovina will have the opportunity to welcome teams, fans and officials, and to show our passion for football and our hospitality. It is something we can all be very proud of.

Hosting a UEFA final tournament is a big recognition for our federation and for our country. It shows that Bosnia and Herzegovina is capable of organising important international events. For young players in our country, it will be a great inspiration because they will be able to watch top-level youth football live and maybe imagine themselves playing in tournaments like this one day.

I am really looking forward to seeing so many talented young players from across Europe competing at such a high level. Tournaments like this are always special because they bring together the best young footballers, and for many of them it is their first experience of a major international competition.

"Representing your country for the first time is a very emotional experience. You feel proud, excited and also a little nervous because you want to give your best." Milena Nikolić, Bosnia and Herzegovina women’s captain

Tournaments like the WU19 EURO are extremely important for the development of women’s football. They provide a platform for young players to gain experience, compete at a high level and test themselves against the best in Europe. At the same time, these competitions help promote the women’s game, attract new fans and encourage more girls to start playing football.

Representing your country for the first time is a very emotional experience. You feel proud, excited and also a little nervous because you want to give your best. For every young player, wearing the national team jersey is a dream come true.

Edin Džeko recently led Bosnia and Herzegovina to a second FIFA World Cup finals appearance Getty Images

﻿Edin Džeko

International tournaments give players a stage where they can measure themselves against the best in Europe. Experiences like this help players grow quickly and raise the overall level of the game. Football careers are built step by step, and youth tournaments are one of those key steps. Playing in these competitions helps players understand the level required to progress further.

One of the biggest lessons is understanding how demanding international football can be. Every team is organised, every match is competitive, and you have to be mentally strong. These experiences help players develop the mentality needed for the highest level. At youth international level, you quickly realise that football is not only about talent. You need discipline, tactical understanding and consistency. Those lessons are very important if you want to progress to senior football.

"My advice would be simple: enjoy the opportunity but also take it seriously." Edin Džeko, Bosnia and Herzegovina men's captain

When you look back, you realise how important every stage of your career was. Youth football is where you start building the habits and mentality that will stay with you throughout your career. My advice would be simple: enjoy the opportunity but also take it seriously. Work hard, believe in yourself and learn from every match. Experiences like this can be an important step toward a long and successful career.